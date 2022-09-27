Read full article on original website
Samsung Galaxy S22 and S21 are getting their October 2022 security update early, as always
Every month, Google rolls out an update for Pixel phones with security patches and bug fixes. Typically, the update drops on the first Monday of every month. Being a Pixel, you'd think they are at the forefront of getting security patches. But that's not the case—Samsung has consistently rolled out monthly updates for its devices ahead of Google. And the same story is repeating itself with October's security patch. September is not even over, and Samsung has already released the October 2022 update for the Galaxy S22 and S21 series.
Batteries inside older Samsung phones are swelling at a disproportionately high rate
We may not put much thought into smartphone batteries, but there's a lot going on inside them. As phones age, it becomes important to take proper care of the batteries inside them to ensure they don't swell. This was a common occurrence when smartphones first became popular—their batteries used to expand as they aged, leading to the back glass popping out. Over time and with technological advancements, manufacturers learned how to keep this problem under control. But it looks like Samsung may have an issue on its hand with batteries on its older phones swelling at a disproportionately high rate.
Android 14 will force some phones to go 64-bit-only and support modern video compression
Google has only just released Android 13, but of course the company is already hard at work getting Android 14 ready. According to the latest findings, it looks like the new release will make the AV1 codec mandatory for all devices. This new video encoding method is a lot more efficient than other systems and will help save bandwidth, all without losing out in the quality department. More than that, it appears that some devices launching with Android 14 will be forced to support 64-bit-only apps, finally spelling the end for 32-bit-only applications.
Google's latest Pixel 7 Pro-mo is all about that refined design
We're just a little over a week away from the Pixel 7's official launch party. On October 6th, Google will take the stage in New York City to show off its latest and greatest smartphone. We've known about the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro for a while now — we even saw a full specs sheet leak earlier today — but if you still aren't hyped enough, a brand-new clip is sure to get you excited ahead of the grand reveal.
Amazon's stylus-equipped Kindle Scribe could be the note-taking e-reader of your dreams
Amazon just can't stop unveiling new ways to read your favorite books on the go. Just a couple of weeks after unveiling a brand-new entry-level Kindle — one that seems guaranteed to be a hit during the upcoming holiday season — the company's returned with its most expensive e-reader yet. As part of its annual fall hardware event, Amazon has officially unveiled the Kindle Scribe, the perfect slate for anyone who takes notes as often as they read.
Nothing shows how the Ear Stick rolls in video teaser
Carl Pei's Nothing has quickly set itself out as a fashion-driven tech brand (or maybe the other way around) with a focus on chic at a fairly accessible price. Last week, the company teased its Ear Stick as a must-have accessory and we're not talking about makeup. But now, we're getting a look at how you'll be using that stick. No, it's not going anywhere near your face... well, unless you want it to.
Samsung's positively ancient Galaxy S3 and Galaxy Note 2 are getting some Android 13 love
Android phones typically last at least two to three years, though these days, most of the best phones come with four years of software updates. But if you're willing to give the custom ROM space a look, phones can last a lot longer. Custom ROMs aren't as popular as they once were, but they can still be a way to breathe new life into an ancient smartphone. If you still have a Galaxy S3 or Galaxy Note 2 — both originally launched in 2012 — kicking around in a drawer somewhere, you might want to dig them out. A decade after their release, they're both getting Android 13 via a custom ROM.
Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro specs leak reveals familiar-looking products
Google is getting ready to release the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro on October 4, alongside some further ecosystem products like the Pixel Watch and potentially a new Nest Wifi router. While Google teased its new smartphone series a lot over the past few months, we haven’t had the chance to get a full overview of the hardware inside the handsets. That’s now changing thanks to prolific leaker Yogesh Brar. His leaks confirm that there might not be too many changes to the Pixel 7 compared to the Pixel 6.
YouTube Music for Android is getting updated Material You buttons
The YouTube Music playlist and album redesign first rolled out for Android tablets, though it gradually began trickling down to some phones, too. Some of these changes were made with Material You in mind, thus enabling users to experience a more consistent UI experience across all Google apps. YouTube Music is now getting another visual update which includes some new buttons that are more in line with the Material You design principles.
Anker's newest earbuds are here to help you rock all day and sleep through every night
While Sony and Samsung may be the most popular names in true wireless earbuds — well, that aren't Apple-owned — Anker's audio-focused Soundcore has proven itself over the last several years, making some of the best wireless earbuds on the market, known for value, ease of use, and comfort. Its Liberty 3 Pro earbuds are some of the comfiest our earbud expert Daniel Bader has ever worn, and the frequent deals they receive help them offer premium grade sound and ANC for half the price of its Sony, Jabra, and Google brethren. (Speaking of, they're still $51 off right now.)
Weekend poll: Do you prefer curved or flat displays on phones?
Believe it or not, it's been over eight years since Samsung unveiled its first smartphone with a curved display: the Galaxy Note Edge. A weird phone with a weirder gimmick, the original Edge only curved on one side, leaving the phone lopsided. Most buyers probably opted to buy the Galaxy Note 4 that year, but Samsung wasn't done with its curved experiment. These days, it's not hard to find curved displays, especially on flagships. That's not to say everyone's a fan, of course — in fact, it's safe to say some users can't stand a sloped screen.
Google Pixel Watch retail box shows up in the wild
Google is gearing up to announce the Pixel 7 series, the Pixel Watch, a new Nest Wifi router, and probably some more new devices at its October 6 event. The company has already revealed a fair bit about the Pixel Watch and Pixel 7, with recent teasers showing off the design in all its glory. It also confirmed that the Pixel 7 Pro pre-orders would open on October 6. Rumors suggest the device would then go on sale two weeks later, starting October 18. There has not been much information about the Pixel Watch's availability, but it looks like it could also launch around the same time as the new Pixel phones.
Android Auto's delayed redesign looks to be more customizable than Apple CarPlay
Google announced a big Android Auto redesign back in May 2022 that would bring a new dashboard view to the car infotainment system, but so far, we haven’t seen the promised revamp in the wild. That’s despite the fact that the redesign was initially expected to roll out “just in time for the summer.” We've seen the new three-pane interface activated via root before, but now, a tinkerer was able to activate a new two-pane view on their Android Auto interface showing Spotify and Google Maps side-by-side.
The best video players on Android in 2022
Video codecs exist for several reasons. Some are better suited for compression purposes, while others are better at DRM, and the list goes on. Many are also defined by the devices they are best suited for. Android natively supports video codec standards, including H.263, H.264 AVC, MPEG-4 SP, and VP8.
Verizon Pixel 6 owners are getting the September security update after a long wait
It hasn't been a smooth ride for Pixel 6 owners since its arrival last year. Not too long after its official release, Google released and then subsequently pulled the December 2021 update for the Pixel 6 flagships. It wasn't until February 2022 that the Pixel 6 series received its first on-time monthly security update. Customers would have hoped that these annoying delays were a thing of the past, but that's still not the case as evidenced by some Pixel 6 owners getting the September 2022 security release more than 10 days after it was originally made available.
The Pixel Watch’s bezels sure look smaller in Google’s reuploaded teaser video
The Pixel launch season is almost upon us. Google has been adding fuel to the hype surrounding the Pixel 7 and Pixel Watch by regularly releasing new teasers of the devices. In nearly all the teasers of the Pixel Watch, you could make out the big bezels surrounding the circular display. Now, it looks like even Google is embarrassed by the big bezels on its upcoming smartwatch and has silently tweaked the teasers to make the display appear bigger.
Pet-friendly robots, bedside sleep tracking, and everything else you missed at Amazon's big hardware event
Techtober may still be a couple days away, but Amazon is not wasting any time getting us started on a high note, and today the company unveiled a dizzying array of new products and enhancements to existing ones. We've already highlighted some of the major stand-outs, like the stylus-equipped Kindle Scribe, or the new Echo Dots and the cool way Amazon's using them to act as Wi-Fi range extenders, but that's just scratching the service. Let's take a look at the best of the rest of what Amazon had to share, including robot upgrades, new Fire TVs, and lots more.
Some Galaxy S22 phones plagued by inability to receive SMS messages
The Samsung Galaxy S22 is easily one of the best smartphones you can buy today, with the winning combination of top-tier hardware plus frequent updates. Unfortunately, not all software is perfect, and Samsung seems to have run into a little trouble with its September update for the Galaxy S22 series, as customers in the US complain about their phones failing to receive SMS messages several times a day.
How to delete cookies on Android
Cookies are small text files that websites save on your device to enhance your browsing experience. These files contain data that help websites remember your login information and preferences and deliver locally relevant content. Thanks to cookies, you don't have to enter your login credentials every time you visit a website or set your browsing preferences.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra renders don't stray far from this year's design
Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra was one of the best phones this year, and Samsung has long been at work on its successor, the Galaxy S23 Ultra — as well as on the rest of the Galaxy S23 lineup. Thanks to the publication of some CAD renders, we recently had our first real teases of how both the Galaxy S23 and S23+ will likely look, with those renders hinting at possible design changes for the upcoming phones. The S23 Ultra, on the other hand, might end up feeling a lot more familiar, based on what we can see in a set of new renders.
