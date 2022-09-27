Read full article on original website
Phoenix New Times
Fall Is Perfect For Farmers' Markets. Here Are 5 To Check Out in Metro Phoenix
The weather is finally cooling to temperatures below 100, the mornings are bearable, and we will soon don boots and scarves to pretend it's actually chilly. Fall has arrived in metro Phoenix, along with the festivities it brings. Farmers' markets are one of our favorite autumn pastimes. Because who can...
Long-Time Restaurant Reopening After 2 Year Closure
A fan favorite restaurant is opening back up in Phoenix.Ajala Kings/Unsplash. Not all restaurants have had the ability to reopen since the forced COVID closures. While many jumped at the opportunity to throw their doors open and welcome customers back in, it wasn’t so easy for others. For one location restaurant here in metro Phoenix, the forced closure has lasted longer than two years, and yet now, after being down for so long, the popular and long-time culinary staple is returning to feed hungry visitors.
KTAR.com
Phoenix among best US cities for vegans and vegetarians, per WalletHub
PHOENIX — A personal finance website ranked Phoenix in the top five on a list of best U.S. cities for vegans and vegetarians. Phoenix was ranked No. 4 out of the 100 largest cities, only behind Portland, Orlando and Los Angeles. WalletHub based its review on cost and the...
Phoenix New Times
Meet the People Turning Metro Phoenix Into a Container Home Oasis
Property owners, developers, and even media personalities are thinking outside, ahem, inside the box, and transforming metro Phoenix into a prominent hub for container homes. This year, Phoenix has seen the tallest container tower in North America debut downtown and a container apartment complex break ground in Apache Junction. From Washington Street to the West Valley, there are plenty more containers coming.
santansun.com
S. Chandler restaurant overcomes fire, reopens
The first attempt to open a Modern Margarita restaurant and bar in Chandler started off well, but went down in flames. “I was there that day,” said Kyle Mason, the restaurant’s vice president of operations. “I was in the office doing some admin work, I’m smelling something. And I thought it was an electrical fire. … I’m sniffing around and all of a sudden, the backdoor kicks in, it’s Chandler Fire Department, ‘Get out, get out.’ We’re like, what?”
fox10phoenix.com
Things to do in the Phoenix area this weekend: Sept. 30 - Oct. 2
5 p.m. - 9 p.m. Ahwatukee Park - 4700 E Warner Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85044. https://www.ahwatukeecommunitycenter.com/tukee-fest/. "Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with a Chandler tradition - experience the rich cultural history of Mexico through vibrant music and dance at the 23rd Annual Mariachi and Folklorico Festival, presented in partnership with C.A.L.L.E. de Arizona and Maestra Vanessa Ramirez. The annual event features GRAMMY Award-winning Mariachi Los Camperos and 16-member Mariachi Estrella de Mexico, along with a dazzling array of folklorico dancers from Ballet Folklorico Quetzalli-AZ."
KTAR.com
Bell Bank Park sees more than 3M in attendance over first 9 months
PHOENIX — Legacy Sports USA announced Thursday more than 3 million visitors have attended Bell Bank Park in its first nine months of operations. The 320-acre facility located at Ellsworth and Pecos roads near Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport topped venues across the Valley in terms of overall attendance, according to a press release.
goodyearaz.gov
Plans for Major Development “GSQ” Announced to Create Vibrant Downtown in Goodyear
Globe Corporation and the city of Goodyear are excited to announce plans for what is shaping up to be a highly anticipated downtown area in the nation’s ninth-fastest growing city. This follows the grand opening of Goodyear Civic Square which opened its doors on August 1 thanks to a public/private partnership between the city and Globe. The project was completed on time and on budget.
lovinlife.com
October Phoenix Calendar of Events
The Buckeye Valley Chapter of the Daughters of American Revolution, 1 p.m., the first Saturday of each month, except for May to August, Buckeye Valley Chamber of Commerce, 508 E. Monroe Avenue, Buckeye, free, 623-386-3465. Crane Dance-Gentle Tai Chi, 9:15 to 10:10 a.m., Kaleidoscope Dance, 2848 S. Carriage Lane, Mesa,...
fox10phoenix.com
Major Phoenix-area freeway closures, restrictions this weekend: What to know for Sept. 30 - Oct. 3
PHOENIX - Phoenix-area drivers are in for a busier commute this weekend as more closures on I-10, I-17 and Loop 101 are set to go into effect. The westbound lanes of Interstate 10 will be shut down between Loop 202 Santan and US 60 from 10 p.m. Friday to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1 for the Broadway Curve Improvement Project.
ABC 15 News
NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies that want to hire YOU! (10/02)
Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!. For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair. 1. Starting 25 years ago as a single fine dining restaurant, today M Culinary Concepts is one of the largest and most respected privately held catering & hospitality service providers in the Southwest. M Culinary strives to surpass clients’ and team members’ highest expectations, guided by closely held core values - inspire passion; integrity always; and make huge FUN! Committed to clients and community alike, M Culinary delights with globally influenced cuisine, locally sourced ingredients, and indulgently personal service . M Culinary is looking for hospitality heroes with positive attitudes and bright smiles to join their crew of Catering Event Servers. Learn more here.
KTAR.com
Papago Park in Phoenix introduces ADA-approved fishing dock
PHOENIX — Phoenix Parks and Recreation Department and city councilman Sal DiCiccio introduced a new fishing dock approved for guidelines set by the Americans with Disabilities Act at Papago Park. The dock was unveiled at the park on Thursday and is the first dock on the site approved by...
This Is Arizona's Best Bakery
24/7 Wall St. compiled a list of each state's best bakery.
Cheap Pasta Chain Opening New Restaurant
Enjoy a cheap spaghetti dinner.Tacyra Autrey/Unsplash. Sometimes the simplest of ideas are the ones that make the most sense. Business owners are often looking for ways to upgrade how they service customers, but this is not always the best way to provide customers with a satisfying experience. This includes restaurant owners. While some restaurants look for ways to recreate the classic burger or deconstruct Asian cuisines, one Phoenix restaurant owner has found a way to provide locals with an easy, and affordable alternative to what other restaurants have to offer.
Classic Burger Chain Opens New Restaurant
Grab a juicy burger without leaving your car.amirali mirhashemian/Unsplash. Metro Phoenix has become the go-to destination for not only Midwestern snowbirds, but also residents of the Southeast who are tired of hurricanes, humidity, and bugs the size of small cats. With the continued influx of new residents from around the United States, more and more fast food chains have sprouted up throughout the Valley. This has included one popular burger, milkshake, and fries joint that is a popular destination for these transplants. And now, the popular restaurant is opening its fourth location around Phoenix, with five more locations in the works.
KTAR.com
35,000-square-foot facility in Tempe open to local e-commerce merchants
PHOENIX– Portal Warehousing announced Tuesday the opening a 35,000-square-foot warehouse and logistics space for small business, e-commerce and industrial merchants in Tempe. The month-to-month flex-warehouse has 36 units, ranging from 50 square feet to 1,500 square feet for different of business owners, according a a press release. “Portal Warehousing...
Throwback to 1966 with this vintage photo of the Broadway Curve in Tempe
PHOENIX — East Valley residents drive on it nearly everyday and never give it a second thought. Surrounded by office buildings and Tempe Diablo Stadium, the Broadway Curve on Interstate 10 helps connect drivers to downtown Phoenix and is a vital part of the Arizona highway system. But what...
AZFamily
Popular deli and Phoenix hotel cited for multiple health code violations
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants that have recently been inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
AZFamily
Box truck ends up in Mesa canal after hitting signal light
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A box truck ended up in a Mesa canal on Saturday afternoon, according to Mesa Police. Officers say the truck appeared to have hit a signal light pole and then ended up in the canal. The driver of the truck was rescued and was taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries.
allaboutarizonanews.com
Free Catalytic Converter Etching Event in Mesa
The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office, Mesa Police and Midas Auto Repair are bringing a free VIN etching event to the residents of Maricopa County. As catalytic converter thefts skyrocket throughout our valley streets, the goal is to empower citizens in protecting their personal property and deterring individuals from committing crimes.
