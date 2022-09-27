ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Square One announces closure in Regent Square

 4 days ago
PITTSBURGH — Square One, which opened in Regent Square as a secondary location to the Square Cafe in East Liberty at the start of April 2022, has closed.

The announcement of the closure, which was made on Square One’s Facebook and Instagram pages, comes after just short of six months of operation.

The posts, made on Sept. 22, read:

“It’s not goodbye, it’s see you later! We are joining Square Cafe in East Liberty under one roof! Find our famous biscuits and bakery items at our flagship location in East Liberty starting in October. Our last day in Regent Square is on Sunday, September 25. Thank you Regent Square!”

