Mayor Eric Adams talks trip to Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic after Fiona

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City Mayor Eric Adams held a briefing Tuesday regarding his trip to Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic in the aftermath of Hurricane Fiona.

Adams went to the U.S. territory and the Caribbean country to assist in recovery efforts following the devastation of Hurricane Fiona. He flew down to Puerto Rico on Sunday and met with several Puerto Rico officials. He then met with officials of the Dominican Republic on Monday.

Adams talked about the damage he saw during his visit and what his administration plans to do.

“A woman’s home was destroyed three times,” Adams said. “We’re going to help folks navigate FEMA and get the resources they deserve.”

Adams said access to electricity and water remains to be one of the most pressing issues faced by the people of Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic.

