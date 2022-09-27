Read full article on original website
Tua Tagovailoa Suffers Scary Head Injury
Tua Tagovailoa suffered a scary head injury after being slammed to the turf on Thursday Night Football.
Vikings defense facing concerning, mysterious injury to star
Minnesota Vikings linebacker Za’Darius Smith did not practice on Wednesday due to what has been described as a knee injury. The Minnesota Vikings avoided a 1-2 start to the season after their comeback victory over the rival Detroit Lions in Week 3. But they were hit by injuries, most notably to star running back Dalvin Cook. But as it turns out, there is a star on the defensive side of the ball whose status is worht keeping an eye on heading into Week 4.
NFL Fantasy Forecast Week 4: Busts, Breakouts, Sleepers, and More
We're here to help you with some Fantasy Football busts and sleepers for Week 4. The post NFL Fantasy Forecast Week 4: Busts, Breakouts, Sleepers, and More appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Wild Josh McDaniels News
Former Denver Broncos offensive tackle Tyler Polumbus is receiving a lot of responses on Twitter this Thursday because he shared an interesting story about Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels. When McDaniels was the head coach of the Broncos in 2009, he made an eye-opening comment about the team's...
SB Nation
Our expert NFL picks for Week 4 of 2022
I don’t want to talk about it. Wait ... what do you mean I have to talk about it? It’s my job? Fine, okay you got me. Week 3 sucked out loud, for pretty much all of us. It’s extremely cowardly to blame anyone else for your mistakes, but I’m going to go ahead and put this one on the entire AFC for the debacle we saw. The Chiefs losing to the Colts? The Chargers getting blown out by the Jaguars? Miami beating the Bills? Sure, maybe you could have seen the Dolphins getting one over on Buffalo — but it was still a shocker.
Lions Anxiously Await Jameson Williams' NFL Debut
Read more on the Detroit Lions anxiously awaiting rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams' return.
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Amon-Ra St. Brown News
The Detroit Lions have looked really good to start the 2022 NFL season despite their 1-2 record and the stellar play of star wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is a big reason for it. Unfortunately, St. Brown won't be joining the Lions for their big home game against the Seattle...
10 WR sleepers to target for fantasy football Week 4
Let’s break down 10 wide receiver sleepers to target for fantasy football Week 4. Week 4 of the NFL season is officially underway. Through three weeks, there have been plenty of surprises in fantasy football leagues. Currently, Greg Dortch and Mack Hollins are top 20 fantasy wide receivers, while DK Metcalf and Adam Thielen have failed to crack the top 40.
Football games today: Week 4 schedule, scores
NFL football schedule, scores for Week 4 gamesScores to be updated | All times Eastern | Odds via SI Sportsbook Football Power Index game picks are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s ...
profootballnetwork.com
NFL Week 4 predictions and picks against the spread: Dalvin Cook a go, D’Andre Swift a no-go, Christian McCaffrey an oh-no
Much has changed heading into the Sunday slate of NFL games. Here’s the latest (and final) look at our NFL Week 4 predictions and picks for the remaining 15 games. The following betting odds are for picks against the spread, as well as moneylines based on DraftKings Sportsbook. NFL...
NBC Sports
Eagles will be without key defensive back vs. Jaguars
The Eagles will be without nickel cornerback Avonte Maddox on Sunday. Maddox (ankle) and running back Boston Scott (ribs) have both been ruled out for this weekend’s game against the Jaguars. Everyone else on the roster is expected to play. Scott missed practice all week. Newcomer Trey Sermon is...
How Dare We Look Away from the Tua Tagovailoa Replays
We should all watch the replays of Tua Tagovailoa's injury to remind ourselves of who is really to blame.
NBC Sports
Eagles expected to be down a running back for Jaguars game
A.J. Brown is expected to play, but Boston Scott is expected to miss the Eagles’ game against the Jaguars Sunday. Brown missed practice Wednesday and Thursday for personal reasons, but Nick Sirianni said the Eagles’ leading receiver “will be ready” to play this weekend. Scott, who...
Eli Manning Interview: Fantasy Football, Booking the ManningCast, and Being a Giants Fan
Eli Manning on Pat McAfee, the ManningCast and being a GIants fan on camera.
You'll Survive the Aaron Judge Look-Ins
ESPN will cut into tomorrow's college football games, including Northwestern-Penn State, to show Aaron Judge's pursuit of a 62nd home run, a decision guaranteed to tick people off but also the one that needs to be made. The entire game is available on ESPN+ for New York Yankees enthusiasts. A similar decision rankled those more interested in the Clemson-Wake Forest tilt last Saturday.
CBS Sports
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Houston goes offense, Detroit targets defense with each of their two first-round picks
Early-season mock drafts are always fun to look back on because there is a lot that could change dependent upon how the season plays out. Coaches and general managers will be fired, which will inevitably lead to a new perception of a franchise's draft strategy. In today's thought exercise, projections are made with our current understanding of the leadership structures in place.
The Big Lead
