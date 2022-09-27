Hurricane Ian Drives Down Florida Gas Prices
As Hurricane Ian continues along its path toward Florida, residents have been flocking to gas stations to fill up their tanks in gas they have to flee — and they’re paying less than they have in months.
The news that Ian isn’t expected to impact any U.S. oil refineries has resulted in a drop in the average price for gasoline, which fell 7 percent from last week, according to AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins.
The per-gallon price in Pensacola, for example, has fallen to just $3.17, per the AAA. That’s the good news.
The bad news is gas might not be around too long in Florida as a result of the demand, Jenkins says. “The bottom line is, don’t panic about gasoline supplies,” he says. “Just take what you need.”
