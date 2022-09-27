Unemployment down again here

false

Some area counties saw their unemployment rates increase slightly after July, but all posted better numbers in August than a year earlier.

Crawford County’s jobless rate in August was 4.3 percent, according to the Illinois Department of Employment Security.

This was down from 5.3 percent a year earlier and 4.5 percent in July.

Clark County’s August jobless rate was 4.6 percent. This was down from 5 percent in 2021 but up from 4.2 percent in July.

Lawrence County’s rate was 5.5 percent, down from 6.2 percent last year but up from 5.4 percent in July.

The Jasper County rate was 3.6 percent, down from 4.6 percent last August and 3.7 percent a month earlier.

The statewide unemployment rate for the month was 4.8 percent. This was down from 6.8 percent during its 2021 counterpart and unchanged from July.

Across the Wabash River in Indiana, 3.1 percent of the Hoosier work force was unemployed in August. This was down from 4 percent last year and 3.5 percent the previous month.

Vigo County posted a rate of 3.7 percent, down from 4.8 percent a year earlier and 4.3 percent in July.

Sullivan County’s rate, at 3.6 percent, was down from 4.3 percent in 2021 and 4.1 in July.

The Knox County rate in August was 2.7 percent. This was down from 3.4 percent last year and 3.2 percent the previous month.

Nationally, the August jobless rate was 3.8 percent in August, down from 6.8 percent last year and unchanged from July.