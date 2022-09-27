ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Comments / 0

Related
IGN

Genshin Impact 3.2 Rumors, Banners, Events

Genshin Impact 3.2 is expected to continue the story of Sumeru and introduce us to new characters. Some rumors have also been floating around of a boss fight with a character that everyone knows. On this page, we're going to list down the rumors that we've heard about Version 3.2!
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Why Genshin Impact's Dendro Element Took So Long to Arrive

When Genshin Impact first launched, it included playable characters for six elements: Pyro (fire), Hydro (water), Anemo (wind), Electro (electricity), Cryo (ice), and Geo (earth). However, anyone paying attention at all to Genshin's lore. some of its monsters, or even its loading screen would have noticed that a seventh element was seemingly missing in action: Dendro, or nature.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Genshin Impact Charity and Creativity Guide

Run a business stall to help Mondstadt's less fortunate with our Genshin Impact Charity and Creativity event guide. Charity and Creativity is part of Of Ballads and Brews, the centerpiece of the Genshin Impact 3.1 events. This Genshin Impact guide covers everything you need to know about Charity and Creativity, including the best way to get funds and which stratagems save you the most money in each cycle.
CHARITIES
IGN

Skull and Bones: Ubisoft Pirate Adventure Title Delayed for the 5th Time, Now Launching in March 2023

Pirate adventure enthusiasts will have to wait longer for Ubisoft's Skull and Bones, as the developers have announced yet another delay for the long-awaited title. In a statement released by the makers of Skull and Bones, the developers have assured fans about the game being done with its development. However, following the recent technical tests involving insider program members, the developers have planned to push the release to March 9, 2023 to polish and balance the experience.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Game
IGN

How to Unlock the What Happened to Amy Archer Achievement

Amy Archer is one of the two actresses that take part in Two of Everything, a movie that takes place decades after the events of Minsky. This Immortality guide will explain everything you'll need to know about unlocking the What Happened to Amy Archer secret achievement. How to Unlock the...
MOVIES
IGN

Pokemon Go Evolving Stars

The Evolving Stars Event in Pokemon GO is arriving, with the Protostar Pokemon, Cosmoem taking center stage. This page acts as a comprehensive breakdown of the events runtime, and all the new and exciting activities and Pokemon that you'll encounter. Evolving Stars Event Runtime. The Evolving Stars event will run...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

10 Best Magical Girl Anime of All Time

Transformative. Captivating. Heart-warming. The magical girl genre has become a staple of anime over the past three decades, with its own delightful tropes, unforgettable characters, and legions of fans.
COMICS
IGN

IGN UK Podcast #664: Our Favourite First-Person Shooters

Bang! This week's IGN UK Podcast is all about shooters. Cardy has Overwatch 2 impressions to share, Mat J has been getting stuck into the Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Beta, and Matt P has been enjoying the Doom-inspired Prodeus. They then share some of their favourite FPS games, as well as some that have been lost to time, but live long in the heart.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Genshin Impact
IGN

A Star is Made, Not Born

This page of IGN's Far Cry 6 wiki guide details everything you need to know about the Hidden Histories A Star is Made, Not Born, including what they are and where to find them in Yara. Hidden Histories are pieces of information that add some historical perspective or backstory to...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Candace Banner, Skills, Talents, and Constellations

Looking for the Genshin Impact Candace? Candace is a character in Genshin Impact. She is a 4-star hydro polearm user who seems to come from a village called Aaru and has a good heart. Due to her protection, everyone in the village is confident that no one will be harmed as long as she's around.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Andor Seems to Include a Big Reference to Star Wars: The Force Unleashed

The latest episode of Andor on Disney Plus seems to include a reference to Star Wars: The Force Unleashed protagonist Starkiller, and Star Wars fans are excited. Slight spoilers follow for Episode 4 of Andor. During a scene in which Mon Mothma (Genevieve O’Reilly) meets Rebel recruiter Luthen Rael (Stellan...
MOVIES
IGN

The Best Disney+ Original TV Series of Movie Face-Off: The Winner Revealed

Last week, in celebration of IGN’s State of Streaming 2022, we asked you to help us decide which Disney+ original TV series or movie was the best of them all. Now, after thousands and thousands of battles with matchups like Loki vs. Obi-Wan Kenobi and WandaVision vs. Ms. Marvel, the greatest Disney+ original film or movie has been chosen.
TV & VIDEOS
IGN

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Leads the Pack — IGN Staff Picks September 2022

It’s possible you may not have noticed but, uh… there are so many things to watch. Whether it’s streaming, on cable (dozens of us still have it. DOZENS!), or in theaters, there is an absolute waterfall of art being dropped on us all at any given second. It can feel pretty impossible to navigate that sometimes, but the IGN team is here to help make sense of it all.
NFL
IGN

Mister Freeze

This page contains information on the character Mister Freeze (Victor Fries) and his biography in Gotham Knights. This includes his backstory in this particular setting of Gotham, what happened to him leading up to the events of the game, and how they impact the story. Keep in mind that all the information on this page is based on pre-release information; we will update it accordingly once the game releases on October 21.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The Grub Pit

The Grub Pit is one of the worlds you may need to traverse during Shovel Knight Dig's third round, and if you manage to clear this area you'll finally reach the final world, Drill Knight's Castle. But before you can brawl with Drill Knight, you'll need to survive The Grub Pit's deadly critters and take down the area's Hexcavator, Hive Knight.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Road 96 (Tunnel Escape Ending)

This Road 96 Walkthrough guide covers the chapter called "Roll With It" and how to complete each part of the event. You'll need to finish it if you hope to get across the border. Check the Road 96 Walkthrough page for a list of all the chapters you might encounter.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy