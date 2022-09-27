ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

okcfox.com

Thousands attend Oklahoma Czech Festival in Yukon

YUKON (KOKH) - The first weekend in October marks the 56th Anniversary of the Oklahoma Czech Festival, a Yukon tradition celebrating the town’s rich Czech heritage. The day-long festival officially kicked off on Saturday with thousands lining Main Street for one of Oklahoma’s largest parades. Following the parade,...
YUKON, OK
okcfox.com

Furry Friends: Precious

Good Day OK's Adam King and Jamison Keefover meet with Tina from the Oklahoma City Animal Welfare to learn more about Precious and how you can give her a forever home. The Oklahoma City Animal Shelter is located at 2811 SE 29th St in Oklahoma City. For more information call...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Classic cars cruise for a cause in Midwest City

MIDWEST CITY (KOKH) - The Old School Cruisers hosted their third annual car show benefitting the Firefighters of Oklahoma and Homeless Alliance. The Firefighters of Oklahoma held a bottled water drive for the fire department while the Homeless Alliance collected boots and athletic shoes for the homeless. The Cruisers' motto...
MIDWEST CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Tailgating Fun and Grub with Twin Peaks

Today we have Marketing Manager, Christina Donnell sharing how Twin Peaks is the premiere tailgating place to go for the football season. Twin Peaks has two locations in OKC at 3109 West Memorial Road and 6500 SW 3rd Street. They are hiring for the football season just visit work4twinpeaks.com to...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

CHEF'STORE Kitchen: Okie Pokie Sushi Bowls

We took a trip back to the CHEF'STORE Kitchen and this week Okie Pokie is in the spotlight. Living Oklahoma checks in with General Manager Michelle Tran. Find out more by calling 405-724-7687 or visit Okie Pokie's Facebook page @OkiePokieOKC. They're located inside the Collective Kitchens & Cocktails on 308...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Oscar Mayer Wienermobile to appear in Edmond over weekend

EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is in town this weekend in Edmond. The 27-foot-long hot dog on wheels will be at Edmond's Wings Fall Festival near Eastern and Memorial. While attending the even, you can meet "Bologna Beth" and "Jumbo Dog Jacob", two "hotdoggers" who travel...
EDMOND, OK
okcfox.com

West Village District announced as newest district in downtown Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A new downtown district, the West Village District, was announced Thursday by the Downtown Oklahoma City Partnership. The new district encompasses the southwestern corner of downtown including John Rex Elementary, Historic Film Row, The Montgomery Apartments, Main Street Arcade building, West Village Apartments, The Jones Assembly and 21c Museum Hotel.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

OKCPD issues final call for Sgt. Meagan Burke

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police issued the final call for Sgt. Meagan Burke, who was killed off-duty in a car accident on Thursday morning. Meagan Burke answered her final call on Sept. 29, 2022 after she was driving home from her shift. Police say Sgt. Burke was driving NB on I-44 near SW 44th St. when a vehicle traveling southbound propelled over the center median and struck her head-on. Sgt. Burke was pronounced dead at the scene.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
okcfox.com

Oklahoma City Zoo announces birth of four African lion cubs

OKALHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Zoo announced the birth of four African lion cubs on Friday. Dunia gave birth to her first litter of cubs, three females and a male, on Monday, September 26 at the Zoo’s Lion Overlook habitat. The last litter of African lion...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Forestry Services: Conditions ripe for fire danger across Oklahoma

LINCOLN COUNTY, Okla. (KOKH) — Oklahoma Forestry Services is warning conditions in the state are ripe for wildfires. From Sunday to Tuesday, almost 7,000 acres burned across the state. On Wednesday, residents in the Kendrick area of Lincoln County had to evacuate because of a wildfire. According to Deputy...
LINCOLN COUNTY, OK
okcfox.com

Yukon Walmart evacuated due to suspicious package inside store

YUKON, Okla. (KOKH) — The Walmart at 1200 Garth Brooks Boulevard has been evacuated after a report came in about a suspicious package inside the store. Police said they have a heightened security presence at the store and will maintain "increased security measures" until it's determined the store is safe.
YUKON, OK

