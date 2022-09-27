Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
City Councilman is Forced to Resign Over a $75 Million DisagreementTom HandySan Antonio, TX
Young Hospice Patient Has Connection with Sea TurtlesMedia TVSouth Padre Island, TX
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
San Antonio, Texas Residents To Receive Energy Bill RebatesCadrene HeslopSan Antonio, TX
Police seek suspect who shot at moving vehicle, leaving one woman hospitalized
SAN ANTONIO – Police are investigating the details of a shooting that left one woman hospitalized. Police were dispatched to the 5400 block of Santa Cruz Street at around 4:45 a.m. for reports of a shooting. Police say that a man and a woman were driving away in their...
Woman arrested after fatally stabbing her boyfriend, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A woman was arrested after an altercation led to the woman fatally stabbing her boyfriend. The incident happened on Friday at around 4:35 p.m. at the 1100 block of Babcock Road. Police say that the woman told them she began arguing with her boyfriend which led...
Police seek suspect who allegedly shot two teens inside vehicle
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police are asking for your help in identifying a man who is an alleged suspect in a capital murder case. On September 18th, on the 200 block of Noblewood Drive officers arrived to find two male victims unresponsive inside a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds.
Passerby chases down driver who hit, killed man broken down along Southeast Side highway
SAN ANTONIO - A man broken down along a Southeast Side highway was hit and killed early Friday morning. The fatal accident happened just after 3:30 a.m. along the northbound lanes of Interstate 37 between Loop 410 and Southeast Military Drive. Police said the man was either changing a tire...
San Antonio police search for missing 13-year-old, Help Us Find: Joanna Luna
SAN ANTONIO -- The San Antonio Police Department is asking for your help to find 13-year-old Joanna Luna. "We do know that she needs to get back with her family, as we do believe she has a medical condition that needs urgent care, so our number one goal right now is to find her, " said Officer Nick Soliz, a spokesperson with the San Antonio Police.
Crime Stoppers offers reward to find driver in deadly hit-and-run
SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers are asking for the public's help to find the driver who hit and killed Rafael Villarreal. Police say Villarreal was killed after being struck by a vehicle along Northwest Loop 410 (westbound) near the exit for Ingram Rd. The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. back on September 14, 2022.
MISSING: Police searching for teenage boy last seen Wednesday morning riding his bicycle
SAN ANTONIO - Authorities are looking for a teenage boy who was last seen Wednesday morning riding his bicycle on the West Side. Aiden Anthony Guevara, 13, also known by the nickname "Tato" was last seen off Bradford Avenue near Culebra Road. He is 4 foot, 8 inches tall and...
Churchill High School student arrested for being caught with weapon on campus
SAN ANTONIO – A Churchill High School student has been arrested after being caught with a weapon on school grounds. According to the principal of Churchill High School, a student reported to a teacher that another student had a weapon on the campus. Administrators immediately got in touch with the North East Police Department.
NO CHILD SOLD: Truck drivers being trained to spot human trafficking at truck stops
SAN ANTONIO - Truck stops across the country have become a popular place for traffickers to bring their victims. In our partnership with Ransomed Life's "No Child Sold" campaign, this month we are highlighting one organization that's fighting back. They're teaching truck drivers to be the eyes and ears on...
UTSA to inspect all on-campus residences amid hidden camera investigation
SAN ANTONIO -- The UTSA Police Department is asking the FBI for help in determining how a camera ended up in a student's apartment, hidden by a 'fake' smoke detector, they say. A resident of University Oaks student apartments made the discovery this week, the department shared Thursday in a...
Firefighters working to extinguish large mulch fire on the Southwest Side
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County and San Antonio Fire Departments are working to extinguish a mulch fire on the Southwest part of town. If you happen to be anywhere in the area, you can probably smell or see the smoke from the fire. According to officials, the fire...
Our Lady of the Lake hosts Purple Run for Domestic Violence Awareness month
SAN ANTONIO – October is Domestic Violence Awareness month and the most recent statistics show, from 2019 to 2020, there was a 23 percent increase in Domestic Violence-related murders in Texas. In honor of Domestic Violence Awareness month, Our Lady of the Lake is hosting the 10th annual Purple...
BABY BOOM: 2 sets of triplets born within 24 hours at New Braunfels hospital
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - Naturally, triplets occur in about 1 in 10,000 births. Well, a New Braunfels hospital bucked the odds. Officials at Resolute Health Hospital in New Braunfels confirmed that two sets of triplets were born this week amid a record-setting month for baby deliveries. Resolute Health Hospital officials...
Former Army Sergeant honored with brand new car for his sacrifices
SAN ANTONIO - Military City USA is making it easier for a combat-wounded veteran to get around the city!. Retired Army Sergeant first class Brett Rother picked up the keys to a brand-new car! The 2023 GMC Arcadia is a gift from the Military Warriors Support Foundation, Wells Fargo, and Cavender Auto Group.
More electric vehicle charging stations are coming to Texas
The push to create a more sustainable environment is taking charge with the addition of several electric vehicle charging stations, across the nation. This week, the Federal Highway Administration "approved Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Deployment Plans for all 50 States, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico ahead of schedule under the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Formula Program, established and funded by President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law."
Whata-milestone! San Antonio woman celebrates 104th birthday at Whataburger
SAN ANTONIO -- What other way to bring in your 104th birthday than to do so at Texas' favorite -- Whataburger!. That's exactly what Fern George did with family and friends surrounding her. The birthday celebration was held for her Thursday afternoon at the Whataburger location off Rigsby Ave. and...
San Antonio company providing water and sewage solutions for Hurricane Ian recovery effort
SAN ANTONIO - On Wednesday, WaterFleet, a San Antonio-based company, sent mobile utility units to Florida to help support the Hurricane Ian recovery effort. The convoy of twenty vehicles provides safe water and sewage solutions to emergency camps housing first responders. “Recovery teams are often dealing with limited resources and...
Locally stationed Air Force Officer honored in class of Ten Outstanding Young Americans
SAN ANTONIO - A U.S. Air Force Officer stationed in San Antonio has been honored by the U.S. Junior Chamber in their 2022 class of Ten Outstanding Young Americans. First lieutenant Olia Morales received the award at a ceremony last week at Virginia Beach. Since Morales enlisted in 2016, Morales...
Carabin Shaw awards $1,000 for local non-profit that helps children in need
SAN ANTONIO – We continue to “Pay It 4ward,” another deserving local non-profit was awarded a one-thousand-dollar check courtesy of Carabin Shaw! This campaign is a way of giving back to local non-profits who do so much in our community. Each month Anna Shaw from Carabin Shaw awards a local non-profit so they can continue helping others, and News 4 helps spotlight the lucky recipient.
The San Antonio Botanical Gardens presents 'Fall-O-Weekends' starting in October
SAN ANTONIO – Fall festivities are in full bloom at the San Antonio Botanical Garden. Fall-O-Weekends return to the garden beginning Saturday, Oct. 1. Each weekend in October, guests will enjoy adult and family-friendly events such as scavenger hunts, a harvest maze, Oktoberfest Beer Garden, and Botanica. Free candy...
