Gibson County, IN

Motorcyclist killed in school bus crash identified

By Houston Harwood, Evansville Courier & Press
 4 days ago
EVANSVILLE — The Gibson County coroner identified the motorcyclist killed in a crash involving a school bus Tuesday morning as 54-year-old Francis William Perry.

Indiana State Police spokesman Sgt. Todd Ringle said the fatal crash happened near the intersection of Indiana 64 and County Road 950. Ringle said no injuries were reported among passengers on the school bus.

Perry, according to the coroner, lived in Oakland City.

Evansville: Cause of Weinbach Avenue explosion remains unknown, money approved for razing nearby homes

In a Facebook post, the Indiana Department of Transportation said Indiana 64 was closed two miles west of Oakland City due to the crash. The school bus involved in the incident was transporting students affiliated with several East Gibson School Corporation schools, according to superintendent James Wilson.

Ringle said the Gibson County Sheriff's Office was on scene investigating the crash, and that ISP would not be releasing additional information about the incident at this time.

Houston Harwood can be contacted at walter.harwood@courierpress.com with story ideas and questions. Twitter: @houston_whh .

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Motorcyclist killed in school bus crash identified

