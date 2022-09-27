ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, FL

Need shelter from Hurricane Ian? Here's where to go in Polk County

By Sara-Megan Walsh, The Ledger
The Ledger
The Ledger
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=428cgy_0iC4v5Y300

As Polk County prepares for the potential impacts of Hurricane Ian, this is a list of shelters and emergency contacts for residents to get the latest updates on the storm and what services are available.

Emergency shelter locations

Polk's emergency shelters will open at noon Tuesday. Here is a list of the county's shelters:

  • Horizons Elementary School, 1700 Forest Lake Drive, Davenport
  • Sleepy Hill Elementary School, 2285 Sleepy Hill Road, Lakeland
  • R. Bruce Wagner Elementary School, 5500 Yates Road, Lakeland
  • Chain Of Lakes Elementary School, 7001 Hwy 653, Winter Haven
  • Mulberry Middle School, 500 SE Martin Luther King Jr Ave., Mulberry
  • Spessard Holland Elementary 2342 E.F. Griffin Road, Bartow
  • Auburndale High School,1 Bloodhound Trail, Auburndale
  • Citrus Ridge Academy, 1775 Sand Mine Road, Davenport
  • George Jenkins High School, 6000 Lakeland Highlands Road, Lakeland
  • Highlands Grove Elementary, 4510 Lakeland Highlands Road, Lakeland
  • Kathleen High School, 1100 Red Devil Way, Lakeland
  • Lake Marion Creek Middle School, 3055 Lake Marion Creek Drive, Poinciana
  • Winter Haven High School, 600 6th St. SE, Winter Haven

Forecast:Hurricane Ian continues growing stronger. Path toward Florida shifts slightly east

School closures:Polk Public Schools closing at least Tuesday and Wednesday as shelters are activated

Shelters for those with special needs

The county's special needs shelters opened as of 7 a.m. Tuesday. These are designed to provide shelter or transportation for individuals with physical conditions dependent on electric-powered medical supplies. Here are the special needs shelters locations:

  • McKeel Academy, 1810 W. Parker St., Lakeland
  • Florida Department of Health Specialty Care Unit, 1255 Brice Blvd., Bartow
  • Ridge Community High School, 500 Orchid Drive, Davenport

Pet-friendly shelters

Three pet-friendly shelters will open at noon Tuesday. Pet owners must bring their animal's shot records, be in an airline-approved carry case or crate and pet food. These shelters can be found at:

  • Tenoroc High School, 4905 Saddle Creek Road, Lakeland
  • Lake Region High School. 1995 Thunder Road, Eagle Lake
  • Haines City High School. 2800 Hornet Drive, Haines City

Emergency Contacts

Polk County's Citizens Information Line has been activated at 863-401-2234 or toll-free 866-661-0228. The hotline will remain open to answer questions through the storm.

Have an update to this list, contact Sara-Megan Walsh at swalsh@theledger.com or 863-802-7545.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Polk County, FL
City
East Lake, FL
State
Florida State
City
Auburndale, FL
City
Lakeland, FL
City
Bartow, FL
Polk County, FL
Government
City
Poinciana, FL
City
Eagle Lake, FL
Local
Florida Government
Bay News 9

The Grady Train caravan leaves Polk County for Fort Myers

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — As the caravan of sheriff’s deputy vehicles pulled away, their sirens screamed the welcoming sound that help is on the way. That’s the message and the mission of more than two dozen Polk County deputies, firefighters, paramedics and dispatchers on their way to storm victims in Fort Myers.
POLK COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Luther King
fox13news.com

Passenger killed when truck hits downed tree in Lake Wales

LAKE WALES, Fla. - A 22-year-old man is dead, and a 70-year-old man was injured, when their truck collided with a downed tree on a Lake Wales roadway Saturday morning. The Polk County Sheriff's office said Hosie Session, Jr., 70, of Lake Wales, was driving a 1996 Ford F-150 on Old Bartow Lake Wales Road around 6 a.m. when he hit the tree in the westbound lane.
LAKE WALES, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Emergency Shelters#Hurricane Ian#Polk
Orlando Weekly

Here are the adjusted trash and yard waste pickup schedules for Orlando and Orange County following Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian may be gone from Central Florida, but it left incredible amounts of damage and debris in its wake. Regular trash and solid waste pickups were placed on hold earlier this week as the hurricane approached, but now there are tentative makeup schedules (water levels allowing) for Orlando and greater Orange County residents. The City of Orlando begins debris pickup on Friday, Sept.. 30.  Residents can assist in those efforts by placing debris on the curb, bagging and/or bundling yard waste and separating debris from building materials. Residential and commercial trash pickup covering missed pickups from Wednesday happens on Saturday, Oct. 1.
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
wfla.com

Hurricane Ian: Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Here’s a list of evacuation information, open shelters, and community resources available in Polk County for Hurricane Ian. This list will be updated as new information becomes available. Horizons Elementary School, 1700 Forest Lake Dr. in Davenport. Sleepy Hill Elementary School, 2285 Sleepy...
POLK COUNTY, FL
Lakeland Gazette

Polk County EOC Update

Winds had largely subsided in Lakeland by sunrise. Paul Womble, Polk County’s Director of Emergency Management, said county employees were conducting a damage assessment Thursday morning. He said the county must compile a detailed inventory of debris and send it to state and federal authorities to get access to government assistance programs for residents and businesses.
POLK COUNTY, FL
The Ledger

The Ledger

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
821K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Lakeland, FL from Lakeland Ledger.

 http://theledger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy