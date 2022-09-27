We love a good controversy, don’t we folks? Especially when it comes to what is or isn’t real in a movie based on real events. Andrew Dominik’s Blonde (review) is the director’s first narrative feature film in a decade, and only his fourth since 2000. It’s about the life of Norma Jeane Baker, better known as Marilyn Monroe, but like the novel it’s based on, it’s a largely fictional story. It would’ve been a perfect fit for our recent video on how biopics distort reality, because there’s very little truth to it, at least in a factual sense. But like Dominik’s other work, Blonde isn’t concerned with real events so much as it is with our perception of them, and the collective myth of Marilyn Monroe, which he tells through her iconic photographs.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO