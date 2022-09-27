Read full article on original website
Apple adds iPhone 6 to list of vintage products
Eight years after the iPhone 6 launched in 2014, Apple has added the aged device to its list of vintage products. The iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus were classified as vintage in February 2022, and now the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus meet the same fate. When the...
Sonos Sub Mini review: More bass, less dough
Sonos's new, more affordable subwoofer is designed to boost the low frequencies on your existing speakers. We've tested it the last few weeks to see if it earns its place in the Sonos lineup.
How to use Studio Light in macOS Ventura for video apps
Continuity Camera will arrive inmacOS Ventura soon, and it includes visual effects to improve background and lighting of live video. Here's how to use it.
The best Apple Watch bands for any kind of user in 2022
Now that the newApple Watch models are out, companies are shipping new bands for any fashion sense. Here are the top picks for Apple Watch Ultra, Apple Watch Series 8, and Apple Watch SE 2022.
How to use Mail's new features in iOS 16
If you've been using alternatives to Apple Mail oniPhone, the new additions and refinements in it for iOS 16 could very well tempt you back. Here's how to use the new features.
Logitech's 'Designed for Mac' collection includes a mechanical keyboard
Logitech released a line of mice and keyboards designed forMac, including a mechanical option that may appeal to enthusiasts.
Apple's iPhone 14 Plus was originally the 'iPhone 14 Max'
Previous speculation that Apple's largeriPhone 14 would be called the iPhone 14 Max, instead of iPhone 14 Plus, have been proven correct by Apple's own website code.
Microsoft scraps SwiftKey for iPhone, stops support
Microsoft has confirmed that it is to remove its typing app SwiftKey from the App Store on October 5, 2022, though existing owners can continue to use it for now. Microsoft SwiftKey is a typing app, installed as an iOS keyboard, which lets users type by swiping over the glass instead of picking out individual letters. It interprets from where a user swipes, what word they most likely want to write, and it inserts that word for them.
Apple Watch Ultra & AirPods Pro 2 impress, iOS 16 bugs, Apple Store experiences
Real-world testing shows that AirPods Pro 2 has remarkably improved noise cancellation, while putting theApple Watch Ultra to the test confirms its great battery life. There's also disaster tech, Apple Store experiences, and bugs in iOS 16, all on the AppleInsider podcast.
iPhone 14 Pro camera gets workout in new 'Chase' ad
Apple shared a new ad on Friday that highlights Action Mode and other new features of theiPhone 14 Pro.
Lowest price ever: Microsoft Office for Mac Home & Business 2021 drops to $35.99
A lifetimeMicrosoft Office for Mac Home & Business 2021 license is discounted by 86% for a limited time only, delivering the best deal available on the suite of tools for Apple users.
Tim Cook says AR & VR will be revolutionary, but the public will need education
Cook spoke about augmented reality in a recent interview with Dutch news outlet Bright, saying how important it will be in the future. "I think AR is a profound technology that will affect everything," he said. "Imagine suddenly being able to teach with AR and demonstrate things that way. Or medically, and so on. Like I said, we are really going to look back and think about how we once lived without AR."
Apple's iPhone 14 Pro Max has best display in the world
Display technology firm DisplayMate has concluded that theiPhone 14 Pro Max display is the best on any smartphone to date, setting or matching 15 category records.
How to use Safety Check in iOS 16, and what it does
Apple's Safety Check feature iniOS 16 allows users to review and manage what information is being shared with other people and apps. Here's how to use it.
Daily deals Sept. 29: $150 off M2 MacBook Air, 27-inch 4K LG monitor for $409, 29% off 1TB G-Drive Pro SSD, more
In addition to the lowest price yet on M2 MacBook Air, Thursday's bestdeals include $150 off Mac Studio with M1 Max, up to $500 off reconditioned iPad Pro 3rd-generation, 24% off Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio, and much more.
Daily deals Oct. 1; $400 off 16-inch MacBook Pro, $150 off 65-inch TCL TV, $60 Amazon Fire TV Cube, more
Saturday's bestdeals include up to 31% off Samsung's The Terrace outdoor TV, $105 off an xTool laser engraver, up to 35% off eero mesh Wi-Fi 6 systems, and much more.
Appeals court rejects $310 million iPhone battery throttling settlement
A federal appeals court has ruled that Apple's settlement offer of $310 million to users overiPhone "batterygate" has to be rejected and reconsidered because of a legal mistake in the lower courts.
Apple continuing command of global smartphone profits, and the lead is growing
Continuing a decade-long string of domination, Apple is again on top of the heap for smartphone profits, with the iPhone collecting 80% of all the profit in the industry. Apple's revenues grew 3% year-over-year despite having the second-highest position for smartphone shipments at 16%, shipping 46.5 million iPhones in this timeframe.
Vulgar remark in TikTok gets Apple's procurement VP fired
Apple Vice President Tony Blevins is being shown the door at Apple after he made a crude comment in a viral video on TikTok.
B&H slashes MacBook Pro prices further, save up to $700
Early holiday price drops are already in effect on Apple's current 14-inch and16-inch MacBook Pro, with dozens of models now up to $700 off — the lowest prices seen to date.
