Sudden leaks in both gas pipelines from Russia have Europe warning of sabotage

B oth natural gas pipelines linking Europe to Russia have suddenly begun leaking, prompting European leaders to warn Tuesday of sabotage at a perilous time for energy security in the bloc.

The leaks also dashed any remaining hopes that Europe could still receive additional gas via Nord Stream 1, the largest single supply line linking Russia to Europe, before the winter.

“The damage that occurred in one day simultaneously at three lines of offshore pipelines of the Nord Stream system are unprecedented,” Nord Stream AG said in a statement to Russian state-owned news agencies.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said Tuesday that she “cannot rule out” sabotage after the three leaks were detected along the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 pipelines.

“It is too early to conclude yet, but it is an extraordinary situation,” she said. “There are three leaks, and therefore it is difficult to imagine that it could be accidental.”

"We see clearly that it's an act of sabotage, related to the next step of escalation of the situation in Ukraine," Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki told reporters at the opening of the new Baltic pipeline running between Poland and Norway.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken also weighed in on the Nord Stream leaks at a press briefing on Tuesday, telling reporters that there are unconfirmed reports “indicating that this may be the result of an attack or some kind of sabotage.”

If that is confirmed, Blinken said, “That’s clearly in no one’s interest.”

He added that it is his understanding that the leaks “will not have a significant impact on Europe's energy resilience."

Two of the damaged pipes are part of Nord Stream 1, the natural gas pipeline linking Russia to Germany, which supplied roughly 35% of the European Union’s total Russian gas imports before Moscow “indefinitely” halted its deliveries to Europe last month.

The third leak was found along Nord Stream 2, which was scrapped for commercial use in February as Russia prepared to invade Ukraine.

Though neither pipeline was operational at the time, both lines were filled with gas under pressure.

German, Danish, and Swedish authorities are investigating the gas leaks. Seismologists in Denmark and Sweden said yesterday they had recorded two powerful blasts in the same area as the leaks.

“There is no doubt that there were blasts,” Bjorn Lund, a member of Sweden’s national seismic network, told state broadcaster SVT.

Ships were instructed to avoid the area. The Norwegian Armed Forces shared photos of the leaks in the Baltic Sea, the largest of which caused a surface disturbance of more than half a mile in diameter.



The timing of the leaks was also notable, occurring just hours before the ceremonial launch Tuesday of the long-awaited Baltic gas pipeline linking Norway to Poland.

The launch was seen as a major step in the bloc’s independence from Russian gas supplies.

Norway’s Petroleum Safety Authority had warned oil companies Monday to be on guard against threats from unidentified drones, citing the potential for “deliberate attacks” after the drones were seen flying near Norwegian offshore oil and gas platforms.

The country's largest oil and gas company, Equinor, had recently notified authorities about the unidentified drones, which it observed flying near at least six of its platforms last week, according to local newspaper Stavanger Aftenblad .

Last week, one of the drones was seen flying roughly 50 meters from Equinor’s oil and gas platform in the North Sea, Stavanger Aftenblad reported, in an obvious breach of its security perimeter.