Study finds average American feels like they make four major wrong decisions in their life

If you could, would you go back and live your life again? Would you change or do anything differently?

If you’d pose that question to a majority of Americans, chances are they’d love a second chance at a past regret.

A new study has found that the average American believes they have made four major wrong decisions in their life, and 31% believe they’ve actually made more than that.

The survey of 2,000 adults by SWNS also found that 71% wish they had more “guidance” when it came to make major, life-altering decisions.

Some of the toughest decisions respondents noted they had to make included: investing (38%), purchasing a new home (33%), and making a career change (29%).

The survey found that 54% of us will turn to our friends and family for advice when making major decisions, though 40% opt to do their own research, usually online.

28% will seek out "industry professionals,” 26% will read informational books, and 25% will look for "informational videos and TV shows."

