AdWeek
LinkedIn: How to Share Personal Demographic Information
LinkedIn: How to Share Personal Demographic Information

LinkedIn gives users the option to share personal demographic information about themselves with the social networking platform. This...
AdWeek
LinkedIn: How to Turn On Dark Mode
LinkedIn: How to Turn On Dark Mode

The LinkedIn mobile application offers two visual themes for users to choose from: Light Mode and Dark Mode....
AdWeek
LinkedIn Details Several New Ad Features
LinkedIn Details Several New Ad Features

LinkedIn detailed several new features for advertisers on its platform.
AdWeek
God-is Rivera Is Leaving Twitter; Bukky Ojeifo Will Assume Her Role
God-is Rivera Is Leaving Twitter; Bukky Ojeifo Will Assume Her Role

The driving force behind the #TwtterVoices initiative to amplify the voices of communities, and perhaps its loudest voice,...
AdWeek
Chopard Backs New My Happy Hearts Collection With Snapchat AR Try On Lens
Chopard Backs New My Happy Hearts Collection With Snapchat AR Try On Lens

Swiss luxury fashion house Chopard is using an augmented reality try on lens from Snapchat to promote its...
AdWeek
Metaverse Marketing Podcast: Rising Above Dystopian Origins
Metaverse Marketing Podcast: Rising Above Dystopian Origins

You may know a lot of metaverse skeptics—you might even be one yourself.
AdWeek
Meta Extends NFT Sharing to All Facebook, Instagram Users in US, 100+ Countries
Meta Extends NFT Sharing to All Facebook, Instagram Users in US, 100+ Countries

Nonfungible tokens—or digital collectibles, as Meta refers to them—are now available to all Facebook and Instagram users in...
AdWeek
Twitter: How to Add Alt Text to Images on Mobile
Twitter: How to Add Alt Text to Images on Mobile

Twitter allows users to add alt text to the images they share in tweets. These text-based image descriptions...
AdWeek
Twitter Debuts 2 Updates for Videos
Twitter Debuts 2 Updates for Videos

Twitter introduced two updates related to how videos are discovered and viewed on its platform: an immersive video...
AdWeek
Google Wants to Bridge Continued Digital Skills Gap Across U.K.
Google Wants to Bridge Continued Digital Skills Gap Across U.K.

With the U.K. government highlighting a continued digital skills shortage, Google is promoting its self-imposed mission to upskill people through a campaign encouraging them...
AdWeek
Tim Hortons Celebrates National Coffee Day in the Metaverse
Tim Hortons Celebrates National Coffee Day in the Metaverse

Tim Hortons is the latest fast food company to enter the metaverse with an obstacle course game in...
AdWeek
My Little Pony Gallops Into Roblox to Win a New Generation of Fans
My Little Pony Gallops Into Roblox to Win a New Generation of Fans

If you were a child of the 1980s or '90s, you probably remember My Little Pony. Though the...
AdWeek
Sports Fans Attempt to Avoid Subscription Fees in Canal+ Campaign
Sports Fans Attempt to Avoid Subscription Fees in Canal+ Campaign

The rise of subscription media means there will always be people who want to try and find a way to watch the big sporting games somehow for free. This is an issue French broadcaster Canal+ highlights in its campaign as people stare over others' shoulders and around doors to catch the real-time action.
AdWeek
Rare Beauty CMO on Seeing the World Outside 4 Office Walls
Rare Beauty CMO on Seeing the World Outside 4 Office Walls

If you haven't heard of beauty marketing veteran Katie Welch, there's a good chance you've seen her while scrolling...
AdWeek
Heinz Urges Ketchup Lovers to 'Eat Fearlessly' With the Unstainable Thobe
At the heart of many of Heinz’s campaigns is a spirit that shirks the idea of moderation. Whether that means turning its product into a wide-ranging pasta sauce or morphing fries into spoons for easier condiment consumption, the brand has developed multiple products and stunts that ultimately encourage its more devout fans to enjoy the sauces they love liberally.
AdWeek
Making CTV a Key Part of Your Full-Funnel Ad Strategy
Making CTV a Key Part of Your Full-Funnel Ad Strategy

While marketers know that CTV drives strong campaign performance on its own, many still aren't using it to its fullest potential. From audience insights to creative testing, this dynamic advertising channel executes double duty to help brands work smarter, not harder. In "Your Guide on Using Connected TV to...
AdWeek
Branding to LGBTQ+ Communities Should Be a Metrics Innovation Goldmine
Branding to LGBTQ+ Communities Should Be a Metrics Innovation Goldmine

Sometimes the most creative aspect of a campaign is its results. I've seen success measured in the number of phone calls to Sweden and the volume of "Lucky Iron Fish" distributed worldwide. Match.com could just tout memberships but instead measures the number of second dates they've made possible. It's a more compelling metric.
AdWeek
Meta Settles Data-Scraping Lawsuit Filed by Facebook in October 2020
Meta Settles Data-Scraping Lawsuit Filed by Facebook in October 2020

In yet another example of the swift justice system in the U.S. at its finest, Meta reached a...
LAW・
AdWeek
Thursday Stir
Thursday Stir

A new campaign for diet product SlimFast, titled "Same Difference," incorporates some weirdly nostalgic humor to sell the new look and taste of SlimFast. A very '80s woman promotes the old powdered can of Slimfast and is then interrupted by a woman who shows her the brand's evolution, one that's easier and more convenient. Directed by Abbie Stephens with creative by agency SRG, the new spots look at the difficult task of losing weight in a lighthearted way.
AdWeek
Revolving Door Agency Moves: Big Day, House 337, BrandStar & More
Revolving Door Agency Moves: Big Day, House 337, BrandStar & More

The last Thursday of Q3 brings announcements of new agency launches, rebrands of industry veterans and intriguing new campaigns reflective of where we're heading as we approach the new year. Alludo. Corel fully rebranded as Alludo, with a refined purpose to empower "all you do". The rebranding portrays Alludo...
