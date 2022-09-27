Read full article on original website
Thousands attend Oklahoma Czech Festival in Yukon
YUKON (KOKH) - The first weekend in October marks the 56th Anniversary of the Oklahoma Czech Festival, a Yukon tradition celebrating the town’s rich Czech heritage. The day-long festival officially kicked off on Saturday with thousands lining Main Street for one of Oklahoma’s largest parades. Following the parade,...
The Friends + Family Event Rewarding Bob Mills Furniture Customers
When you walk into Bob Mills Furniture it's like shopping with family. This weekend they are honoring customers with their Friends and Family event. From prizes to free furniture, it is an event you do not want to miss. We got all the details from the man himself, Bob Mills.
Furry Friends: Precious
Good Day OK's Adam King and Jamison Keefover meet with Tina from the Oklahoma City Animal Welfare to learn more about Precious and how you can give her a forever home. The Oklahoma City Animal Shelter is located at 2811 SE 29th St in Oklahoma City. For more information call...
OKC FOP gathering donations for family of fallen officer Sgt. Meagan Burke
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Fraternal Order of Police is taking donations for the family of Sgt. Meagan Burke. Sgt. Burke died in an off-duty car crash on Thursday morning. The past few months have been especially difficult for law enforcement agencies in the Oklahoma City-area...
Classic cars cruise for a cause in Midwest City
MIDWEST CITY (KOKH) - The Old School Cruisers hosted their third annual car show benefitting the Firefighters of Oklahoma and Homeless Alliance. The Firefighters of Oklahoma held a bottled water drive for the fire department while the Homeless Alliance collected boots and athletic shoes for the homeless. The Cruisers' motto...
Tailgating Fun and Grub with Twin Peaks
Today we have Marketing Manager, Christina Donnell sharing how Twin Peaks is the premiere tailgating place to go for the football season. Twin Peaks has two locations in OKC at 3109 West Memorial Road and 6500 SW 3rd Street. They are hiring for the football season just visit work4twinpeaks.com to...
CHEF'STORE Kitchen: Okie Pokie Sushi Bowls
We took a trip back to the CHEF'STORE Kitchen and this week Okie Pokie is in the spotlight. Living Oklahoma checks in with General Manager Michelle Tran. Find out more by calling 405-724-7687 or visit Okie Pokie's Facebook page @OkiePokieOKC. They're located inside the Collective Kitchens & Cocktails on 308...
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile to appear in Edmond over weekend
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is in town this weekend in Edmond. The 27-foot-long hot dog on wheels will be at Edmond's Wings Fall Festival near Eastern and Memorial. While attending the even, you can meet "Bologna Beth" and "Jumbo Dog Jacob", two "hotdoggers" who travel...
Gov. Kevin Stitt gets first-hand look at training being done to secure Oklahoma schools
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Gov. Kevin Stitt got a first-hand look at training being done as part of his Mission: Secure Our Schools initiative. Stitt took part in an exercise with authorities at a school this week. Mission: Secure Oklahoma Schools directs all state troopers to complete active shooter...
West Village District announced as newest district in downtown Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A new downtown district, the West Village District, was announced Thursday by the Downtown Oklahoma City Partnership. The new district encompasses the southwestern corner of downtown including John Rex Elementary, Historic Film Row, The Montgomery Apartments, Main Street Arcade building, West Village Apartments, The Jones Assembly and 21c Museum Hotel.
OKC Animal Welfare looking to find forever home for dog found zipped up in duffle bag
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — World, meet Duff, a sweet boy with a hard past who is in need of his forever home!. The Oklahoma City Animal Welfare is looking to get Duff into his forever home after his tragic past. The OKC Animal Welfare posted to their Facebook, saying...
OKCPD issues final call for Sgt. Meagan Burke
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police issued the final call for Sgt. Meagan Burke, who was killed off-duty in a car accident on Thursday morning. Meagan Burke answered her final call on Sept. 29, 2022 after she was driving home from her shift. Police say Sgt. Burke was driving NB on I-44 near SW 44th St. when a vehicle traveling southbound propelled over the center median and struck her head-on. Sgt. Burke was pronounced dead at the scene.
Oklahoma City Zoo announces birth of four African lion cubs
OKALHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Zoo announced the birth of four African lion cubs on Friday. Dunia gave birth to her first litter of cubs, three females and a male, on Monday, September 26 at the Zoo’s Lion Overlook habitat. The last litter of African lion...
Forestry Services: Conditions ripe for fire danger across Oklahoma
LINCOLN COUNTY, Okla. (KOKH) — Oklahoma Forestry Services is warning conditions in the state are ripe for wildfires. From Sunday to Tuesday, almost 7,000 acres burned across the state. On Wednesday, residents in the Kendrick area of Lincoln County had to evacuate because of a wildfire. According to Deputy...
Former Justice Alma Wilson Seeworth Academy director Janet Grigg arrested
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The former director of Justice Alma Wilson Seeworth Academy was arrested on Thursday after being charged with three counts of embezzlement and one count of concealing stolen property. The charges came after a 2021 state audit reported that Grigg mishandled $250,000 in school funds. The...
Squad car set up outside OKCPD's Santa Fe Division in honor of Sgt. Meagan Burke
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Police Department has set out a squad car in front of the Santa Fe Division to honor Sgt. Meagan Burke. Sgt. Burke was killed on Thursday in an off-duty car accident after she was struck head on by an oncoming vehicle while headed home from work.
Woman says her emotional support dogs were stolen from Carney home
Carney, Okla. (KOKH) — A woman says her two emotional support dogs were stolen from a friend's home in Carney. She says that friend was supposed to be taking care of them while she was away. The woman says her basset hound and her great dane helped her with...
Edmond Electric to increase fuel adjustment cost rate beginning with October bills
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — Edmond Electric customers will soon notice an increase in the fuel adjustment cost rate on their monthly bills. The fuel cost adjustment will be set at 2.5 cents per kWh beginning with October's bills. The current rate is 2 cents per kWh. The average customer...
Woman uses fraudulent credit card, spends $2,000 on products in Best Buy store in Moore
MOORE, Okla. (KOKH) — The Moore Police Department (MPD) is looking for a woman who used someone's stolen identification to buy a Best Buy Credit Card. Police say the woman pictured used the fraudulent credit card to buy over $2,000 worth of merchandise from the store. If anyone recognizes...
Yukon Walmart evacuated due to suspicious package inside store
YUKON, Okla. (KOKH) — The Walmart at 1200 Garth Brooks Boulevard has been evacuated after a report came in about a suspicious package inside the store. Police said they have a heightened security presence at the store and will maintain "increased security measures" until it's determined the store is safe.
