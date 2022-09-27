Read full article on original website
eparisextra.com
Paris PD seize drugs and guns from search warrant of local residence
easttexasradio.com
Paris Police Report For Thursday (Sep 29)
easttexasradio.com
Arrest Leads To Big Haul For Paris PD
eparisextra.com
Paris daily crime report || Sept. 30, 2022
Paris Police responded 71 calls for service and arrested 6 persons on September 29, 2022. A follow-up on the arrest of Roderick Dewayne Scales that was reported on September 29, 2022…Due to the warrant that the officers were attempting to serve, the officers obtained a subsequent search warrant for the residence. While searching the residence in the 1300 block of NE 20th St., Officers located and seized approximately 5 ounces of crack cocaine, 5 ounces of fentanyl, 12 pounds of synthetix Cannabinoids, 26 pounds of marijuana, paraphernalia, 7 handguns, and 2 assault rifles. The investigation continues.
eparisextra.com
Lamar County booking report || Sept. 30, 2022
EWING, OCTAVIOUS JAMAL – CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750. SCALES, RODERICK DEWAYNE – MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G; MAN DEL CS PG 1-B >=4G<200G; MAN DEL CS PG 2 OR 2-A >=400G; POSS MARIJ >5LBS<=50LBS; MAN DEL CS PG 1-B >=4G<200G.
easttexasradio.com
