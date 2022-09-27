ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Games, talking points Tony Vitello could have discussed on 'College GameDay'

By Dan Harralson
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nW5vk_0iC4t90X00

No. 9 Tennessee (4-0, 1-0 SEC) defeated Florida (2-2, 0-2 SEC), 38-33, at Neyland Stadium in Week 4.

For the first time since 2016, ESPN “College GameDay” broadcasted from the University of Tennessee’s campus ahead of the Vols and Gators matchup.

WWE’s Bianca Belair served as a guest picker for “College GameDay.”

Known as Bianca Blair at Tennessee, she competed in track and field for the Lady Vols. She was an All-Southeastern Conference and All-America standout, while being placed on the SEC’s academic honor roll in 2011 and 2012.

Belair did a great job, and was deserving, as a guest picker on “College GameDay.”

Tennessee baseball head coach Tony Vitello also appeared in a segment on “College GameDay.”

Vols Wire provides games and talking points Vitello could have discussed, if given more time, during his segment ahead of the Tennessee-Florida game.

Picking the Arkansas-Texas A&M football game

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vq97A_0iC4t90X00
Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

The Tennessee-Arkansas series is the most discussed rivalry in college baseball. The series is important enough that the Southeastern Conference released its 2023 league schedule and recalled it, most likely due to leaving off the Vols and Razorbacks on its 2023 conference slate.

Picking the Kansas-Duke football game

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dIOlg_0iC4t90X00
Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman/USA TODAY NETWORK

In a battle of unbeaten teams, discussing Kansas would have been an opportunity to mention his appreciation for former Jayhawk Maui Ahuna who transferred to Tennessee. Vitello’s Kansas discussion would have been a recruiting topic in helping future prospects hear about the Vols’ program.

Picking the Alabama-Vanderbilt football game

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZzgG8_0iC4t90X00
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Another opportunity for Vitello to discuss a transfer in Zane Denton. Denton transferred to Tennessee from Alabama in July. Discussion could have also highlighted the Vols winning its last four contests against Vanderbilt in baseball.

Picking the Ole Miss-Tulsa football game

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15qm1z_0iC4t90X00
Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

Vitello served as an analyst during the 2022 MLB draft. When Vitello provides analysis, people listen to him. He could have been a voice of reasoning for college football to crack down on questionable injuries to stop teams’ offensive tempo.

Picking the Georgia Southern-Ball State game

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Upbkh_0iC4t90X00
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Tennessee defeated Ball State, 59-10, in Week 1 of the 2022 season at Neyland Stadium. Georgia Southern won at Nebraska, 45-42, in Week 2. Chase Dollander transferred from Georgia Southern to Tennessee ahead of the 2022 baseball season and could have been an additional transfer and recruiting highlight for the Vols’ baseball program.

Picking the Minnesota-Michigan State football game

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k1DD9_0iC4t90X00
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Drew Gilbert, a former Oregon State baseball commit, eventually flipped his commitment and went to Tennessee. He played for the Vols from 2020-22. Gilbert committed to Oregon State on Aug. 24, 2017, nearly two months after Vitello was hired as Tennessee’s head coach. Gilbert is from Stillwater Area High School in Oak Park Heights, Minnesota.

Any game with a California team

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L9AiP_0iC4t90X00
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Vitello was able to sign Blake Burke to Tennessee from De La Salle High School in Concord, California. As a freshman in 2022 with the Vols, Burke appeared in 45 games, recording a .326 batting average, while totaling 14 home runs, 32 RBIs, 30 runs, 31 hits, three doubles, one triple, 19 walks and two stolen bases.

