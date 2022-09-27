Texas Gov. Abbott pulling away from O’Rourke thanks to abortion and border

Read full article on original website
Patty Sue
4d ago
Francis never had a chance. The liberal has done extreme damage to the peoples home life, financial life and more. This simply can't continue. Texas Red all the way!
Reply
18
EJ173
4d ago
Whatever. Thos article wants to appear non partisan but in the end they sound disappointely supportive of NO FUTURE FRANCIS 😆 🤣 😂 .
Reply
12
G. Salais
3d ago
He , Francis, screwed over people here in El Paso. Plus, I don’t see him sheltering any immigrants, he has a huge house , he’s just a fraud. Hope he disappears soon after the election
Reply
4
