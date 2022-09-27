ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL decides against moving Tampa Bay-Kansas City Sunday Night Football game

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers-Kansas City Chiefs game will be played as scheduled on Sunday night at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, the NFL announced on Thursday. The league had considered U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis as an alternate site after the Buccaneers evacuated the Tampa Bay area ahead of Hurricane Ian.
TAMPA, FL
Augusta Free Press

Tua head injury brings concussions back into focus for NFL: ‘S–t just got real’

Chris Nowinski, former Harvard football player, former WWE superstar, neuroscientist and founder of the Concussion Legacy Foundation, was as blunt as one could be about the injury suffered on national TV by Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa. “This is a disaster,” Nowinski tweeted. “Pray for Tua. Fire the medical staffs...
NFL
