Pasco County Out Of Sandbags At All Locations, Sand Still Available, BYOB
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Pasco County is temporarily out of sandbags at all locations, according to Pasco Fire Rescue.
However, sand is still available, according to PFR.
“We are working to get more sandbags. Please bring your own shovel and bags,” said Pasco Fire Rescue.
Sandbag locations are as follows:
Four sandbag sites are now open in Pasco County to help protect your property from floodwaters:
- W.H. Jack Mitchell, Jr., Park : 4825 Little Road , New Port Richey
- Veterans Memorial Park : 14333 Hicks Road , Hudson
- Magnolia Valley Golf Course: 7223 Massachusetts Avenue , New Port Richey
- Pasco County Public Works (C-Barn): 30908 Warder Road , San Antonio
- Land O’ Lakes Recreation Center, 3032 Collier Park way, Land O’ Lakes
- Wesley Chapel District Park, 7727 Boyette Road , Wesley Chapel
