Liz Cheney says she is willing to campaign for Democrats

On Saturday, while discussing the upcoming midterm elections, Republican Rep. Liz Cheney (Wyo.) said she would be willing to campaign for Democrats instead of those in her party if they support claims that the 2020 election was stolen.

Cheney was asked in a discussion at the Texas Tribune Festival if she would stump for Democrats and answered "yes," the Texas Tribune reported.

The conversation was about Arizona gubernatorial candidate and supporter of stolen election claims Kari Lake.

Cheney has been the target of former President Donald Trump and his supporters partly because of her role on the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riots. Cheney served as the vice chairman of the committee.

Cheney said on Saturday that "partisanship has to have a limit," while mentioning Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

"He's demonstrated that he's somebody who has not bought into the toxin of Donald Trump — but he campaigned recently for Kari Lake, who's an election denier, who is dangerous," Cheney said.

Cheney continued by saying that is precisely what she doesn't want to see in their party, adding, "We cannot see an accommodation like that, and I think it's very important that we be clear about that."

Still, the Republican governor defended his support for Lake while stating their differences, NBC News reported.

"I am comfortable supporting Republican candidates," he said. "And we don't agree on everything. I have said that I firmly believe that Joe Biden was elected president."

But for Cheney, it just isn't enough to agree to disagree.

"I am going to do everything I can to make sure that Kari Lake is not elected," Cheney said.

In August, Cheney lost the Republican primary in Wyoming, losing her way back to congress. Since then, she has continued to throw shade at Trump and those who support him.

Last week, while speaking at the American Enterprise Institute, a conservative think tank, Cheney took aim at Trump over the FBI raid at Mar-a-Lago.

"Those who are protecting Donald Trump — elected leaders of my party — are now willing to condemn FBI agents, Department of Justice officials, and pretend that taking top-secret SCI documents and keeping them in a desk drawer in an office in Mar-a-Lago, or in an unsecured location anywhere, was somehow not a problem. They are attempting to excuse this behavior," Cheney said.

It is unknown what Cheney will do after her term ends, but she will be back with the House committee when it returns for its latest hearing on Wednesday, and she says it won't be the end.

"We don't anticipate that it will be the last hearing," Cheney said.

