Read full article on original website
Related
more1049.com
Fire at Center Lake Mobile Home Park Saturday
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD) — Spirit Lake Fire Chief Pat Daly says calls to mobile home parks seldom end well, but quick action and a little luck Saturday avoided major damage. The department was dispatched shortly after noon and found the occupant spraying a wood deck with a garden house. The fire department took over and put out the structure fire without it spreading into the main home or neighboring properties. Daly says smoke that did enter the home will probably prevent the occupants from staying there over night. Firefighters remained on the scene for about an hour and a half.
more1049.com
Upper Des Moines Looking to Expand in Clay County With Recent Grant
Spencer, IA (KICD) — Nonprofit group Upper Des Moines Opportunity was one of 24 organizations to receive an Iowa Nonprofit Innovation Grant funded by the American Rescue Plan Act. Upper Des Moines Director of Program Development Shakira Meyer tells KICD there are already plans to put the $450,000 they...
more1049.com
Speaking with Spencer’s New Director of School Improvement
Spencer, IA (KICD) — One of the latest additions to staff at Spencer Schools was Angela Hanson, who joined the district in July as the Director of School Improvement. Hanson grew up and spent the first years of her career teaching in Des Moines. She then moved to Southern Iowa with her husband to start their family, where she taught in Osceola for 15 years. She decided she was ready to take the next step in her career while teaching at Oskaloosa.
more1049.com
Dickinson County Supervisors Promote From Within To Fill Upcoming Zoning Administrator Opening
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD)– The Dickinson County Board of Supervisors promoted from within to fill what would have been an upcoming opening for Planning and Zoning Administrator. The board did agree unanimously to promote Megan Kardell to the position that also has her being the county’s Environmental Health Specialist,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
more1049.com
The BIG Challenge 2022 Submission Deadline Nears
(KICD) — The Iowa West Coast Initiative is again hosting an economic development contest. Jesse Hinrichs says submissions will be accepted through October 2nd. Last year’s BIG Challenge winner was Wollmuth Insurance in Sibley. More information can be found at iawestcoast.com.
more1049.com
Spencer Teen Escapes Injury in Rollover Crash
Spencer, IA (KICD)– A Spencer teenager escaped injury after being involved in a single-vehicle rollover east of town Wednesday morning. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says the 15-year-old female was eastbound on 330th Street a short distance past the east bypass when her vehicle began to fishtail after crossing a bridge.
more1049.com
Man Charged in Milford Shooting Death Competent To Stand Trial
Milford, IA (KICD)– The man charged with first degree murder in the shooting death of woman outside a Milford business earlier this year has been found competent to stand trial. 27-year-old Christian Goyne-Yarns is accused of shooting Shelby Woizeschke outside GrapeTree Medical Staffing in February before fleeing the scene....
more1049.com
Sunday Traffic Stop in Emmet County Leads To Drug Charges
Estherville, IA (KICD)– A Southern Minnesota man is facing multiple drug charges following a weekend traffic stop in Emmet County. Sheriff Mike Martens tells us 28-year-old Branden Torgerson of Blue Earth was stopped early Sunday morning on Highway 9 just east of the Dickinson County line when an illegal substance and open alcohol containers were allegedly found in the vehicle.
Comments / 1