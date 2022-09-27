ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indian River State College cancels classes, events ahead of Hurricane Ian

By Colleen Wixon, Treasure Coast Newspapers
 4 days ago

Indian River State College now plans to close its campuses and all operations at 3 p.m. today and remain closed Wednesday because of the threat of Hurricane Ian, college officials said.

All classes, including online classes, and events at the college are canceled. The college will continue to monitor Hurricane Ian to determine when to reopen. Students and staff should check social media and the college website for updates.

More: Hurricane Ian continues growing stronger. Path toward Florida shifts slightly east

More: Treasure Coast school districts continue to monitor Hurricane Ian; no closings planned yet

Treasure Coast school districts are open Tuesday. District officials have said they are monitoring the storm and conditions to determine whether to close schools.

Colleen Wixon is the education reporter for TCPalm.com. Contact her at Colleen.Wixon@TCPalm.com or 772-978-2235.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Indian River State College cancels classes, events ahead of Hurricane Ian

