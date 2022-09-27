Read full article on original website
Interview: Tupelo graduate now lives in Florida, discusses Ian damage to business
A man with strong ties to Northeast Mississippi now lives in Venice, Florida, which is very close to where Hurricane Ian made landfall this week as a Category 4 storm. Tupelo High School graduate Murray Chase, who was born in Booneville and ran the community theatre in Corinth for several years, took part in a live interview with WTVA 9 News TODAY from Florida on Friday morning to share his experience riding out Hurricane Ian, which severely damaged the community theatre he works for now.
Alabama Department of Corrections cancels weekend visitation as inmate strike continues
Weekend visitation has been canceled at prisons across Alabama in response to an ongoing inmate strike. The Alabama Department of Corrections said Thursday it continues to experience inmate work stoppages at most major male facilities. These stoppages began Monday, when inmates refused to show up for prison jobs in kitchens, laundry rooms and custodial departments in protest of poor conditions at the facilities.
Mississippi Department of Education leaving weapons policies up to school districts
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - The Mississippi State Board of Education is letting school districts decide their own weapons policies. The Mississippi Department of Education issued the following statement on Thursday. "The Mississippi State Board of Education (SBE) voted today to adopt its proposed weapons policy update, which removed language that...
