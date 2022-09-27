ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Comments / 0

Related
96.9 KISS FM

Interesting! Does Amarillo Need Community Hospital with Hotel and Gym?

Amarillo has many things, but at the same time, they don't have a lot of things. Unless you have been living under a rock, you know that there has been a push to rebuild/remodel our civic center. The citizens voted it down in 2020 and the city came back this year and said that they were going to use tax anticipation notes to build a new/remodel our current civic center. Then, Alex Fairly sued the city to stop the use of TANs to build/remodel the civic center.
AMARILLO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Amarillo, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Amarillo, TX
96.9 KISS FM

Student With Weapon Arrested at Caprock High School

Another incident occurred at Caprock High School. The Amarillo Police Department reported that on Monday Morning September 26th that they received information about a student on the Caprock High School campus that had a gun. The APD Resource Officer and Caprock Staff were able to locate and detained a 15-year-old student. The student was in possession of a weapon. The APD arrested the student and was booked into the Youth Center of the High Plains.
AMARILLO, TX
96.9 KISS FM

78% Of Amarillo Agrees The Roads In The City Suck

One of the things that seem to be a constant in Amarillo is road construction. I swear, we see those orange cones more than any other city in America. Just the other day, I was headed home from work and the on-ramp to I-40 at Bell St. was all of a sudden closed. I just rolled my eyes.
AMARILLO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tea#Property Crime
96.9 KISS FM

Naughty Business Names In Amarillo? Yeah, We Have A Few.

There are things in life that make a grown adult chuckle at times. You know, those little "inside adult jokes" when your kids are constantly asking what you're laughing at. Sometimes those things are in plain sight and you just bust out laughing. Amarillo has several of those places along your drive.
AMARILLO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
96.9 KISS FM

Once Unique Pak-A-Sak Store Closing After 12 Years

The end of an era is coming for a Pak-A-Sak Store. The Pak-A-Sak store located at 45th and Coulter will close its doors on Saturday. October 1st. This particular store was different from the others because it was meant to serve drive-thru traffic mainly. The company built and used this design to see if a smaller store with a drive-thru would work.
AMARILLO, TX
96.9 KISS FM

96.9 KISS FM

Amarillo, TX
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
997K+
Views
ABOUT

96.9 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Amarillo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy