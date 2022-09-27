ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Ohio student found with loaded gun on bus

By Gerry Ricciutti
 4 days ago

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A student from a local parochial school is facing felony charges after police say they found the student with a loaded gun.

Officials with the Diocese of Youngstown and city police confirmed the middle school-aged female was caught with a loaded pistol on her school bus Monday afternoon on the way home from Saint Joseph the Provider school on the city’s north side.

Authorities say the girl told another child she had the weapon, which was then confiscated by the bus driver who called police.

No one was hurt in the incident.

