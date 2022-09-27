Elvis Merzlikins dazzled with 34 saves for the Blue Jackets, who improved to 3-1-1 in the preseason by stealing a 2-1 victory over the Washington Capitals on Saturday at Nationwide Arena. Carson Meyer scored for Columbus in the first period, tying it 1-1, and Yegor Chinakhov scored the winner at...

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 19 MINUTES AGO