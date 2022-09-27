ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, NC

Why suspect in North Carolina teen murders has not been identified

By Judith Retana
 4 days ago

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Despite still being on the run, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina has not released the name or description of a suspect wanted in the shooting deaths of two teens .

Devin Clark, 18, and Lyric Woods, 14, were found dead on Sept. 18 by two men who were riding ATVs while checking trail cameras, according to a news release from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said the bodies were found near the 2300 block of Buckhorn Road.

Authorities have filed a petition against a 17-year-old for two counts of first-degree murder. A juvenile petition is a formal pleading that initiates a juvenile court case and to have one appear in court.

While the public seeks answers on the suspect in the shooting deaths, the sheriff’s office says it legally cannot release information on the wanted teen—even if could help them get tips on where the suspect is.

“We cannot afford a misstep this close to the goal line,” said Charles Blackwood, an Orange County sheriff.

The sheriff said North Carolina General Statutes prohibit the release of all records and files of minors under the supervision of juvenile court counselors.

“Moreover, a different subsection explicitly provides that law enforcement shall withhold these materials from public inspection unless the case is transferred to superior court,” Blackwood said.

As of Dec. 1, 2019, 16- and 17-year-olds who commit crimes in North Carolina can no longer be charged automatically as adults. A case involving 16-year-olds and/or 17-year-olds can be transferred to a superior court if there is a notice of indictment or the court finds probable cause for a Class A-G felony. First-degree murder is a Class A felony.

Statutes say a juvenile then has a 10-day right to appeal the transfer order.

A celebration of life will be held for Woods on Saturday in Mebane for friends and family.

Funeral services for Clark are scheduled for Tuesday, according to the funeral home.

Katherine Wiggins
4d ago

I don’t care what color the person was and I’m sick of the card pulling I think that we need to start making examples out of these teens or under age kids that are shooting people. If they know they can get away with it may be losing a couple years why not. If they’re old enough to get their hands on a gun and shoot people then they are old enough to serve the time

chicks
4d ago

I don’t care race of who is murdered it’s wrong and they need to be punished for this crime and please stop with the race card game because if you make it to Heaven there’s no race color game in Heaven we will all be the same just like we are here the whites get put on tv just like the blacks so everyone get over the racist this is why so much killing and hate is in this world

joelfarm
4d ago

Wait just a damn minute! For the past week, Citizens of Orange County have been kept in the dark as to the identity of a "youth" who law enforcement has charged in the murder of two other children. They keep saying that it's against some screwy NC State law that we are not allowed to know the name of juvenile suspects. Well, The Alamance News has a story posted right now that gives the names of two 17 & 14 year old murder suspects in a case in Alamance County. I knew I'd seen underaged killers names released before, but this case proves it! Orange County LEO is covering something up!!!

