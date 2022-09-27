ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Sudden leaks in both gas pipelines from Russia have Europe warning of sabotage

By Breanne Deppisch
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TyM46_0iC4wW0y00

B oth natural gas pipelines linking Europe to Russia have suddenly begun leaking, prompting European leaders to warn Tuesday of sabotage at a perilous time for energy security in the bloc.

The leaks also dashed any remaining hopes that Europe could still receive additional gas via Nord Stream 1, the largest single supply line linking Russia to Europe, before the winter.

“The damage that occurred in one day simultaneously at three lines of offshore pipelines of the Nord Stream system are unprecedented,” Nord Stream AG said in a statement to Russian state-owned news agencies.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said Tuesday that she “cannot rule out” sabotage after the three leaks were detected along the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 pipelines.

“It is too early to conclude yet, but it is an extraordinary situation,” she said. “There are three leaks, and therefore it is difficult to imagine that it could be accidental.”

"We see clearly that it's an act of sabotage, related to the next step of escalation of the situation in Ukraine," Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki told reporters at the opening of the new Baltic pipeline running between Poland and Norway.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken also weighed in on the Nord Stream leaks at a press briefing on Tuesday, telling reporters that there are unconfirmed reports “indicating that this may be the result of an attack or some kind of sabotage.”

If that is confirmed, Blinken said, “That’s clearly in no one’s interest.”

He added that it is his understanding that the leaks “will not have a significant impact on Europe's energy resilience."

Two of the damaged pipes are part of Nord Stream 1, the natural gas pipeline linking Russia to Germany, which supplied roughly 35% of the European Union’s total Russian gas imports before Moscow “indefinitely” halted its deliveries to Europe last month.

The third leak was found along Nord Stream 2, which was scrapped for commercial use in February as Russia prepared to invade Ukraine.

Though neither pipeline was operational at the time, both lines were filled with gas under pressure.

German, Danish, and Swedish authorities are investigating the gas leaks. Seismologists in Denmark and Sweden said yesterday they had recorded two powerful blasts in the same area as the leaks.

“There is no doubt that there were blasts,” Bjorn Lund, a member of Sweden’s national seismic network, told state broadcaster SVT.

Ships were instructed to avoid the area. The Norwegian Armed Forces shared photos of the leaks in the Baltic Sea, the largest of which caused a surface disturbance of more than half a mile in diameter.


The timing of the leaks was also notable, occurring just hours before the ceremonial launch Tuesday of the long-awaited Baltic gas pipeline linking Norway to Poland.

The launch was seen as a major step in the bloc’s independence from Russian gas supplies.

Norway’s Petroleum Safety Authority had warned oil companies Monday to be on guard against threats from unidentified drones, citing the potential for “deliberate attacks” after the drones were seen flying near Norwegian offshore oil and gas platforms.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

The country's largest oil and gas company, Equinor, had recently notified authorities about the unidentified drones, which it observed flying near at least six of its platforms last week, according to local newspaper Stavanger Aftenblad .

Last week, one of the drones was seen flying roughly 50 meters from Equinor’s oil and gas platform in the North Sea, Stavanger Aftenblad reported, in an obvious breach of its security perimeter.

Comments / 0

Related
WashingtonExaminer

Doomsday scenario: Simulation reveals nuclear war with Russia would cause 90 million casualties

It is predicted that over 90 million people would be dead or injured in a war between the United States and Russia, Princeton University researchers discovered. Researchers at the Princeton Program on Science and Global Security created a simulated war using realistic nuclear weapons positions, targets, and fatality estimates to show the consequences that a nuclear war could have on both countries and the world, according to the project’s website.
MILITARY
Washington Examiner

Betraying the US and Europe, Viktor Orban again delivers for his Russian master

Once again belying his carefully cultivated status as a conservative friend of America, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban threw another wrench into U.S. foreign policy on Tuesday. Unsatisfied with turning Hungary into the Chinese Communist Party's primary European outpost, Orban apparently now intends to cripple Ukrainian and European security amid...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
msn.com

Turkey issues direct warning to Russia as Erdogan orders Putin to return 'occupied' land

Turkey has issued a huge warning to Russia after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan ordered Vladimir Putin to return all "occupied" land - including Crimea. Olga Lautman, an analyst and researcher with a focus on the Kremlin who is also a Senior Fellow at the Center for European Policy Analysis, took to Twitter to share the explosive news. She wrote: "Turkey's President Erdoan said that Russian President Vladimir Putin must return all land that Russia has occupied, including Crimea."
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Putin limps across the room as he observes major Russian war games alongside 'side-lined' defence minister Sergei Shoigu

Russian President Vladimir Putin appeared to walk with a limp as he attended Russia's major Vostok war games today, raising fresh doubts over his health. The Russian leader, 69, observed the major military exercises from inside a command post while sitting next to his defence minister Sergei Shoigu who is said to have been 'sidelined' by Putin due to Russia's heavy losses in Ukraine.
POLITICS
Business Insider

Russian soldier in Kharkiv told his father in a call intercepted by Ukrainian intelligence that 'everything's bad,' Russia is 'losing,' and they have 'nowhere to run'

A Russian soldier told his father in an intercepted phone call that "everything's bad" in the war. Ukraine's intelligence service said it intercepted the call and published it to social media. An ongoing Ukrainian counteroffensive in Kharkiv has sent Russian troops scrambling. A Russian soldier told his father in a...
POLITICS
Fortune

The Russian economy will ‘die by winter’ because of the ‘catastrophic consequences’ of the military mobilization, a top Russian economist warns

Russian men sit on a bus at a mobilization center awaiting their departure to a military training center on Sept. 26, 2022, in Moscow. In the seven months since Russia invaded Ukraine, some have argued that the international sanctions levied against Russia weren’t strong enough as Russians continued to travel, shop, party—and generally lead a normal life.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mateusz Morawiecki
Person
Mette Frederiksen
Fox News

Russia says Germany 'crossed' red line in arms supply to Ukraine

Russia's ambassador to Germany Sergey Nechayev told state-owned media on Friday that Germany had "crossed" a red line by proving arms to Ukraine. "Supplying the Ukrainian regime with German weapons is not only against Russian servicemen, but also against the Donbas civilians," Nechayev told RT. "It is certainly the red line which the German authorities should not have crossed."
POLITICS
Benzinga

Bill Clinton Says NATO Delayed Vladimir Putin's Invasion Of Ukraine: 'This Crisis Might Have Occurred Even Sooner'

Former U.S. President Bill Clinton rejected claims that Russia invaded Ukraine due to the expansion of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) that began during his presidency. What Happened: “You’re wrong,” Clinton said in response to a question regarding the critics' view during an appearance on CNN’s “Fareed Zakaria GPS.”...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Pipeline#Pipelines#Natural Gas#Business Industry#Linus Business#European#Nord Stream 1#Nord Stream Ag#Russian#Danish#Nord Stream 2#Polish#State#Bli
Newsweek

Putin in 'Life-and-Death' Struggle in Ukraine, China Warns

China said that the invasion of Ukraine has become a matter of "life and death" for Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has no option to retreat from the war because of escalating tensions between Russia and NATO. On Wednesday, the former editor-in-chief of the Global Times, Hu Xijin, penned an...
POLITICS
Newsweek

Russia Threatens U.S. and Lays Down 'Red Line'

Russia has issued its newest warning to the U.S. against sending longer-range missiles to Ukraine, saying that providing such weapons would cross its "red line." Speaking at a briefing Thursday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova threatened that the U.S. could face consequences if it does not heed the warning, according to Russian state-owned news agency Ria Novosti.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Poland
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Sweden
Country
Germany
Country
Russia
Interesting Engineering

Ukraine has allegedly captured one of Russia's most advanced aerial electronic warfare pods

In yet another victory for U.S. intelligence, Ukrainian forces have allegedly captured an aerial electronic warfare pod from a crashed Russian Su-30SM fighter aircraft in almost a pretty good condition, The Drive reported. The pod was found as the Ukrainian forces have been pushing back against the Russian offense in the east and south parts of the country.
MILITARY
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
242K+
Followers
70K+
Post
125M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy