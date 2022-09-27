Read full article on original website
FOX Carolina
Staley stands by decision to cancel BYU seris
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina women’s basketball head coach Dawn Staley stands by her decision to cancel the program’s series with Brigham Young University. The decision came after a BYU fan allegedly directed a racial slur at Rachel Richardson, a black volleyball player for Duke. BYU...
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for inmate who escaped Friday night in Union Co.
UNION COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Union County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are currently searching for an inmate who escaped on Friday night. Deputies said the escape was reported at around 10:00 p.m. The suspect, 44-year-old David Paul Strickland, was in jail on the following charges from Union...
