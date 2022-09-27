Hurricane Ian: Lee County orders evacuations; 10 shelters opening this morning

Lee County officials have ordered the mandatory evacuation of hurricane Zones A and B to get people most at risk away from areas expected to flood due to storm surge created by the advance of Hurricane Ian.

County officials hope residents will observe the order, but concedes that some people may elect to stay, risking their lives.

"That is as mandatory as can be. We will not be going house-to-house to enforce," said County Manager Roger Desjarlais in announcing the evacuations.

"Zone A is generally low lying areas that are accustomed to being flooded" in storm season, Desjarlais said, noting that the zone includes inland territory near the western coastal area and barrier islands, as well as a stretch on both sides of the the Caloosahatchee River in from US 41 to the northeast county.

The Zone B evacuation includes areas south of Veterans Parkway in Cape Coral.

Go to www.leegov.com/publicsafety/emergencymanagement/knowyourzone to find you zone.

People living in manufactured or mobile homes are being advised to shelter elswehere.

"When you get wind speeds 45, 50, 60 miles per hour, mobile homes are generally not a safe place to be," Desjarlais said.

Shelters open at 9 a.m.

The county has activated 10 emergency shelters effective at 9 a.m. Tuesday to serve people who are forced to leave their homes.

Life in a shelter can be boring. County employees recommend bringing books, games and other ways to spend the time, since electrical devices may run out and there will be no way to power them if power goes out.

“All of our shelters are pet friendly,” Desjarlais said. “You may recall there was a time when we used a couple as test shelters, but people were not prepared to leave the dogs and cats at home. It’s like a member of the family.”

“These shelters are a refuge of last resort,” Desjarlais said. “They are not comfortable.”

Residents have been advised to seek alternatives before going to the shelters, such as relatives or friends outside the area affected.

The open shelters are:

Dunbar High School, 3800 Edison Avenue, Fort Myers, FL 33916

East Lee County High School, 715 Thomas Sherwin Ave., Lehigh Acres, FL 33974

Estero Recreation Center, 9200 Corkscrew Palms Blvd., Estero, FL 33928

Gateway High School, 13820 Griffin Dr., Fort Myers, FL 33913

Hertz Arena, 11000 Everblades Parkway, Estero, FL 33928

Island Coast High School, 2125 DeNavarra Pkwy., Cape Coral, FL 33909

Oak Hammock Middle School, 5321 Tice Street, Fort Myers, FL 33905

South Fort Myers High School, 14020 Plantation Road, Fort Myers, FL 33912

Varsity Lakes Middle School, 801 Gunnery Road North, Lehigh Acres, FL

Veterans Park Recreation Center, 49 Homestead Road S., Lehigh Acres, FL 33936

Call 2-1-1 with questions

The United Way has an information hotline, 2-1-1, which will be opened for any questions concerning evacuation, shelters or hurricane and flooding concerns.

Anyone who needs help in understanding where they are in the evacuation zone and what they need to do in making preparations can call 2-1-1 for assistance. “Please do not call 9-1-1 unless you have a true emergency,” Desjarlais said.