Related
Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 9/26/2022
The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular session with Barbara Kickhaefer, member, Keith Bramhall, member, Fritz Blaske, member and Sandra Wilson, County Clerk present. Chris Pannbacker with the Marysville Advocate was also present for the meeting. Commissioner Kickhaefer called the meeting to order at 8:30 a.m. The meeting...
K-State Coordinators Preview Texas Tech
MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State offensive coordinator Collin Klein and defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman met with members of the media on Thursday at the Vanier Family Football Complex prior to the Wildcats’ Big 12 home opener on Saturday against Texas Tech. Links to video and audio of both press conferences are above, and a transcript of select quotes are below.
Fourth Quarter Surge Pushes Wildcats Over Raiders
MANHATTAN, Kan. – Adrian Martinez earlier in the week said that No. 25 Kansas State had to prove its national ranking. The Wildcats did so emphatically while the star quarterback and running back Deuce Vaughn continue to prove themselves as one of the top tandems in the Big 12 Conference.
