ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Comments / 0

Related
makeuseof.com

The 5 Best Virtual DJ Applications for Windows 10

Where are different reasons why you might require DJ software on your Windows 10 PC. It might be to liven up a little get-together with close friends or make some money working as a DJ, either as a side gig or a full-time job. Whatever your reason for requiring DJ...
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

7 Ways You Can Customize Your Mac's Keyboard Settings

Whether you're a veteran Mac user or just recently switched from Windows, there's always something new and exciting to learn about the Mac keyboard. The Mac keyboard offers many customization options, and taking full advantage of these features is key to increasing productivity and making your workflow smooth. Apple's butterfly...
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Windows Powershell#Open Windows#Windows Search#Windows Apps#Open File#The Folder Options#The File Explorer Options#The Start Menu Search Bar#Win S Ty
makeuseof.com

How to Rename a Network Adapter on Windows 11

By default, Windows assigns generic names to all your network adapters. However, if you find those names confusing, you can always change them later. Giving your network adapters descriptive names makes it easier to identify them. Here we show you six different ways to rename a network adapter on Windows 11.
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

9 Windows Processes You Can End Safely to Improve Performance

Having processes running is an unavoidable part of using Windows. Some are essential for the smooth running of the OS and should be left alone. Others represent apps or services that don't need to be running and can be ended safely. Ending even a few resource-hungry processes can really help...
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

Linux Mint 21.1 Will Land on Christmas 2022 With Highly-Anticipated Fixes

Linux Mint users received a very early Christmas present in September 2022 when it was announced that Linux Mint 21.1, codenamed "Vera," would arrive around the 2022 holiday season. What's New in Linux Mint 21.1?. Linux Mint, a customized Ubuntu version will come with a raft of new features when...
COMPUTERS
makeuseof.com

How to Use the SMALL Function in Google Sheets

The SMALL Function's primary objective is to provide the range's nth-lowest value. Apart from this, you can utilize the SMALL Function in several other ways when working with Google Sheets. In this guide, we will discuss the SMALL function in detail, provide some examples, and show how it can be...
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Windows 10
makeuseof.com

The 5 Best AI Writing Extensions for Google Chrome

Advances in AI technology have turned the concept of a computer writing for you from science-fiction to reality. Now, there are plenty of online tools and programs that can generate everything from emails to full-on blog posts at the push of a button. Many of them even integrate directly into...
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

How to Fix Too Many Background Processes Running on a Windows PC

The Windows operating system is huge, with many apps, processes, and services running simultaneously. These apps may not be visible to you in the desktop view, but you only need to open the task manager to discover many running background processes. These processes are a major culprit when investigating why...
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

How to Use DALL-E 2 to Create AI Images From Text Descriptions

DALL-E 2 is one of the most popular AI platforms that offers users the opportunity to create amazing art using text prompts. In this article, we'll show you how to create AI art from scratch as well as edit your own images on the platform. What Is DALL-E 2?. DALL-E...
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

How to Add a Hyperlink to a Powerpoint Presentation

PowerPoint is a great tool used for presentations and collaborative projects. But sometimes, you might need a bit more than bare slides in your presentation. If you want to make your PowerPoint presentations more effective and informative, adding a hyperlink is a great way to do that. When your presentations...
COMPUTERS
makeuseof.com

Hardware vs. Software Crypto Wallets: What's the Difference?

If you want to buy, sell, or do just about anything else with cryptocurrency, a wallet is essential. Crypto wallets store the private keys for your digital assets, which are used to authorize transactions. But crypto wallets are not all one and the same. There are two main types of crypto wallets, known as hardware and software wallets.
COMPUTERS
makeuseof.com

How to Enable Do Not Disturb Mode on Windows 11

Starting with Windows 11 2H22, Microsoft introduced the "Do Not Disturb" mode to the operating system. It’s disabled by default, but when it's on, it will silence all your notifications apart from priority notifications and alarms. This is useful when you don’t want to be disturbed by just any notification when you’re trying to stay focused.
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

The Latest Nothing Phone (1) Update Brings Big Camera and Audio Upgrades

Another update is rolling out to the Nothing Phone (1) which promises to bring even more improvements to its camera. The Nothing OS 1.1.4 update brings several enhancements in color and performance, to join those already pushed out to the phone since its launch back in July. The latest update...
CELL PHONES
makeuseof.com

How to Rotate Text and Images in Microsoft PowerPoint

Microsoft PowerPoint is one of the most popular presentation platforms available, and that's for good reason. There’s so much you can do on PowerPoint to ensure that you get your message across the way you intend to. When you’re working on a presentation, texts and images don’t always have...
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

3 Ways to Reset Your Nintendo Switch

If you are experiencing issues with your Nintendo Switch, knowing how to reset your console could be the quickest and easiest way to fix any problem you may be experiencing. There are three quick ways to reset your Nintendo Switch: a Soft Reset, a Factory Reset, or a Hard Reset. The kind of issue you are experiencing determines which reset you should try first.
VIDEO GAMES
makeuseof.com

How to Fetch Live Weather Data Using Python

Python's simplicity and adaptability have helped it gain popularity throughout the years. You can easily retrieve useful data over the internet with Python. You can then use that data to drive a practical application. Learn how to find real-time weather data using web scraping and APIs. You can use this...
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy