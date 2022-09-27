ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

The Celtics are reportedly one of several teams that ‘could be interested’ in Jae Crowder

By Hayden Bird
 4 days ago

"I would look at the teams he’s played for."

Jae Crowder during a Suns win over the Lakers in 2022. Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The Red Sox lost to the Orioles 14-8 on Monday. The two teams will play again this evening at Fenway Park at 7:10 p.m.

Also from Monday, the Celtics hosted the team’s media day amid the ongoing reactions from Ime Udoka’s season-long suspension.

Coming up this weekend, the Patriots will face the Packers in Green Bay on Sunday at 4:25 p.m.

The Celtics and the possibility of a Jae Crowder reunion: Facing the prospect of a “diminished role” with the Suns, veteran forward Jae Crowder is reportedly seeking a trade away from Phoenix. The 32-year-old Crowder appeared to confirm the trade request on Twitter.

One potential landing spot might be back in Boston with the Celtics.

According to NBA reporter Shams Charania, Crowder’s list of possible destinations includes his former teams.

“When you think about what teams could be interested in Jae Crowder, I would look at the teams he’s played for,” Charania explained in an interview on Monday. “Look for teams like Boston, Memphis, Dallas, Miami, especially, as teams that could be interested in a guy like Jae Crowder. He’s a 3-4 that can play defense, can make shots. Brings a great level of energy and culture to your organization as well.”

Charnia pointed out that Crowder has been a part of successful teams in recent seasons, given his recent NBA Finals appearances with both the Heat and Suns.

The Celtics open the season on Oct. 18 at home against the 76ers at 7:30 p.m.

Trivia: Jae Crowder wasn’t the only notable player selected in the second round of the 2012 NBA draft. What player, picked immediately after Crowder, played his college basketball for Michigan State, and has won four titles so far at the NBA level.

(Answer at the bottom).

  • Robert Williams III on rehabbing after knee surgery: ‘It’s tough, but I’m here for it’

There appeared to be a theme to Mac Jones’ responses: During Monday’s press conference, the Patriots’ quarterback did his best impression of his coach and stuck to a particular script. Jones reportedly has a “severe” high-ankle sprain.

A ManningCast tradition: Peyton Manning tried repeatedly to will a team into calling a timeout.

On this day: Exactly 50 years ago, the Red Sox defeated the Brewers 7-5 to keep pace in a tight playoff chase.

Bill Lee pitched 5.2 innings in relief, allowing just one run before eventually collecting his seventh win of the season.

Daily highlight: Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb came up with a clutch (and impressive) one-handed touchdown catch in Dallas’ eventual win against the Giants on Monday Night Football.

Trivia answer: Draymond Green

Boston

Mac Jones returns to practice as he reportedly might be a game-time decision vs. Packers

Jones reportedly suffered a high-ankle sprain against the Ravens. The Patriots welcomed back an important player to practice on Friday. Mac Jones practiced for the first time since reportedly suffering a high-ankle sprain in the Week 3 loss to the Ravens. It won’t be known until later how much of a participant the team’s starting quarterback was at Friday’s practice.
NFL
Boston

6 things to know about new Celtics signing Blake Griffin

Griffin was once one of the league's best players and has already developed a career outside of basketball. The Celtics added a familiar name to basketball fans to their roster as the 2022-23 nears opening tip. Blake Griffin signed a one-year deal to come to Boston, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported...
BOSTON, MA
The Associated Press

Pujols, Dickerson help Cardinals rout Pirates 13-3

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Albert Pujols hit a two-run single and Corey Dickerson had a grand slam in a six-run first inning to help the NL Central champion St. Louis Cardinals beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 13-3 on Saturday night. Pujols singled to left with the bases loaded in the first inning driving in Brendan Donovan and Lars Nootbaar to give St. Louis a 2-0 lead. The 42-year-old Pujols, retiring after the season, hit his 701st homer a night earlier. Two batters later, Dickerson lined an 0-1 fastball 433 feet into the right-center field bleachers for his sixth home run of the season and his second career grand slam to increase the Cardinals’ lead to 6-0. Jordan Montgomery (9-6) allowed two runs on four hits in six innings and struck out five batters after losing his previous three starts. Montgomery went 5-0 in his first eight starts since being acquired from the New York Yankees on Aug. 2.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Boston

Mac Jones ruled out for Sunday’s game vs. Packers

Brian Hoyer will start instead. After a week of speculation, it turns out Mac Jones won’t play in Week 4. The Patriots officially listed their starting quarterback as out for Sunday’s game against the Packers due to the ankle injury he suffered in Week 3 against the Ravens.
GREEN BAY, WI
