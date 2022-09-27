Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Residents are Receiving an Extra $250 a Month - Are You One of Them?Tom HandyDallas, TX
Tour Tyler Texas Gospel Group of the Year is Minister R.L. Taylor and The Sons of The Father of Arlington, TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Catalytic Converter Theft Doesn't Appear To Be Going AwayNick ReynoldsDallas, TX
Approval Granted For Dallas $250 A Month PlanCadrene HeslopDallas, TX
Road Rage Continues to Plague DallasNick ReynoldsDallas, TX
Related
dallasexpress.com
Dallas Justice Now: DISD Has ‘Shocking Level of Dysfunction’
Local advocacy group Dallas Justice Now strongly believes there is an education crisis in the city, so much so that it has led protest marches, spoken at board of trustee meetings, and issued scathing press releases about “injustice and inequality” within the school district. The group “is currently...
K12@Dallas
Friends find their home in Dallas ISD
First-grade teacher Katie Holt and instructional coordinator Natalie Cruz-Garcia of the Biomedical Preparatory at UT Southwestern had no idea that they would become such close friends and co-workers nine years ago when they were 2014 corps members in Teach for America and were placed in Dallas ISD. “I have a...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Meals On Wheels in Urgent Need of Volunteers to Deliver Meals in Fort Worth
Meals On Wheels of Tarrant County is asking for help, saying they are desperately in need of people to help deliver meals. Meals On Wheels said Friday that over the last several weeks they have seen a steady increase in the number of clients requesting meals in Fort Worth's Eastside and in the Handley-Woodhaven area.
Tour Tyler Texas Gospel Group of the Year is Minister R.L. Taylor and The Sons of The Father of Arlington, Texas
I am a community publicist in East Texas since 1985. In this role, I have covered thousands of special events. I am also the founder of the founder Tour Tyler Texas and the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation - Clarence Edmond (Shabba - M1Y) Shackelford.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Arlington PD Mourns Death of Recruit Officer Marquis Kennedy
It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that the Arlington Police Department announces the death of Recruit Officer Marquis Kennedy, Badge #3524. Recruit Kennedy was a member of Academy Class 62, which began instruction on July 25, 2022. He was pronounced deceased by medical staff on Sunday, September 25, 2022. The cause of his death is unknown.
'We're awake': Arlington, no longer a bedroom community, is aiming to create its own skyline
ARLINGTON, Texas — Arlington has been asleep for decades when it comes to attracting businesses, Mayor Jim Ross said, but now the city is working to create its own skyline. “There have been missed opportunities,” he said. “We are in the process of rapidly creating a foundation that will hopefully enable us not to squander away any opportunities in the future.”
Children’s Aquarium Dallas At State Fair of Texas
DALLAS — Looking for the best activities and adventures for kids at the State Fair of Texas 2022? The Children’s Aquarium Dallas brings animals from the oceans and rivers of the world to families visiting Fair Park along with plenty of hands-on, hands-wet animal adventures. The historic Aquarium...
Texas Residents are Receiving an Extra $250 a Month - Are You One of Them?
Dallas City Council agreed to a plan to provide money to disadvantaged families. The initial idea is to give $250 a month to 325 families for one year. This equity plan was passed by Dallas City Council in August. This is the first time the city has given money to residents.
IN THIS ARTICLE
School board cuts mom's mic when she plays recording of bus stop incident
The Fort Worth school board is facing an angry group of parents who are boiling mad over repeated incidents where small children have been dropped off at the wrong bus stops.
garlandtx.gov
Garland Welcomes New Assistant City Manager
Phillip “Phil” Urrutia will join the City of Garland as an Assistant City Manager on Monday, Oct. 3. Phil has more than 14 years of experience in municipal government including leadership roles in Municipal Court, Purchasing and Fleet. Most recently, Urrutia served as Assistant City Manager in Odessa,...
nypressnews.com
No water for decades, but non-profit hoping to bring advanced tech to Dallas community that makes drinking water from the air
DALLAS, Texas — An innovative, high-tech way to create clean and safe drinking water is being eyed as a tool to help the community of Sandbranch cope with a problem its dealt with for roughly 30 years: no access to a municipal water or sewage system. Some residents there...
This Texas Bar Has a Fun Experience That’s Worth Traveling For
If you're into fun and unique experiences, enjoy going to bars and are willing to travel, you have to check out this Dallas bar. Federales is a chain with a location in Deep Ellum. It's known for a unique drinking game that guests can participate in. You can order a shot in a shot glass made of ice, you take the shot, and you get a chance to throw the ice shot glass at a big metal bell, trying to get it to ring.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Dallas Observer
Honey Bun Dreams: A South Dallas Family Takes the Fair's Top Prize
“Is that it?” That was Nicole Sternes’ first question when her husband told her earlier this year of his idea for an entry in the Big Tex Choice Awards at the State Fair of Texas. “‘Is that it?’ Yes! This is the one that’s going to win,” Chris...
blackchronicle.com
Free Corny Dogs? How to Get Free State Fair of Texas Food 2022 – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Bring your urge for food when the gates open this 12 months on the State Fair of Texas. Fletcher’s Corny Dogs will have fun 80 years since they launched the corny canine to crowds at Fair Park by cooking up one thing particular for followers: an opportunity to rating free corny canines.
starlocalmedia.com
Peeping toms, National Night out and more: See what's making news in the Plano community
The Plano Police Department is seeking information on a suspect caught on camera peering into a home on Sept. 14 at approximately 10:30 p.m. The suspect was captured on video looking into the victim’s window in the area of Premier Drive and Alma Drive. The suspect has tattoos including...
Eater
Let Chef Tiffany Derry Guide You Through the New State Fair of Texas Foods
Chef Tiffany Derry of Roots Southern Table is no stranger to eating at the Texas State Fair. In 2021, she was one of the judges of the Big Tex Choice Awards. But she couldn’t join them this year because she was busy serving as a judge on Bobby Flay’s newest Food Network show, Triple Chef Throwdown. Still, she’s the ideal person to eat your way through the fair with, someone who has not missed a fair while she’s lived in Dallas and her favorite thing to do is to walk around and eat. She always gets a funnel cake with strawberries and cream, a turkey leg with lots of yellow mustard, and catfish from Floyd’s.
These are the top Texas high schools for 2023, study says
After the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted traditional learning and left schools scrambling for instructors and bus drivers – all while juggling lesson plans and health protocols – one company has sorted through the data to determine the top high schools in Texas for 2023.
blackchronicle.com
North Texas is booming, but Dallas isn’t the choice of new residents
Every few months, we get a reminder that Dallas is in a regional wrestling match. The newest indication comes from census figures displaying that North Texas grew to 7.8 million individuals throughout the pandemic. Regionally, that’s good news and speaks to the lure of Texas and extra particularly, North Texas, to coastal and Rust Belt transplants. Dig a bit from the edges towards the core and census information reveals that Dallas County lost almost a full percentage point of its population, a decline of about 25,000 residents.
dallasexpress.com
Local Big Box Retail Properties Face Foreclosure
Seven big box retail stores in North Texas are under threat of foreclosure after the property owner reportedly defaulted on more than $40 million in loans. The term “big box” describes retail stores that occupy large volumes of physical space and offer a variety of consumer goods and products, according to Investopedia. Big box stores achieve economies of scale with a business model that focuses on achieving large sales volume.
blackchronicle.com
Pursuit in Central Texas ends with hostage, gunman dead in Fort Worth
(KWTX) – A high-speed chase that started on I-35 in Central Texas ended with a feminine hostage and a gunman dead after photographs have been fired quickly after the automobile was wrecked in Fort Worth, WFAA reported Monday. KWTX has discovered the hostage was Shaelan Jazmanique Hill and the...
Comments / 0