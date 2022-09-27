ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough County, FL

Hillsborough County Issues Mandatory Evacuation In Zone B Ahead Of Hurricane Ian

By Local BN - Jorge Borges
The Free Press - TFP
 4 days ago
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – Hillsborough County has issued a mandatory evacuation for all of Zone B in the county, this follows the mandatory evacuation for Zone A on Monday.

Hillsborough County Administrator Bonnie Wise said, “Due to the growing intensity and size of the major Hurricane Ian, and the increase in likelihood, that Hillsborough County will be significantly impacted, we are amending the voluntary evacuation for Zone B to mandatory evacuation. Just to be clear, the voluntary evacuation for Zone B is being upgraded to a mandatory evacuation.”

“This new evacuation will begin at noon today. It affects about 90,000 additional residents As of now, all residents in Zone A and Zone B, those in mobile or manufactured homes, and those in low-lying areas, prone to flooding must be evacuated by 9:00 PM tonight. That’s worth repeating, 9:00 PM tonight,” said Wise.

Wise added that this evacuation affects about 390,000 residents in Hillsborough County.

The Free Press - TFP

