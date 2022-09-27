Read full article on original website
Another Day, Another Shooter Threat In Amarillo. Suspect Arrested.
Things are getting a bit out of control. Can I just say that out loud? Oh wait, I just did. I'm so tired of hearing about guns on campuses of schools, bomb threats at businesses, etc. Yet it just continues to happen and incite panic and fear among everyone in the place it happens. When is enough, enough?
After Death Homeless Man Was Not Ever Forgotten By Family
Losing a family member has to be one of the hardest things to go through. A loved one is gone. It has got to be even harder when you have no idea you lost someone close to you. You have to find out a month later. So Amarillo did have a small memorial for Lloyd but without any family there.
Interesting! Does Amarillo Need Community Hospital with Hotel and Gym?
Amarillo has many things, but at the same time, they don't have a lot of things. Unless you have been living under a rock, you know that there has been a push to rebuild/remodel our civic center. The citizens voted it down in 2020 and the city came back this year and said that they were going to use tax anticipation notes to build a new/remodel our current civic center. Then, Alex Fairly sued the city to stop the use of TANs to build/remodel the civic center.
Have You Seen The New Adorable Twin Stars Of Amarillo Zoo?
Their story starts with near tragedy. The twins were found lost, abandoned, in a rock quarry near Weatherford, Texas. They were rescued and brought back to health at a shelter, and now they call Amarillo home. This month, you'll get to meet the latest stars of Amarillo Zoo. They just...
Student With Weapon Arrested at Caprock High School
Another incident occurred at Caprock High School. The Amarillo Police Department reported that on Monday Morning September 26th that they received information about a student on the Caprock High School campus that had a gun. The APD Resource Officer and Caprock Staff were able to locate and detained a 15-year-old student. The student was in possession of a weapon. The APD arrested the student and was booked into the Youth Center of the High Plains.
78% Of Amarillo Agrees The Roads In The City Suck
One of the things that seem to be a constant in Amarillo is road construction. I swear, we see those orange cones more than any other city in America. Just the other day, I was headed home from work and the on-ramp to I-40 at Bell St. was all of a sudden closed. I just rolled my eyes.
When Love Cost a Boys Ranch Teen His Life – A Look Back
Moving to the Texas Panhandle back in the late eighties has given me the advantage of knowing a lot of stories about the area. I had really thought I had heard them all. Or at least bits and pieces of most of them. That is the perk of being a...
Grab Your Popcorn and Learn How to Avoid Amarillo Drama
At least it is probably reassuring to know that drama is all around us. We try to avoid it as much as possible. Then there are times you just want to grab your popcorn and enjoy the show. That is how I felt when I was following along with some...
Naughty Business Names In Amarillo? Yeah, We Have A Few.
There are things in life that make a grown adult chuckle at times. You know, those little "inside adult jokes" when your kids are constantly asking what you're laughing at. Sometimes those things are in plain sight and you just bust out laughing. Amarillo has several of those places along your drive.
Texas Amazon Facility Temporarily Closed Due to Bed Bug Infestation
Update 3:42 p.m. 9/28/2022: Sam Stephenson with Amazon Public Relations reached out to clarify that this is a returns center. No products are being shipped to customers from the facility. This has to be one of the strangest stories I’ve ever written. 12:10 p.m. 9/28/2022: KWTX is reporting that...
Evolution of the Amarillo Tri-State Fair, Day One to the Last Day
The Amarillo Tri-State Fair just wrapped its 99th year. This year's fair saw its challenges. I personally attended the fair twice this year. I went on the very first day and I went on the last day of the fair. A big change happened from Friday, September 16th to Saturday,...
Would You Actually Want To Visit These Special Panhandle Graveyards?
There is a lot of history in the Texas panhandle. It contains everything from some of the baddest outlaws from when the West was still wild; to the daring ranchers who tried to tame the land. Still, as fascinating as the history is, I don't think I would make this into a road trip.
Man Who Crashed Car Through BSA Gets His Day In Court
It was one of the wild stories back in May here in Amarillo. You remember it right? The one where the man who had a car full of drugs slammed into the front doors of BSA with his car, then got out and walked into the lobby with a gun. If you forgot, you can catch up here.
Once Unique Pak-A-Sak Store Closing After 12 Years
The end of an era is coming for a Pak-A-Sak Store. The Pak-A-Sak store located at 45th and Coulter will close its doors on Saturday. October 1st. This particular store was different from the others because it was meant to serve drive-thru traffic mainly. The company built and used this design to see if a smaller store with a drive-thru would work.
What The Heck Is Going On At The Amarillo Amazon Warehouse?
It's been a wild week for the Amazon Fulfillment Center Warehouse in Amarillo. There have been rumors flying all over the place about it closing. Then it was bedbugs. Now it's not bedbugs, and everything is a-okay?. What the heck is going on over at the Amarillo Amazon Warehouse?. First,...
Are You Daring Enough To Visit These Five Panhandle Haunts?
Halloween is right around the corner. That means it's time to binge watch your favorite horror movies (I still highly recommend all Lone Star and horror loving Texans give The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs a try), buy copious amounts of candy to toss at toddlers, and visit haunted houses.
This Iconic Route 66 Landmark In Amarillo Is Really, Really Haunted
The Nat. The one and the only. The Nat Ballroom. I can't think of a single place more iconic and beloved than The Nat. The stories to tell of the looming building on 6th Street are endless. One topic in particular becomes pretty popular around this time of the year: the ghosts of The Nat.
Peace of Mind When You Have a Sick Child at Home in Amarillo
This past weekend it finally happened. My little granddaughter, Laila, got sick. Nothing is worse than when a child is sick. Especially when they can't tell you what is wrong, her fever started off at 102.5 on Saturday evening. I didn't want to tell her mom because she just got...
I-27 Construction Finished? Ha! We’ve Still Got Two More Years.
Yesterday, I wrote about a survey that was done showing how dissatisfied Amarillo residents are with the maintenance of our roads and sidewalks. We also constantly complain about the amount of road work that seems to be happening all the time. The work they've been doing on I-27 feels like...
LOOK: This Massive $1.2 Million Home For Sale in Amarillo
One of the things I always revert to is the house I'd buy. I always say I don't want this massive, sprawling mansion. I don't have a need for ALL that space, but I also don't want to just buy what is considered your typical "family home" if that makes sense.
