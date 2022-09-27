ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Liz Cheney says she is willing to campaign for Democrats

By Joe Hiti Audacy
97.1 FM Talk
97.1 FM Talk
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BUiUB_0iC4vLaQ00
Photo credit (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

On Saturday, while discussing the upcoming midterm elections, Republican Rep. Liz Cheney (Wyo.) said she would be willing to campaign for Democrats instead of those in her party if they support claims that the 2020 election was stolen.

Cheney was asked in a discussion at the Texas Tribune Festival if she would stump for Democrats and answered "yes," the Texas Tribune reported.

The conversation was about Arizona gubernatorial candidate and supporter of stolen election claims Kari Lake.

Cheney has been the target of former President Donald Trump and his supporters partly because of her role on the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riots. Cheney served as the vice chairman of the committee.

Cheney said on Saturday that "partisanship has to have a limit," while mentioning Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

"He's demonstrated that he's somebody who has not bought into the toxin of Donald Trump — but he campaigned recently for Kari Lake, who's an election denier, who is dangerous," Cheney said.

Cheney continued by saying that is precisely what she doesn't want to see in their party, adding, "We cannot see an accommodation like that, and I think it's very important that we be clear about that."

Still, the Republican governor defended his support for Lake while stating their differences, NBC News reported.

"I am comfortable supporting Republican candidates," he said. "And we don't agree on everything. I have said that I firmly believe that Joe Biden was elected president."

But for Cheney, it just isn't enough to agree to disagree.

"I am going to do everything I can to make sure that Kari Lake is not elected," Cheney said.

In August, Cheney lost the Republican primary in Wyoming, losing her way back to congress. Since then, she has continued to throw shade at Trump and those who support him.

Last week, while speaking at the American Enterprise Institute, a conservative think tank, Cheney took aim at Trump over the FBI raid at Mar-a-Lago.

Photo credit .

"Those who are protecting Donald Trump — elected leaders of my party — are now willing to condemn FBI agents, Department of Justice officials, and pretend that taking top-secret SCI documents and keeping them in a desk drawer in an office in Mar-a-Lago, or in an unsecured location anywhere, was somehow not a problem. They are attempting to excuse this behavior," Cheney said.

It is unknown what Cheney will do after her term ends, but she will be back with the House committee when it returns for its latest hearing on Wednesday, and she says it won't be the end.

"We don't anticipate that it will be the last hearing," Cheney said.

Down the Audacy app and follow 97.1 FM Talk.

Comments / 11

Blake Woods
4d ago

Just leave we’re tired of hearing you go home retire on those millions you made off lobbyists

Reply
9
Related
CNN

Opinion: Liz Cheney was right about Trump. And enough Republicans just might agree

CNN — Liz Cheney did not hold back when slamming both former President Donald Trump and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy in an interview this weekend at the Texas Tribune Festival. Cheney, who vowed to campaign against election-denying candidates in the November election, declared that if Trump becomes the 2024 GOP presidential nominee, then “I won’t be a Republican.”
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wyoming Government
State
Wyoming State
State
Arizona State
State
Virginia State
Wyoming State
Wyoming Elections
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Liz Cheney
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

How likely is it that Biden will be impeached if the GOP retakes the House?

When President Joe Biden returns to work in Washington next January, he could be facing a starkly different reality on Capitol Hill.Buoyed by Mr Biden’s low approval ratings, Republicans are mounting bids to take control of both the House and Senate from their Democratic rivals. Winning a majority in one or both chambers would be a massive impediment to passing further legislation meant to enact Mr Biden’s political agenda, and could have further-reaching consequences for the White House as well.As the White House prepares for a potentially GOP-controlled Congress, the possibility of one major headache for the administration (or...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Election State#Fbi#Republican#House#Nbc News
The Hill

Democrats brace for life with a House GOP majority

Senate Democrats are bracing for the possibility for life under a divided government, with President Biden in office and a strong possibility of a Republican-controlled House. Democrats hope they can retain their majority in the Senate, where a number of political handicappers say the party is favored. That would give Democrats more leverage and congressional support for Biden over the next two years.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
97.1 FM Talk

97.1 FM Talk

St. Louis, MO
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
662K+
Views
ABOUT

St.Louis's most trusted news, entertaining talk & comprehensive sports radio station.

 https://www.audacy.com/971talk

Comments / 0

Community Policy