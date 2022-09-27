Read full article on original website
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Mooresville triumphs against Providence
Mooresville 40, Providence 28: CHARLOTTE—Mooresville stepped out of Greater Metro Conference play Thursday night and defeated Providence. Jawarn Howell finished with 17 carries for 141 yards and three touchdowns. Teammate Kyjuan Westmoreland added 74 yards and one touchdown on 12 carries. The Blue Devils (5-1) led 21-7 at halftime...
PHOTOS: West Iredell vs Mooresville volleyball
West Iredell hosted Mooresville in Thursday's nonconference match. The Warriors won their Senior Night game against the Blue Devils.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Statesville rolls against winless Foard
NEWTON—Statesville (3-3, 2-1) shook off a sluggish first half start with a dominant second half on its way to a 49-13 win over Fred T. Foard (0-6, 0-3) on Thursday night. Leading 14-7 with two minutes left in the first half, the Greyhounds drove the ball all the way into the Foard red zone and found themselves with the ball at the Tigers 6-yard line with 50 seconds remaining.
ROUNDUP: South Iredell sweeps Hickory Ridge in volleyball
TROUTMAN—Brooke Aeschliman recorded 15 kills and Kaitlyn Landis added 11 kills, leading South Iredell to a three-set sweep over Hickory Ridge in Wednesday’s Greater Metro Conference match. The Vikings (9-7, 7-1) won 25-17, 25-14, 25-23. Ella Morrison and Kaitlyn Levan handed out 16 and 12 assists, respectively. Maggie...
Morse, North Lincoln beat North Iredell
OLIN—Cody Morse and the North Lincoln triple option offense were too much for North Iredell on Thursday night. Morse spearheaded a dominant ground game with 205 yards and three touchdowns—each covering nine yards—on 21 carries as the Knights snapped a five-game losing streak with a 38-7 win.
fortmillprepsports.com
Copperheads get best of Fort Mill golfers
The Catawba Ridge girls’ golf team beat Fort Mill in a dual match at Fort Mill Golf Club Wednesday. Catawba Ridge shot a 160 to Fort Mill’s 183 to beat the Jackets by 23 strokes. The Copperheads were led by a 38 from Katherine Mann and Eileen Zeoli, who shot a 39. Kate Gilmer finished with a 41 for Catawba Ridge and Reagan Lynch rounded out the scoring with a 42 for the Copperheads as well.
Pine Lake senior races to national championship
Owen McAllister, a Pine Lake Preparatory senior, returned to Mooresville last weekend as a national champion, having just won the National Auto Sport Association’s championship race at Laguna Seca Raceway in Monterey, California. After getting his start racing karts at age 8, Owen transitioned to cars at age 13....
Town of Mooresville, Charlotte Independence SC officially open turf fields at Mazeppa Park
The children that make up the Charlotte Independence Soccer Club couldn’t wait for the official ribbon cutting to take to the freshly-turfed fields of Mazeppa Park. When finally corralled together to be a part of the ceremony, they were asked to give a cheer in appreciation for those that made the new fields possible.
Hurricane Ian Rolls Into Uptown Charlotte
Video from our Gray reporter at WITN shows the impact of Hurricane Ian. Ian will move east of Charlotte, Friday night, and will be around the I-40 corridor around 8 am Saturday, with winds decreasing to 35 mph. Hurricane Ian continuing to drive rain across the region. Updated: 6 hours...
Sep. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville
Statesville's evening forecast: Tropical storm conditions possible. Cloudy and windy at times with periods of rain. Low 54F. Winds NNE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Statesville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 62 degrees. 52 degrees is tomorrow's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Saturday, there is a 57% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 30, 2022 in Statesville, NC
Statesville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 56 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. Very windy conditions are expected Friday in Statesville, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 29 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Watch from FRI 12:00 PM EDT until SAT 12:00 PM EDT.
Iredell County, Statesville prepare for Ian
It doesn't matter whether it is a hurricane or tropical storm by the time it makes landfall again on the East Coast, Ian will bring plenty of rain to Iredell County, according to the National Weather Service. "NWS is telling us to expect 4-6 inches of rain with gusts up...
Iredell County dodges Ian as storm kept to the east
Iredell County got plenty of rain and wind, but not nearly as much as was once expected from Tropical Storm Ian. Kent Greene, Iredell County Fire Services and Emergency Management director, said there was damage in the form of trees being knocked down into powerlines and roads, but expected those situations to be cleaned up quickly.
'Friday is going to be absolutely ugly': Brad Panovich details Ian's impacts in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for most of the Charlotte area as Ian continues to move north toward the Carolina coast with heavy rain, damaging winds and significant storm surge. A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Anson, Cabarrus, Catawba, Chester, Chesterfield, Gaston...
First Alert Weather Day: Ian set to bring heavy rain, strong wind on Saturday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Saturday for the Charlotte area due to local impacts from Hurricane Ian. The storm is forecast to bring in heavy rains and strong wind gusts throughout the day. Flooding remains a concern along with downed trees and power lines from strong winds.
Wind Increases Thursday With Ian’s Greatest Impacts Arriving Friday
Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the low to mid 50s. Thursday: Mostly cloudy with highs near 70. Wind gusts up to 30 mph. Friday: Tracking impacts from Ian with rain increasing through the day. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Saturday: Cloudy, cool, wet and windy. Highs in the...
Catawba County preparing for Hurricane Ian
NEWTON, NC (September 28, 2022) — As Catawba County residents prepare for potential impacts from Hurricane Ian in the coming days, Catawba County Emergency Management Coordinator Karyn Yaussy offers the following helpful emergency preparedness reminders:. • It is important to prepare for impacts within and outside of the forecasted...
Crews on scene of fire at Brooker T’s Cafe in Lexington
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Crews are on the scene of a fire at Brooker T’s Cafe in Lexington. A portion of South Main Street is currently closed while crews put out the fire. No injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire is unknown. This is a developing story.
'It makes a big difference': Doosan Bobcat employees support community projects through volunteer efforts
Yokefellow Ministries got a helping hand from Doosan Bobcat employees as a group of volunteers was part of several projects in Iredell County and many across the country for Doosan Days of Community Service events. According to the company, more than 425 took part nationally. “The group from Doosan Bobcat...
