Augusta Free Press
Game Preview: Washington Commanders head to JerryWorld to face the Dallas Cowboys
The Washington Commanders look to get back to .500 when they face their rival, the Dallas Cowboys, on Sunday in Week 4 action. Washington (1-2) enter the game as the underdogs despite Dallas (2-1) still playing without star quarterback Dak Prescott, who is dealing with a finger injury. Commanders quarterback...
NFL decides against moving Tampa Bay-Kansas City Sunday Night Football game
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers-Kansas City Chiefs game will be played as scheduled on Sunday night at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, the NFL announced on Thursday. The league had considered U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis as an alternate site after the Buccaneers evacuated the Tampa Bay area ahead of Hurricane Ian.
Clemson Shows It’s Still the Standard in the ACC
Plus, No. 1 Georgia survived a serious scare and Bryan Harsin’s time at Auburn may have run out.
Tua head injury brings concussions back into focus for NFL: ‘S–t just got real’
Chris Nowinski, former Harvard football player, former WWE superstar, neuroscientist and founder of the Concussion Legacy Foundation, was as blunt as one could be about the injury suffered on national TV by Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa. “This is a disaster,” Nowinski tweeted. “Pray for Tua. Fire the medical staffs...
Washington Commanders O line faces stern test trying to protect Wentz from Cowboys D
Philadelphia sacked Washington Commanders QB Carson Wentz nine times and pressured him on 23 of his 55 dropbacks in last week’s 24-8 Eagles win. Next up for Washington: the Dallas Cowboys, who rank fourth in the league in pass-rush win rate. “If you can create one on ones …...
