ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
seehafernews.com

Stumbling Badgers Hope To Reverse Course Against Illinois

Some of the numbers are hard to fathom as Illinois visits Camp Randall Stadium Saturday morning for a Big Ten Conference game at Wisconsin. The Illini actually have a better record at 3-and-1 than the disappointing 2-and-2 mark put up by the Badgers. More stunning is the fact the Illinois...
MADISON, WI
seehafernews.com

UW Women’s Hockey Opens Home Season Against Lindenwood

The Wisconsin women’s hockey team opens its home season tonight at 7:00 p.m. against the Lindenwood Lions. The Badgers will be going for their 20th straight victory against their Missouri-based opponents. Wisconsin is coming off a weekend road split of games at Penn State. Lacey Even was named WCHA...
MADISON, WI
seehafernews.com

Badger Women Win Home Opener Against Lindenwood 6-0

Three Wisconsin players had two goals apiece as the Badgers blanked Lindenwood at home Thursday night 6-0. It was the home opener for the women’s hockey team at LaBahn Arena. Lacey Eden, Sophie Shirley, and Maddi Wheeler each found the back of the net twice during the non-conference contest.
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Local
Wisconsin Football
Madison, WI
Football
City
Madison, WI
State
Wisconsin State
Madison, WI
College Sports
Madison, WI
Sports
Local
Wisconsin College Sports
seehafernews.com

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Announce $10 Million Stadium Renovation

Fox Cities Stadium will be undergoing some changes this offseason. The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers have announced that they are spending $10 million on a major renovation project on their home ball diamond. The changes are expected to help enhance the fan experience. They will include a 360-degree concourse, and outfield...
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy