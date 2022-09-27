Ukrainian hospital personnel visit Capital Region to learn emergency services and improve care to front lines

Read full article on original website
The Van Gogh Experience in Albany: Do or Don't?Alex RosadoAlbany, NY
Popular discount grocery store chain opening new location in New York state this monthKristen WaltersRotterdam, NY
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in New York stateKristen WaltersNorth Greenbush, NY
Opinion: solutions for Glenville Bridge truck accidentsCarol DurantGlenville, NY
wamc.org
NYS Labor Commissioner accepts recommendation to lower farmworker overtime threshold
New York State Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon has accepted a recommendation by the Farm Laborers Wage Board to lower the farmworker overtime threshold from 60 to 40 hours per week. It follows years of debate and a 2-to-1 vote by the body earlier this month. The change will be phased-in...
wamc.org
NY moves to make all new vehicle sales zero emissions by 2035
New York is moving forward on an effort that would require all new passenger cars, pickups, and SUVs sold in the state to be zero emissions by 2035. Governor Kathy Hochul is directing the state Department of Environmental Conservation to expedite the regulatory process for legislation signed by the Democrat last year. Hochul says it’s a crucial step to electrify the transportation sector and help New York achieve its goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 85 percent by 2050.
wamc.org
Capital Region mayors unveil budget proposals in uncertain economic time
Schenectady Mayor Gary McCarthy, a Democrat in his third term, outlined details of a $104 million spending plan on Friday. The 2022 proposal was for a $97 million budget that restored some positions eliminated by the city during the coronavirus pandemic. This year’s plan presented to the all-Democratic city council...
wamc.org
Vermont Agency of Natural Resources holds public hearings on proposed low emission and EV rules
The Vermont Agency of Natural Resources is reviewing proposed rules that would require more electric and cleaner internal combustion engine vehicles in the state. The Agency held a series of public hearings on the issue, including a recent virtual meeting. The Agency has proposed changes to its Air Pollution Control...
wamc.org
Hearings scheduled on Vermont wetlands maps
The Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation will hold public hearings in October and November regarding proposed changes to the state’s wetland maps. The department has a map called the Vermont Significant Wetlands Inventory that identifies the general location of some protected wetlands. From 2020 to 2022 more mapping was conducted in the northwestern part of the state in the Mississquoi River Basin and the new wetland locations must be added to the map inventory.
wamc.org
Pittsfield to hold public forum on city’s policies for unhoused residents, panhandling, supportive housing
On October 13th, the city of Pittsfield, Massachusetts is holding a public forum aimed at answering questions about municipal policies concerning unhoused city residents. The event comes after weeks of city council debate about how to address residents living in public parks and amid a push to build new permanent supportive housing that’s been opposed by some business owners and politicians. Mayor Linda Tyer says the goal of the event is to let officials and community partners respond to misleading narratives about Pittsfield’s unhoused residents and clarify what the city is doing to support them. She spoke with WAMC.
wamc.org
Debate between Democratic, Republican candidates for Vermont governor shows contrast in governing philosophy
The two major party candidates for Vermont governor debated in Burlington Wednesday evening. While the candidates were, for the most part, cordial, they displayed sharp contrasts in their governing philosophy. Online investigative newspaper VTDigger brought incumbent Republican Phil Scott and his Democratic challenger Brenda Siegel together as part of a...
wamc.org
NY Democrats target independent voters on abortion
The New York State Democratic Party is reaching out to independent voters on the abortion issue, sending mailers that paint Republican candidate for governor, Congressman Lee Zeldin, as holding unacceptably “extreme” views. Zeldin says he would not try to alter the state’s abortion rights laws. The flyers,...
wamc.org
Legal cannabis sales begin this weekend in Vermont
Legal cannabis sales for adults 21 and older begin Saturday in Vermont. The first licenses for adult-use retail cannabis sales were issued on September 14th by the Vermont Cannabis Control Board to Mountain Girl Cannabis in Rutland and Flora Cannabis in Middlebury. Ceres Med in South Burlington will transition from medical to adult-use cannabis sales. A fourth has been licensed but is not yet ready to open.
wamc.org
Assemblyman proposes middle income heating assistance fund
A northern New York assemblyman is introducing a bill to create a middle-income home energy assistance fund. Democrat D. Billy Jones is introducing legislation to create a $3 million fund to help residents pay heating bills. It specifically includes what are called ALICE – or Asset Limited Income Constrained Employed...
wamc.org
Montgomery County Executive Matt Ossenfort discusses latest developments at Beech-Nut site
The Exit 29 site in Canajoharie, the home of the former Beech-Nut baby food factory, is being primed for redevelopment by Montgomery County. Recently, the county released a request-for-proposals for the demolition of 22 vacant buildings and loading dock canopies, following other demolitions and remediation work at the industrial site.
wamc.org
North Adams’ short-term rental bylaw takes one more step forward as city council sends it to public hearing
If approved by the planning board, the short-term rental ordinance will return to city council. “I'll be the first one to move to a second reading and published by law. Because if that doesn't happen, then it just dies. There's no place to refer to anymore. You'd say back to General Government. And the next chairman of General Government can call a meeting, because I'm certainly not because we've done our best," said Councilor Wayne Wilkinson, who heads the General Government committee. "So, I guess I don't want to say it's all or nothing. But we need to have a place to start, we have to put something on the books. And I think this particular document is good enough that other communities are going to copy.”
wamc.org
Suspect arrested in Albany homicide investigation, councilor calls for chief's resignation
Albany Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a Friday afternoon homicide in the city’s Pine Hills neighborhood. Officials say 18-year-old William Sanders was found in the roadway on Hamilton Street between Quail and Ontario Streets with multiple gunshot wounds to the torso. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
wamc.org
Vermont Teacher of the Year named
The Vermont Agency of Education has selected the state’s Teacher of the Year. The agency announced Thursday that Vergennes Union Elementary School physical education teacher Robyn Newton is the 2023 Teacher of the Year. She has been a physical education teacher at the school for 27 years. As the...
wamc.org
Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan releases design for new Lincoln Park pool
Plans for a new pool in Albany’s Lincoln Park are moving ahead. This summer, the city of Albany presented two concepts to replace the historic Lincoln Park pool for public feedback. Speaking on the empty, cracked former pool floor in downtown Albany Wednesday, Democratic Mayor Kathy Sheehan says by a 3-to-1 margin, more than 1,500 residents chose the first option, which includes a zero-entry pool, concession area, splash pad for kids and an Olympic lap pool.
wamc.org
Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary
WAMC's Alan Chartock shares his thoughts on the devastation caused, so far, by Hurricane Ian. Dr. Alan Chartock is professor emeritus at the University at Albany. He hosts the weekly Capitol Connection series, heard on public radio stations around New York. The program, for almost 12 years, highlighted interviews with Governor Mario Cuomo and now continues with conversations with state political leaders. Dr. Chartock also appears each week on The Media Project and The Roundtable and offers commentary on Morning Edition, weekdays at 7:40 a.m..
wamc.org
“Happy Days” at Russell Sage College proves the value of college theater
In this culturally rich area we are fortunate to have an abundance of theater. We have access to strong professional theater both at Capital Rep and with the touring shows that play at Proctors. There are a few smaller companies that also use professional actors. Too, there is an overwhelming...
wamc.org
Montgomery County disc golf course sees improvements ahead of October tournament
A disc golf course in rural Montgomery County is seeing upgrades ahead of a tournament scheduled for next month. Officials hope the popular facility will continue to attract players to the area. Mark Hay stands on a platform under the shady canopy of the Burbine Memorial Forest in Charleston. He...
wamc.org
Gardening 9/29/22
The gardening team returns at 2pm to take your question. 800-348-2551 is the number. Ray Graf hosts. Bob Graves is from Faddegon's Nursery. Founded in 1920, Faddegon's continues to offer nursery and landscaping products and services... in its original location. Fred Breglia is the director of the Landis Arboretum, one...
