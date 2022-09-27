Read full article on original website
Robert L. Popp, 81, Jasper
Robert L. Popp, 81, of Jasper, died Wednesday, September 28, at St Charles Healthcare Center in Jasper. He was born in Jasper. December 1, 1940, to Hilbert and Eldena (Harder) Popp. He married Myrna Harker September 3, 1960, at Alfordsville Christian Church. Robert retired from Kimball Upholstery as a plant...
Dorothy M. Guthery, 92, Huntingburg
Dorothy M. Guthery, 92, of Huntingburg, died Thursday, September 29, at Scenic Hills at the Monastery in Ferdinand. She was born in Mulhall, Oklahoma, August 19, 1930, to John G. Crow and Alice P. Remick. She married Don R. Guthery January 8, 1953. He died August 28, 1976. Dorothy was...
James A. Smith
James A. Smith 77, of Vincennes went to his heavenly home on Monday, September 26, 2022. James was born June 28, 1945 in Vincennes, IN to the late Edger Smith and Lela McConnahey Smith. James was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. He was a housekeeping supervisor for GSH,...
Obituary: Jerry Allen Ross, Sr.
Jerry Allen Ross, Sr., 78, of Mitchell, IN passed away on Monday, September 26, 2022. Born on August 22, 1944, he was the son of Mack and Ruby (Robbins) Ross. He married Charlotte Ann Riggle on October 25, 1961, and she preceded him in death on June 2, 2020. Jerry...
Former Evansville mayor and his brother overcome same heart condition, reflect on World Heart Day
September 29th is internationally observed as World Heart Day. Mike and Steve Vandeveer have a lot more than just a last name. Both brothers have both been navigating the same heart condition, a heart murmur, at the same time. During this year's checkup, both Mike and Steve were told it...
Hawesville Mayor Charles King injured in altercation
Hawesville Mayor Charles M. King suffered various injuries after an altercation with Hawesville resident Roy D. Butler. The altercation happened at the Hancock County Career Center on September 19, 2022, after the public hearing concerning the proposed landfill for the county. The following information is from the arrest warrant—The defendant...
Add These Events to Your Weekend Plans
Are you looking for something to do this weekend? We’ve got you covered! Check out one of these great events happening in Knox County this weekend!. Get your boogie on at the First City Music Festival at the French Commons in Vincennes. There is something for everyone. Listen to music throughout the day and evening. Bring your yoga mat and find your zen in the yoga garden. The children’s area offers crafts and other activities. One-of-a-kind artisan and food vendors will be on site.
Timothy E. Gregory
Timothy E. Gregory, 68, passed away at his Petersburg residence on September 18, 2022. He was born in Chicago, Illinois, October, 19, 1953, to Clarence and Margie (Evans) Gregory. Tim was the owner of Tim’s Appliances in Washington. He loved spending time with his family, especially with his great nieces...
Harvest Homecoming parade kicks off week of festivities in southern Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of the biggest festivals, dubbed a "Fall Fairytale" is officially underway in southern Indiana. The 2022 Harvest Homecoming parade began in New Albany on Spring Street on Sunday afternoon to kickoff the week-long event. The parade included over-the-top floats, vintage cars and bands. Several of...
Man Dies After Pennyrile Parkway Crash
An Evansville, Indiana, man that was flown to the hospital after a wreck on Pennyrile Parkway at the Crofton exit Thursday morning has died at the hospital. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say an SUV driven by 47-year-old Mike Shiery was southbound when it hit a rock wall and overturned.
Hundreds of extras needed for film shot in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A producer shooting a movie here in Louisville is looking for hundreds of people to be cast as extras in her faith-based film. According to a news release, auditions are scheduled to be held on Sunday, Oct. 2, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., at the Hyatt House Louisville at 9315 Leesgate Road, near Whittington Parkway off of S. Hurstbourne Lane, for the film "Just One Life."
Evansville hairstylist addresses ‘Covid Hair’ phenomenon
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mandy Sims has been dealing with hair for over two decades. She says she’s seen hair loss amongst her clients since she started, but this was a little different. “At first, you know when my sink was filling up, I’m like, ‘Okay what is going...
Popular Pizza Restaurant Closing Soon in Owensboro, Kentucky
For nearly four years, Y NOT Pizza and Wings has been a staple for delicious pizza in Owensboro. In a sign of the times, the restaurant announced it'll be serving its last pies and wings on Friday. Y NOT Pizza and Wings opened with much fanfare in 2018. On February...
Obituary: Michael S. Sowders, Sr.
Michael S. Sowders, Sr., 50, of Bedford, passed away at 11:51 p.m. on Monday, September 19, 2022. Born September 6, 1972, in Marion Co., he was the son of Michael L. and Vicki L. (Ryan) Sowders. He was a life-long truck driver and recently was working as an operator for BH Hoadley Stone Quarry. He was a member of the Loyal Order of the Moose, Bedford Jeepers, and Southern Monroe Coon Hunters Club.
R Table at Brew a new dining experience for area
Tyler and Linsy Reynolds plan on opening R Table at Brew at 408 Main Street in Jasper on Thursday, October 6, with a farm-to-table concept bringing customers delicious meals sourced from the best local producers in a great atmosphere. Fans of the downtown restaurant Brew are in for something new...
Henderson authorities say man missing since Monday has been found safe
Update 3:54 p.m.: Henderson Emergency Management says William "Ryan" Stewart has been found safe. Authorities in Henderson, Kentucky, are asking the public to keep an eye out for a man who went missing while on his way to the hospital. Henderson County Emergency Management Agency sent out a missing persons...
$2 million Powerball ticket sold in southern Indiana
Check your tickets! Indiana has some big Powerball winners from over the weekend. In the player above, attorney advises lottery winners what to do after they've won. According to Hoosier Lottery, five Powerball tickets worth between $50,000 and $2 million were sold on Saturday. One of those tickets was sold...
Abandoned dog finds fur-ever home in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- What happened to Sable the dog sickened Chris Bastain. So naturally, just days after the dog was dumped at Salvage Candy on Evansville’s far south side- Bastain has given Sable a stable, and loving home. Bastain says he found the dog limping, showing signs of malnutrition,...
Man Wanted In Numerous Counties Arrested
Authorities in Kentucky say a man faces criminal charges in nearly every county in the WIKY listening area. Daviess County deputies say James Martin was arrested in Vanderburgh County for theft charges having to do with a motor home. Owensboro police brought charges against Martin for buying that motor home...
Family asking for public’s help finding Henderson woman missing for 16 years
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A family in Henderson is working to uncover what happened to their mother, who disappeared more than 16 years ago. It’s a cold case we’ve been following since 2006. Tiffany Phelps’s family says they last saw her in January of 2006. Her kids were...
