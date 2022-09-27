Read full article on original website
Wappingers, NY Pet Rescue Saves 20 Pups From Flooded Puerto Rico
20 pups have found their way to the Hudson Valley thanks to 2 animal rescue organizations. If you've been following weather news the last month, you would know that our friends in Puerto Rico and Florida have gotten hit hard by 2 separate hurricanes. Florida is just getting back on its feet after Hurricane Ian wreaked havoc and Puerto Rico is picking up the pieces after Hurricane Fiona.
PETS・
Very Helpful ‘Paw Pantry’ Pet Food Bank Available for Residents
It's a great resource for pet owners in the Orange County area. Times are very tough right now and it's a struggle for people to buy their own food let alone food for their animals. Even though it shouldn't be, it can be embarrassing to ask for help. However, the Hudson Valley has great services and programs to help everyone out. I was on Facebook the other day and came across a great service that provides aid and helps out pet owners.
