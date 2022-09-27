Pasco County Out Of Sandbags At All Locations, Sand Still Available, BYOB

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Pasco County is temporarily out of sandbags at all locations, according to Pasco Fire Rescue.

However, sand is still available, according to PFR.

“We are working to get more sandbags. Please bring your own shovel and bags,” said Pasco Fire Rescue.

Sandbag locations are as follows:

