Woman prints résumé on cake for job application

One of the biggest struggles folks seeking new employment find is standing out amongst all the other candidates.

We think Karly Pavlinac Blackburn may have figured that problem out.

The North Carolina woman was recently let go from her marketing job, and is seeking a job in “product marketing, brand managing, or growth marketing.”

One of the places she is seeking employment from is Nike, and after learning the company was holding a celebration for JDI (Just Do It Day), Blackburn decided to send them a cake.

This was no ordinary cake though, this one was printed with her complete résumé!

Blackburn shared the amazing story on LinkedIn , and how she received a ton of help from her Instacart driver Denise Baldwin.

Blackburn wrote in her post, “I talked to Denise on the phone and she said to me, 'Karly I know this is important to you, and I will do whatever IT takes to get this cake to where it needs to be.

"When Denise was asked to leave the cake on the table at the front desk she said, 'no, I need to see this go in their hands. I promised Karly I would get this cake to the right person,'" Blackburn wrote.

"Denise navigated the Nike campus, all while having a sleeping child in one arm and a ½ sheet cake in the other."

Once the task was completed and the cake was delivered, Once the task was completed, Blackburn learned that her determination and creativity actually motivated Baldwin.

Blackburn wrote, "Regardless if I get a job at Nike, the best thing to hear that day was Denise saying, 'You have inspired me. This was meant to be. I am a mom and I am tired of doing Instacart. I know I have more abilities and qualifications to get something better.' I'm so glad this worked for the both of us.”

And thankfully, printing her résumé on a cake was not all for naught.

According to People , Blackburn has already connected with an employer at Nike!

She said, “I have a few meetings next week, so that's exciting.

“Now that this has happened, there are a bunch of companies that are kind of involved in the process. So I'm just trying to figure out where I fit in, what's the right fit culture-wise, and a company that has a good mission and is doing something great not just within their product, but for other people."

