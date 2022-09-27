Motorcyclist killed in school bus crash identified

EVANSVILLE — The Gibson County coroner identified the motorcyclist killed in a crash involving a school bus Tuesday morning as 54-year-old Francis William Perry.

Indiana State Police spokesman Sgt. Todd Ringle said the fatal crash happened near the intersection of Indiana 64 and County Road 950. Ringle said no injuries were reported among passengers on the school bus.

Perry, according to the coroner, lived in Oakland City.

In a Facebook post, the Indiana Department of Transportation said Indiana 64 was closed two miles west of Oakland City due to the crash. The school bus involved in the incident was transporting students affiliated with several East Gibson School Corporation schools, according to superintendent James Wilson.

Ringle said the Gibson County Sheriff's Office was on scene investigating the crash, and that ISP would not be releasing additional information about the incident at this time.

