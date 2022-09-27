ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Hurricane Ian Drives Down Florida Gas Prices

By WLNK Staff
 4 days ago

Source: GREGG NEWTON / Getty

As Hurricane Ian continues along its path toward Florida, residents have been flocking to gas stations to fill up their tanks in gas they have to flee — and they’re paying less than they have in months.

The news that Ian isn’t expected to impact any U.S. oil refineries has resulted in a drop in the average price for gasoline, which fell 7 percent from last week, according to AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins.

The per-gallon price in Pensacola, for example, has fallen to just $3.17, per the AAA. That’s the good news.

The bad news is gas might not be around too long in Florida as a result of the demand, Jenkins says. “The bottom line is, don’t panic about gasoline supplies,” he says. “Just take what you need.”

Why do gas prices differ from state-to-state?

