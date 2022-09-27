Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
q13fox.com
Seattle native, extreme skier Hilaree Nelson dies in an accident in Nepal
Search and rescue crews in Nepal have recovered the body of Seattle-native and extreme skier Hilaree Nelson. She was skiing the summit of the eighth tallest mountain in the world when she fell earlier this week and died.
matadornetwork.com
8 Waterfalls Near Seattle To See The True Beauty of the Pacific Northwest
Seattle may well be the most outdoorsy metropolis in the US. It’s a green, hilly, and lush city backing to forested mountains chock-full of alpine lakes and waterfalls. In fact, some people say the waterfalls are what gave the Cascade Mountains their name. And while plenty of Seattleites don’t...
Yakima Herald Republic
This 100-year-old pioneer is WA’s last surviving female WWII-era pilot
At the height of World War II, in the fall of 1942, America desperately needed pilots. With most male pilots overseas, the military put out a call for women to join up. Betty Dybbro (then Betty White) was 20 when a magazine article inspired her to swap Indiana farm life for one in the skies.
KING-5
Washington's weirdest and most wonderful trees
From colossal champs to quirky misfits, the trees of Washington state have tales to tell. "They give us a sense of place," said Michelle Rau of Seattle's Plant Amnesty, a group that's working to defend trees and plant life in urban spaces. Rau and her colleague, Maggie Rogers, want you...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chronicle
Western Washington Could See Its Warmest Start to October in Decades
Sweet children of summer, a reprieve from fall is on its way for you. With temperatures predicted to be near or at 80 this weekend and in the high 70s next week, the Puget Sound region is looking at the warmest start to October in three decades, according to the National Weather Service of Seattle.
KING-5
Seattle's Edgewater Hotel offering guests unique demo opportunity
SEATTLE — When you check in for a stay at the Edgewater Hotel, not only can you expect to be immersed in natural beauty and music history, but all guests can now make some music. Thanks to a one of a kind partnership, all guests can demo guitars from...
Bolt Creek Fire: 4-mile stretch of US 2 closed in Skykomish
SEATTLE — A four-mile stretch of US 2 near Skykomish is closed due to the Bolt Creek Fire burning near the roadway. Three miles of US 2 closed Monday night, and the closure was extended to four miles Tuesday morning. As of 9 a.m. Wednesday, both directions of US...
Bodies and floatplane parts recovered from Puget Sound
The bodies of some of the 10 victims and most of a floatplane that crashed in Washington state’s Puget Sound earlier this month have been recovered.
RELATED PEOPLE
One Of Seattle's Largest Supermarkets Is Closing After 41 Years
'I grew up in this store, in this neighborhood. Yeah, it's like another home,' the business' vice president said.
Floatplane wreckage recovery in Puget Sound begins
The National Transportation Safety Board and the U.S. Navy have started efforts to recover the wreckage of a floatplane that crashed in Washington state’s Puget Sound earlier this month, killing all 10 people on board.
kpq.com
Redmond Hiker Dead South of Leavenworth
A hiker from Redmond died while enroute to medical attention after hiking Aasgard Pass on Saturday morning. Around 10 a.m., Rivercom responded to a medical emergency involving a 41-year-old Redmond man, Swaminathan Sundaram, who was hiking Aasgard Pass south of Leavenworth. Aasgard Pass is an access point between the Stuart...
q13fox.com
Float plane recovery efforts continue near Whidbey Island
Crews will continue operations to recover the float plane that killed 10 people near Whidbey Island earlier this month. The NTSB started this assignment Tuesday morning, though they say the job will not be complete until this weekend potentially.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tri-Cities Sonic Locations Closing Forever? Now We Know Why
The Kitsap Sun (paywall) and other outlets report the headquarters of Sonic Industries LLC filed a lawsuit against the franchise owner of Sonic Drive-In's in Washington and Oregon. Two of those affected by the lawsuit are the newly closed locations in Kennewick and Pasco. What is in the lawsuit and what does it mean for the Tri-Cities?
rentonreporter.com
These Edmonds and Renton shoe stores could change your life
Wide Shoes Only: Huge selection, expert fitting and superior customer service. If you’ve got wide, wide feet, we’ve got the eeeexact solution to help fortify your sole. Wide Shoes Only – with locations in Edmonds and Renton – specializes in outfitting people with wider feet, by not only offering more than 600 models of wide-soled shoes, but by also providing precision fitting by highly trained, expert staff.
Bodies of floatplane passengers, 80% of wreckage recovered off Whidbey Island
OAK HARBOR, Wash. — Some victims who were killed in a deadly floatplane crash in early September were recovered from the water off Whidbey Island Thursday, according to Island County Emergency Management. Ten people were killed when the floatplane took a nosedive into the water in Mutiny Bay on...
maritime-executive.com
Fire Breaks Out Aboard Ro/Ro Midnight Sun at Tacoma
On Thursday evening, a fire broke out on the upper deck of the TOTE ro/ro Midnight Sun at her homeport of Tacoma, Washington. At about 1920 hours, local authorities received notice of a fire aboard the vessel. By the time fireboats and fire engines arrived on scene, the ship's crew had extinguished the fire. No injuries or pollution were reported.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Viet-Wah Supermarket in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District closing after 41 years
SEATTLE — After 41 years, one of Seattle’s largest Asian supermarkets, Viet-Wah is closing its doors. It's a major blow for the city's Little Saigon area in the Chinatown-International District. "This store opened up when I was just two years old, so I grew up in this store,...
thejoltnews.com
Ready for a major airport south of Yelm Highway?
In less than two weeks, the State will choose one of three sites they want to create an airport the size of SeaTac. A location near Rainier in Thurston County is one of them. The State Legislature decided 'we' need a new airport to serve the expected 40 million passengers that SeaTac and Paine Field will not be able to handle. The consulting firm hired to choose the spots, Kimley-Horn, is specifically targeting rural, agricultural land. There are thousands of homes, farms, ranches and wildlands there.
KIRO 7 Seattle
Roads are slick! SUV pulled from ditch in Bothell
A SUV was lifted out of a ditch in Bothell on Wednesday, after light showers left the roads slick in Western Washington. According to Bothell police, the crash happened off the roadway near Northeast 195th Street and 120th Avenue Northeast. A picture from the scene showed the vehicle on its...
KOMO News
Viet-Wah, a Little Saigon staple, closing Friday amid crime, COVID concerns
SEATTLE — It's a bittersweet goodbye for a Vietnamese supermarket that's been a longtime staple in Seattle's Little Saigon neighborhood. Viet-Wah near 12th and Jackson will be closing its doors on Sept. 30 after owners say they've lost customers throughout the pandemic because of crime, short-staffing and more. “We’re...
Comments / 0