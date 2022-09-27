Moderate drought has expanded further north and now covers much of the KVOE listening area. The latest update from the US Drought Monitor shows moderate drought covering almost all of Lyon County, as well as the southern two-thirds of Chase County and the southern half of Osage County. Severe drought now covers far south Lyon, Chase and Coffey counties, while extreme and even exceptional drought are across most of Greenwood County. Abnormally dry conditions are now across Morris and Wabaunsee counties along with northwest Chase and north Osage counties.

LYON COUNTY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO