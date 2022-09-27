Read full article on original website
Oklahoma officials reveal new evidence in murder case of death row inmate set to die last week
Richard Glossip was set to die last week in Oklahoma, but his execution was pushed back – for the fourth time – last month. Glossip’s lawyers have filed a clemency petition with support from 62 Oklahoma state representatives for a new evidentiary hearing in his murder case and say they have new evidence for the court of appeals to consider while they review the petition.
Oklahoma County DA Refiles Charges Against Man Accused Of Killing 4 People
Charges in a near decade-old, quadruple-murder case were recently refiled. Daniel Green was charged with murdering his mother, sister, niece and nephew in their southeast Oklahoma City home in 2013. Those charges were dismissed in 2016 after Green was found incompetent to stand trial. This month, Oklahoma County District Attorney...
‘May the Lord have mercy on your soul,’ Next Oklahoma inmate set for execution denied clemency
Clemency was denied for the next prisoner set to be executed for a murder dating back twenty years.
kosu.org
Two Oklahoma men plead guilty to hate crime for racially motivated attack in Shawnee
Two men — Devan Johnson and Brandon Killian — each pleaded guilty this week to a federal hate crime. The Oklahoman reports it's the first time the Oklahoma City federal court is prosecuting a hate crime in more than a decade. The Matthew Shepard and James Byrd Jr....
Former Seeworth Academy Superintendent Turns Herself Into Jail, Bonds Out After Embezzlement Charges
The former superintendent of an Oklahoma City charter school was booked into the Oklahoma County jail on charges of embezzlement and immediately posted a $10,000 bond. Meanwhile, the district attorney said their investigation into allegations of decades of siphoned public funds is “ongoing.”. Janet Grigg, 76 of Sentinel, is...
Investigation: Women prosecuted for using medical marijuana during pregnancy
A recent investigation by The Frontier found that Oklahoma is prosecuting pregnant women for using marijuana during pregnancy-even if they have medical marijuana cards.
Oklahoma District Court Rules Osage Nation Reservation No Longer Exists Disestablished By Congress
Osage Nation Roadside Sign You Are Entering The Osage Nation ReservationJimmy Emerson. On August 29, 2022 Oklahoma Osage County District Judge Stuart Tate ruled that “the court finds that the Osage Indian Reservation has been disestablished ” by the United States Congress outlined in the Osage Allotment Act of June 28, 1906 and the Oklahoma Enabling Act of June 16, 1906. Therefore, the Osage County Court retains jurisdiction over the case State of Oklahoma vs. Phillips, Dustin Colby. This ruling was prompted by the defendant, Dustin Phillips, a Cherokee Nation citizen, filing a motion for his case to be dismissed by Judge Stuart Tate. Phillips conveyed that the U.S. district court in Osage County had no jurisdiction to prosecute him citing the 2020 Supreme Court of the United States’ decision for the case McGirt vs. Oklahoma. The U.S. Supreme Court overturned the conviction of Jimcy McGirt, asserting that Muscogee Creek Nation’s reservation was not disestablished, and state courts had no authority to prosecute crimes committed by or against Oklahoman Indigenous Native American tribal members. Phillips is being prosecuted for domestic assault and battery by strangulation, kidnapping, threatening to perform an act of violence, and two counts of protective order violations.
Expert discusses mental health on law enforcement after an officer dies
OKLAHOMA CITY — Several law enforcement officers in the Oklahoma County area have been killed or injured this past summer. Since July, three law enforcement officers have died in Oklahoma County. The latest was Oklahoma City police Sgt. Meagan Burke, who died in a crash on Interstate 44 while off duty.
No more years for Stitt
Instead of the chant “four more years” for Kevin Stitt, it should be “no more years.”. We had questions about him from the first time we heard him speak at the Oklahoma Press Association meeting in the summer of 2018. You could almost tell that he was...
publicradiotulsa.org
What pandemic relief projects Oklahoma lawmakers approved, omitted in special session
A last-minute disagreement between the Oklahoma House and Senate over a pandemic relief bill to fund domestic violence programs is the only piece of unfinished business from a two-day special session that allocated almost $2 billion to water infrastructure, broadband and mental health needs. Lawmakers failed to act on a...
‘A miracle the whole way,’ Oklahoma baby born 18 weeks premature continues to defy the odds
In her 10 months of life, little Eris has undergone a dozen surgeries and exceeded doctors expectations.
Cleveland County gun fight causes concern
Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office deputies are thankful that a stray bullet from a gunfire exchange didn’t hit any bystanders.
Local civil rights activist arrested for elder neglect; Body cam footage released
A well-known activist has been released from the very jail he often speaks out against. He now faces charges including elder abuse, neglect, and exploitation.
readfrontier.org
In deep-red Oklahoma, the race for governor is tightening
Gov. Kevin Stitt was expected to coast to an easy victory in the November election in deep-red Oklahoma, but the race has tightened after the overturn of Roe v. Wade and attacks from dark money groups. While the political climate in Oklahoma still favors Stitt, the latest polling from Oklahoma...
Midwest City votes to end contract with The Criminal Justice Advisory Council
Midwest City has voted to end its professional service contract with The Criminal Justice Advisory Council, or CJAC, the advisory council for the Oklahoma County Detention Center.
Every bill in special session at Oklahoma Capitol passes House, Senate
OKLAHOMA CITY — Every single bill that was part of the special session Friday at the Oklahoma Capitol passed both the House and the Senate. More than $1 billion worth of COVID-19 relief money now awaits the signature of the governor. On Friday, KOCO 5 spoke with Senate leadership about what projects they think will have the most impact.
20 years later, potential new trial a reality for 'Texas Seven' Randy Halprin
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - Nearly two decades after Randy Halprin, one of the notorious "Texas 7" gang was convicted and sentenced to death, his attorneys are seeking a new trial. "Today's filing by the office of Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney Sharen Wilson sends a clear message: the Constitution guarantees a fair trial before a fair court, and in the State of Texas, neither the prosecution, nor the defense, nor any reviewing court can let stand a judgment handed down by a biased judge," said Halprin's attorney Tivon Schardl in a statement sent to CBS 11 News. Halprin was among seven escaped Texas...
How Oklahoma's 'Stand Your Ground' Law Applies To Deadly Force
A 75-year-old homeowner shot and killed a man breaking into his Midtown home on Tuesday. While it's at the beginning stages of the investigation, it could potentially be a case where Oklahoma's Stand Ground Law could be applied. The Tulsa County District Attorney's Office can't talk about this specific case...
Bill requires OU Children's Hospital to stop performing gender-affirming care to get relief money
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma lawmakers passed legislation during a special session Thursday that won't give federal money to OU Children's Hospital unless it stops "gender-affirming" care. Senate Bill 3 passed both the House and the Senate. Some Republican lawmakers said the stipulation doesn't go far enough, saying gender reassignment...
Impact: The Frontier to fact-check gubernatorial and Oklahoma County DA debates
The Frontier is partnering with NonDoc and News 9 to fact-check debates in the gubernatorial and Oklahoma County district attorney races ahead of the November election. Gov. Kevin Stitt and Democratic challenger Joy Hofmeister have agreed to a debate hosted by NonDoc and News 9 at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 19 at the Will Rogers Theatre in Oklahoma City. Seating for the gubernatorial debate is limited and can only be reserved through NonDoc, the State Chamber of Oklahoma and the Stitt and Hofmeister campaigns.
