ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Hanover, NJ

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
94.5 PST

We may have found the best empanadas in NJ

One good thing about growing up in an Italian neighborhood in Union City that turned Hispanic was the food. Especially the empanadas. If you're looking for the best empanadas look no further than Latin Bites in Manalapan. Latin Bites has been in business since 2018 and serves Puerto Rican and...
UNION CITY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Washington, NJ
City
East Hanover, NJ
State
Washington State
Beach Radio

The New Jersey Town That Is Named Among America’s Best Christmas Town

A New Jersey town has been named one of the best Christmas towns to visit in the entire nation by a major national publication. October is just upon us. The pumpkin spice is just getting settled in our coffee, but that doesn't mean we can't start talking about Christmas. Especially when a great New Jersey town is already getting Christmas praise.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Chicken Tenders#Frozen Custard#Nuclear Weapon#Food Drink#Super Chix Chicken#Chix
New Jersey 101.5

Wine, dine, and true crime at New Jersey winery

If you’re feeling low on dinner table conversation I may have just found the perfect experience for you. Four Sisters Winery has been around since 1984 and is always coming up with different ways to excite New Jerseyans into coming to the vineyard and of course try out some new wines.
DRINKS
94.5 PST

Coffee Deals for National Coffee Day in New Jersey

Oh, it's your lucky day. It's National Coffee Day (Thursday, September 29th) and there are great deals all over the area. Turn off your coffee pot at home and get in the car. Here's where you should head to celebrate this holiday. * Wawa - Rewards members get a free...
RESTAURANTS
morrisfocus.com

Houlihan’s Abruptly Closed Its Doors

PARSIPPANY — Houlihan’s abruptly closed its doors on Thursday, September 30. The sign was removed off the building, the sign on Route 46 was painted white and a sign was posted on window. The post on the door read “We’re Closed. We are deeply saddened to announce the...
PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Staten Island Advance

Fixing New Jersey’s plastic bag troubles gets even messier. And maybe costlier (opinion)

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – New Jersey’s self-made predicament with its ban on single-use plastic and paper bags continues to get sillier. The ban went into effect in May and has had a major unintended consequence: Grocery delivery services have buried their customers under a mountain of re-usable bags, bringing new bags with every new food delivery. One resident complained that she already had about 100 of the bags cluttering up her basement.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

Specialty Doughnut Shop Opening New N.J. Locations

A specialty doughnut shop is opening new locations throughout New Jersey. According to their website ,Mochinut, popular for its combination of Japanese mochi and American doughnuts, will be making its way throughout the Garden State soon. Mochinut has six locations in New Jersey already based in Fort Lee, Norwood, Paramus, Summit, Montclair, and Tenafly. The company will open another location on Oct. 17 at 871 Cooper Landing Rd. in Cherry Hill.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

New Jersey’s Absolutely Most Romantic Spot Has Now Been Revealed

The most romantic place in New Jersey has been revealed by a major website, and it's probably a place you'd never think of. There are so many absolutely romantic places all around the Garden State. That makes it pretty difficult to name just one as the most romantic spot in the whole state, but the website Cheapism has done just that.
TRAVEL
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey 101.5

Trenton, NJ
64K+
Followers
19K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://nj1015.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy