Spencer, IA (KICD) — One of the latest additions to staff at Spencer Schools was Angela Hanson, who joined the district in July as the Director of School Improvement. Hanson grew up and spent the first years of her career teaching in Des Moines. She then moved to Southern Iowa with her husband to start their family, where she taught in Osceola for 15 years. She decided she was ready to take the next step in her career while teaching at Oskaloosa.

SPENCER, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO