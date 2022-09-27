ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesville, NC

Statesville Record & Landmark

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Mooresville triumphs against Providence

Mooresville 40, Providence 28: CHARLOTTE—Mooresville stepped out of Greater Metro Conference play Thursday night and defeated Providence. Jawarn Howell finished with 17 carries for 141 yards and three touchdowns. Teammate Kyjuan Westmoreland added 74 yards and one touchdown on 12 carries. The Blue Devils (5-1) led 21-7 at halftime...
MOORESVILLE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Statesville rolls against winless Foard

NEWTON—Statesville (3-3, 2-1) shook off a sluggish first half start with a dominant second half on its way to a 49-13 win over Fred T. Foard (0-6, 0-3) on Thursday night. Leading 14-7 with two minutes left in the first half, the Greyhounds drove the ball all the way into the Foard red zone and found themselves with the ball at the Tigers 6-yard line with 50 seconds remaining.
STATESVILLE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

ROUNDUP: South Iredell sweeps Hickory Ridge in volleyball

TROUTMAN—Brooke Aeschliman recorded 15 kills and Kaitlyn Landis added 11 kills, leading South Iredell to a three-set sweep over Hickory Ridge in Wednesday’s Greater Metro Conference match. The Vikings (9-7, 7-1) won 25-17, 25-14, 25-23. Ella Morrison and Kaitlyn Levan handed out 16 and 12 assists, respectively. Maggie...
STATESVILLE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Morse, North Lincoln beat North Iredell

OLIN—Cody Morse and the North Lincoln triple option offense were too much for North Iredell on Thursday night. Morse spearheaded a dominant ground game with 205 yards and three touchdowns—each covering nine yards—on 21 carries as the Knights snapped a five-game losing streak with a 38-7 win.
OLIN, NC
fortmillprepsports.com

Copperheads get best of Fort Mill golfers

The Catawba Ridge girls’ golf team beat Fort Mill in a dual match at Fort Mill Golf Club Wednesday. Catawba Ridge shot a 160 to Fort Mill’s 183 to beat the Jackets by 23 strokes. The Copperheads were led by a 38 from Katherine Mann and Eileen Zeoli, who shot a 39. Kate Gilmer finished with a 41 for Catawba Ridge and Reagan Lynch rounded out the scoring with a 42 for the Copperheads as well.
FORT MILL, SC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Pine Lake senior races to national championship

Owen McAllister, a Pine Lake Preparatory senior, returned to Mooresville last weekend as a national champion, having just won the National Auto Sport Association’s championship race at Laguna Seca Raceway in Monterey, California. After getting his start racing karts at age 8, Owen transitioned to cars at age 13....
MONTEREY, CA
WBTV

Hurricane Ian Rolls Into Uptown Charlotte

Video from our Gray reporter at WITN shows the impact of Hurricane Ian. Ian will move east of Charlotte, Friday night, and will be around the I-40 corridor around 8 am Saturday, with winds decreasing to 35 mph. Hurricane Ian continuing to drive rain across the region. Updated: 6 hours...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Sep. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Statesville's evening forecast: Tropical storm conditions possible. Cloudy and windy at times with periods of rain. Low 54F. Winds NNE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Statesville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 62 degrees. 52 degrees is tomorrow's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Saturday, there is a 57% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.
STATESVILLE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 30, 2022 in Statesville, NC

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Statesville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 56 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. Very windy conditions are expected Friday in Statesville, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 29 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Watch from FRI 12:00 PM EDT until SAT 12:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.
STATESVILLE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Iredell County, Statesville prepare for Ian

It doesn't matter whether it is a hurricane or tropical storm by the time it makes landfall again on the East Coast, Ian will bring plenty of rain to Iredell County, according to the National Weather Service. "NWS is telling us to expect 4-6 inches of rain with gusts up...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Iredell County dodges Ian as storm kept to the east

Iredell County got plenty of rain and wind, but not nearly as much as was once expected from Tropical Storm Ian. Kent Greene, Iredell County Fire Services and Emergency Management director, said there was damage in the form of trees being knocked down into powerlines and roads, but expected those situations to be cleaned up quickly.
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
caldwelljournal.com

Catawba County preparing for Hurricane Ian

NEWTON, NC (September 28, 2022) — As Catawba County residents prepare for potential impacts from Hurricane Ian in the coming days, Catawba County Emergency Management Coordinator Karyn Yaussy offers the following helpful emergency preparedness reminders:. • It is important to prepare for impacts within and outside of the forecasted...

