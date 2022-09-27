ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paris, TX

Paris PD seize drugs and guns from search warrant of local residence

PARIS, TX
Paris Police Report For Thursday (Sep 29)

PARIS, TX
Arrest Leads To Big Haul For Paris PD

PARIS, TX
Paris daily crime report || Sept. 30, 2022

Paris Police responded 71 calls for service and arrested 6 persons on September 29, 2022. A follow-up on the arrest of Roderick Dewayne Scales that was reported on September 29, 2022…Due to the warrant that the officers were attempting to serve, the officers obtained a subsequent search warrant for the residence. While searching the residence in the 1300 block of NE 20th St., Officers located and seized approximately 5 ounces of crack cocaine, 5 ounces of fentanyl, 12 pounds of synthetix Cannabinoids, 26 pounds of marijuana, paraphernalia, 7 handguns, and 2 assault rifles. The investigation continues.
PARIS, TX
Lamar County booking report || Sept. 30, 2022

EWING, OCTAVIOUS JAMAL – CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$100<$750. SCALES, RODERICK DEWAYNE – MAN DEL CS PG 1 >=4G<200G; MAN DEL CS PG 1-B >=4G<200G; MAN DEL CS PG 2 OR 2-A >=400G; POSS MARIJ >5LBS<=50LBS; MAN DEL CS PG 1-B >=4G<200G.
LAMAR COUNTY, TX
Dogs Seized During Clarksville Warrant Execution

Clarksville Police executing a search warrant targeting a man wanted for probation violation seized ten dogs from the residence. Red River County Deputies and Mt Pleasant PD Animal Control Officers assisted in the operation. It’s unclear if the person authorities were seeking was located.
CLARKSVILLE, TX
Sheriff: stolen hay baler recovered over a year later

TITUS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Titus County Sheriff’s office released a statement on Friday with details of a hay baler and controller stolen in May 2021 being recovered. According to a statement, in May 2021, the sheriff’s office opened an investigation into the theft of a John Deere Model 460M hay baler from the […]
TITUS COUNTY, TX
Lamar County Sheriff Office warns residents of recent scam

The Lamar County Sheriff’s Office has recently received calls advising that a Deputy Jackson or a Deputy Mullens has been calling citizens. The Lamar County Sheriff’s Office has recently received calls advising that a Deputy Jackson or a Deputy Mullens has been calling citizens telling them there is a warrant for their arrest.
LAMAR COUNTY, TX
Allen Man Sentenced To 30 Years In Prison On Indecency Charges

A 64-year-old Allen, Texas man was sentenced Thursday afternoon to a total of 30 years in prison on two indecency with a child charges, according to arrest reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Kevin Lester took Christopher Lee Vail into custody at 4 p.m. Sept. 29, 2022, in the 8th judicial District Courtroom after the man was sentenced to a 20-year commitment in Texas Department of Criminal Justice on an indecency with a child by sexual contact conviction and to a 10-year prison sentence on an indecency with a child by exposure conviction; he was booked into Hopkins County jail on both charges at 5:33 p.m. Sept. 29, 2022, according to arrest reports.
ALLEN, TX
Man arrested after shots fired from truck

BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Colbert man was booked into the Bryan County Jail after authorities said he shot at another man from his truck. According to court documents from the State of Oklahoma, it began as a fight at a casino between 20-year-old Mason Aaron Blevins and another man.
COLBERT, OK
Titus County Jail Bookings

Titus County arrested Alvis Aldana, 28, of Mt. Pleasant, for Possession of a Controlled Substance, a Terroristic Threat Against A Public Servant, and an Unlawful Possession Firearm by a Convicted Felon. He’s in the Titus County Jail on a $100,000 bond. DeAnthony Tyrone Williams. Deputies arrested 23-year-old DeAnthony Tyrone...
TITUS COUNTY, TX
Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Sep 28)

Paris Police responded to a burglary of a vehicle in the 600-block of Pecan Court Tuesday morning at 7:39. Sometime between midnight and the discovery of the burglary, Someone entered their vehicle and stole a 22 caliber rifle and ammunition. The investigation continues. At 9:38 Tuesday morning, Paris Police worked...
PARIS, TX
Titus County Investigation Leads To Gambling Raid

During the week preceding Thursday, September 29th, 2022, Titus County Sheriff’s Office received information that illegal gambling was occurring at the Hana Travel Plaza on the 100 block of East 7th Street in Winfield, TX. An undercover investigation established probable cause that cash winnings were being paid out to...
TITUS COUNTY, TX
Hopkins County Man Sentenced for Manslaughter

Thirty-eight-year-old Jaime Antoni Castillo-Zavala of Saltillo has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for manslaughter. The sentence was suspended and amended to 10 years probation, to include 180 days in jail. He must also go to a substance abuse felony punishment facility to complete substance abuse rehabilitation.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
Lamar County Man Sentenced For Capital Murder

After deliberating for less than 20 minutes, a Lamar County jury has convicted James Henry Elrod III of Capital Murder. Elrod was charged with fatally shooting Ronald Hostetler, Jr. and Cassie Head and hiding their bodies in Hostetler’s house. Elrod reportedly admitted that he knocked both victims out before shooting them in the forehead. Because the prosecution did not seek the death penalty, Elrod was sentenced to Life without Parole.
LAMAR COUNTY, TX
1 Flown To Area Trauma Center Following One-Vehicle Rollover On I-30

At least one person was flown to an area trauma center following a one-vehicle rollover on Interstate 30 just west of Sulphur Springs early Friday morning, Sept. 30, 2022. According to dispatch reports, authorities were first notified of a major one-vehicle crash on Interstate 30 east near mile marker 119 at 1 a.m. The caller reported the vehicle had rolled over multiple times before resting on its top.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX

