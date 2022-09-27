ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco County, FL

Pasco County Out Of Sandbags At All Locations, Sand Still Available, BYOB

By Local - Liz Shultz
The Free Press - TFP
 4 days ago
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Pasco County is temporarily out of sandbags at all locations, according to Pasco Fire Rescue.

However, sand is still available, according to PFR.

“We are working to get more sandbags. Please bring your own shovel and bags,” said Pasco Fire Rescue.

Sandbag locations are as follows:

Four sandbag sites are now open in Pasco County to help protect your property from floodwaters:

The Free Press - TFP

