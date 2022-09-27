The State Fair of Texas opened Friday and runs through Oct. 23. I started visiting the state fair when I was a kid, wandering the sprawling grounds that circle the Cotton Bowl, birthplace of the Cowboys, site of the Texas-OU shootout and the Grambling game. There is always something about the state fair. Maybe it’s Big Tex, standing at the entrance where he has stood for generations, welcoming all comers with his Texas drawl. Maybe it’s Fletcher’s corn dogs smothered in mustard and ketchup, or cotton candy, sugar sprinkled waffles, roasted turkey legs and the deep fried “whatever” that reflects the Texas motto, “If you can fry it, you can eat it!”

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO