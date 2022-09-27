ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Woman arrested after fatally stabbing her boyfriend, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was arrested after an altercation led to the woman fatally stabbing her boyfriend. The incident happened on Friday at around 4:35 p.m. at the 1100 block of Babcock Road. Police say that the woman told them she began arguing with her boyfriend which led...
Police seek suspect who allegedly shot two teens inside vehicle

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police are asking for your help in identifying a man who is an alleged suspect in a capital murder case. On September 18th, on the 200 block of Noblewood Drive officers arrived to find two male victims unresponsive inside a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds.
San Antonio police search for missing 13-year-old, Help Us Find: Joanna Luna

SAN ANTONIO -- The San Antonio Police Department is asking for your help to find 13-year-old Joanna Luna. "We do know that she needs to get back with her family, as we do believe she has a medical condition that needs urgent care, so our number one goal right now is to find her, " said Officer Nick Soliz, a spokesperson with the San Antonio Police.
Crime Stoppers offers reward to find driver in deadly hit-and-run

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers are asking for the public's help to find the driver who hit and killed Rafael Villarreal. Police say Villarreal was killed after being struck by a vehicle along Northwest Loop 410 (westbound) near the exit for Ingram Rd. The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. back on September 14, 2022.
Former Army Sergeant honored with brand new car for his sacrifices

SAN ANTONIO - Military City USA is making it easier for a combat-wounded veteran to get around the city!. Retired Army Sergeant first class Brett Rother picked up the keys to a brand-new car! The 2023 GMC Arcadia is a gift from the Military Warriors Support Foundation, Wells Fargo, and Cavender Auto Group.
More electric vehicle charging stations are coming to Texas

The push to create a more sustainable environment is taking charge with the addition of several electric vehicle charging stations, across the nation. This week, the Federal Highway Administration "approved Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Deployment Plans for all 50 States, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico ahead of schedule under the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Formula Program, established and funded by President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law."
Carabin Shaw awards $1,000 for local non-profit that helps children in need

SAN ANTONIO – We continue to “Pay It 4ward,” another deserving local non-profit was awarded a one-thousand-dollar check courtesy of Carabin Shaw! This campaign is a way of giving back to local non-profits who do so much in our community. Each month Anna Shaw from Carabin Shaw awards a local non-profit so they can continue helping others, and News 4 helps spotlight the lucky recipient.
