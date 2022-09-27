Read full article on original website
IGN
Hocus Pocus 2 Review
Hocus Pocus 2 debuts on Disney+ on Sept. 30, 2022. Almost 20 years ago, the original Hocus Pocus debuted to lackluster reviews and limited financial returns. Thankfully, you can’t keep a bad witch down. After becoming a beloved cult favorite over the years, the Sanderson Sisters have returned with all new mischievous plans, and they’ve brought a brand new cast along with them. It may be cursed with some shoddy greenscreen, but it still reminds us how these witches were able to cast a spell on us in the first place.
IGN
Dead for a Dollar Review
Dead for a Dollar releases theatrically Friday, Sept. 30th. Understandably, cinematic curiosity may grab hold when you learn Walter Hill (The Warriors, 48 Hrs.) wrote and directed a new Western starring Christoph Waltz and Willem Dafoe, but Dead for a Dollar is a meandering shoot 'em up with no clear direction other than to gently fritter away the talents of a strong ensemble.
IGN
Elizabeth Olsen Wants Scarlet Witch to Team Up With the MCU X-Men Now That Wolverine's Involved
This story contains spoilers for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Marvel’s Scarlet Witch star Elizabeth Olsen wants to team up with the X-Men in the MCU after Hugh Jackman announced his return as Wolverine. During an interview with Variety, the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness...
Lambchop: The Bible review – the weight of the world with Kurt Wagner
Lambchop’s Kurt Wagner is indelibly associated with Nashville, Tennessee. But it has been years since the band – in which he is the sole constant member – have been an Americana outfit. Over a series of extraordinary albums, Wagner has turned to soul, pianos, digital sounds and Auto-Tune. For Lambchop’s 16th album, he decamped to distant Minneapolis to work with local multi-instrumentalist Andrew Broder and producer Ryan Olson (who also works with another voice modulator, Bon Iver). The protests over George Floyd’s death erupted around them, a historic rupture whose presence is felt most obviously, if not explicitly, on Police Dog Blues.
IGN
Guillermo Del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities - Official Trailer
Check out the scary trailer for Guillermo Del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities, an anthology of sinister stories, told by some of today’s most revered horror creators, including the directors of The Babadook, Splice, Mandy, and more. In Cabinet of Curiosities, acclaimed Academy Award-winning filmmaker and creator, executive producer and...
IGN
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes Announced Starring Witcher's Freya Allen
A new Planet of the Apes film is on its way – Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes. The upcoming Planet of the Apes sequel will star The Witcher actress Freya Allen and Owen Teague as the film’s lead ape. Along with the upcoming film’s title and...
IGN
10 Best Horror Anime of All Time
As Halloween creeps ever closer there's never been a better time to revisit some of our favorite horror anime of all time. Though most people's minds probably go to live action gore fests when the spooky season comes around, anime has a smorgasbord of terrors to delight you with. Since the '60s, Japanese animators have been enchanting viewers with haunting myths. Often creating original stories or adapting terrifying manga tales, horror anime has become a powerhouse space for some of the most deranged, thoughtful, and unique genre storytelling.
IGN
The Best Disney+ Original TV Series of Movie Face-Off: The Winner Revealed
Last week, in celebration of IGN’s State of Streaming 2022, we asked you to help us decide which Disney+ original TV series or movie was the best of them all. Now, after thousands and thousands of battles with matchups like Loki vs. Obi-Wan Kenobi and WandaVision vs. Ms. Marvel, the greatest Disney+ original film or movie has been chosen.
IGN
Netflix’s Blonde Director Andrew Dominik and the Deconstruction of Myths
We love a good controversy, don’t we folks? Especially when it comes to what is or isn’t real in a movie based on real events. Andrew Dominik’s Blonde (review) is the director’s first narrative feature film in a decade, and only his fourth since 2000. It’s about the life of Norma Jeane Baker, better known as Marilyn Monroe, but like the novel it’s based on, it’s a largely fictional story. It would’ve been a perfect fit for our recent video on how biopics distort reality, because there’s very little truth to it, at least in a factual sense. But like Dominik’s other work, Blonde isn’t concerned with real events so much as it is with our perception of them, and the collective myth of Marilyn Monroe, which he tells through her iconic photographs.
IGN
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Episode 6 Review - "Udûn"
Warning: the below contains full spoilers for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Episode 6, which is now streaming on Prime Video. To refresh your memory, check out our review of last week's episode. Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has felt a little languid...
IGN
Aussie Streaming Guide: The Best TV & Movies for October 2022
Welcome to October, usherer of spring and Square-eye City for fans of top TV. There’s a bounty of blockbuster movies, attention seizing series and original content on offer, so you’re going to need a guide. That or the ability to clone yourself a few times over—there’s way too many watchables for one person to sift through.
IGN
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Leads the Pack — IGN Staff Picks September 2022
It’s possible you may not have noticed but, uh… there are so many things to watch. Whether it’s streaming, on cable (dozens of us still have it. DOZENS!), or in theaters, there is an absolute waterfall of art being dropped on us all at any given second. It can feel pretty impossible to navigate that sometimes, but the IGN team is here to help make sense of it all.
IGN
Mister Freeze
This page contains information on the character Mister Freeze (Victor Fries) and his biography in Gotham Knights. This includes his backstory in this particular setting of Gotham, what happened to him leading up to the events of the game, and how they impact the story. Keep in mind that all the information on this page is based on pre-release information; we will update it accordingly once the game releases on October 21.
IGN
Spoiler Alert - Official Trailer
Based on Michael Ausiello’s best-selling memoir “Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies,” the film is a heartwarming, funny and life-affirming story of how Michael and Kit’s relationship is transformed and deepened when one of them falls ill. The movie stars Jim Parsons, Ben Aldridge, Bill Irwin, Jeffery Self, and Sally Field.
IGN
Trevor Noah Is Leaving the Daily Show After 7 Years
The Daily Show host Trevor Noah has announced he’s leaving the show. Announcing his departure at the end of the show on Thursday night, Noah said that he was “filled with gratitude for the journey” but wants to “carry on exploring” another part of his life.
IGN
Christian Bale Just Wants To Hit His Head On a Door in Star Wars
Christian Bale still wants to be in Star Wars, even if it means being a rank-and-file stormtrooper. During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the former Batman star revealed that he would still love to head to the galaxy far, far away… and he has a very specific role in mind.
IGN
Andor Seems to Include a Big Reference to Star Wars: The Force Unleashed
The latest episode of Andor on Disney Plus seems to include a reference to Star Wars: The Force Unleashed protagonist Starkiller, and Star Wars fans are excited. Slight spoilers follow for Episode 4 of Andor. During a scene in which Mon Mothma (Genevieve O’Reilly) meets Rebel recruiter Luthen Rael (Stellan...
IGN
Dojo Battle: Rawiri
Welcome to the Dojo of Mokupuni. The Dojo Battle: Rawiri section of this IGN Temtem walkthrough and guide will break down everything you need to know about this dojo master including his squad and what moves you can expect from his Temtem. When you enter the dojo, hop across the...
IGN
Did Andor Episode 4 Just Make The Starkiller Sith Armor Canon? | Star Wars Canon Fodder
The plot thickens! Cassian Andor gets recruited into a heist on an Imperial garrison an we find out more about the mysterious Luthen Rail! Andor Episode 4 continues to unveil the path that leads Cassian Andor to the Rebel Alliance and in the process, we got a whole bunch of deep cut Star Wars Easter Eggs. So is Starkiller’s Sith Armor officially part of Star Wars Canon now? Only one way to find out…
IGN
Kevin Feige: Werewolf By Night 'Will Ultimately Become Quite Important to the Future of the MCU'
The MCU has explored many different facets of genre fiction, from paranoia thrillers to sci-fi adventures. Werewolf by Night is Marvel's attempt to go all-in on classic horror, and according to Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige, it could have a major impact on the MCU going forward. In a new...
