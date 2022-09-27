ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natrona County, WY

oilcity.news

Natrona County Crime Clips (9/26/22–9/29/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are some details of recent law enforcement activities based on reports from the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office and the Casper Police Department. NCSO Public Information Officer Kiera Grogan and CPD Lt. Jeff Bullard provided this information based on officer and deputy reports. Fight,...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

Escapee Casper Felon Gets $10K Cash Only Bond

The Casper escapee who failed to return from his work shift on September 20 heard charges for escaping detention from Judge Nichole Collier on September 30 in initial appearances. Phillip Campbell, 43, pled guilty to the charge of felony escape from official detention. The possible punishment for the crime is...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County Circuit Court arraignments (9/30/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court on Friday, Sept. 29. The Honorable Judge Nichole Collier presided, while Assistant District Attorney Sam Forshner represented the state. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
Wake Up Wyoming

Escaped Felon Has Been Located and Taken Into Custody by Natrona County Sheriff’s Office

Phillip Campbell, the escaped felon who failed to return from his work shift on September 20, has been located and taken into custody by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office. That's according to a brief Email from the NCSO, who wrote that 'Phillip Campbell was located by deputies this afternoon around 1:15 p.m. and taken into custody without incident.'
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County health and food inspections (9/25/22–9/29/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries, and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Meet Shawn Johnson: Candidate for Natrona County Commissioner

My name is Shawn Johnson, and I am from Casper. I work full-time as a legal assistant while going to law school part-time. I spent 13 years as a Deputy Sheriff in Natrona County, 21 years as an Army Combat Medic, was deployed to combat in 2003, and I served as a Casper City Councilman from 2014 to 2022.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Casper Police Department announces new public information officer

CASPER, Wyo. — On Wednesday, the Casper Police Department announced Wyoming native Jessica Ostrander as the department’s new public information officer. This is a civilian position that acts as a liaison between the department and the Casper community and media. Ostrander grew up in a small Wyoming town...
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Wyoming Driver Killed, Passenger Injured in Rollover Crash

A Wyoming driver was killed and his passenger injured Wednesday when the pickup they were traveling in went off the highway and rolled, the highway patrol says. The crash happened shortly before 7 p.m. near mile marker 60 on Wyoming 28, roughly 20 miles south of Lander. According to a...
LANDER, WY
oilcity.news

Obituaries: Armijo; Stadtfeld; Minsaas

Isaiah Elieso Armijo, age 35, was born January 6, 1987, in Rawlins, Wyoming. He passed away September 16, 2022, in Rawlins of health problems. Isaiah is survived by his loving parents David and Frieda Armijo, daughter Aspen, son Zaydiah Armijo, brother Matthew Armijo, stepson Mateo Armijo, and nieces Lola and Reina Armijo. He is also survived by his grandmother Carmen Baldonado; great-aunt Marcella Archuleta; aunts and uncles Annie and Bobby Martinez, George and Genieve Herrera, Carmella and Jose Fernandez, Mercy Herrera, Irene and Arthur Martinez, Alfred and LaRae Herrera, Michelle Herrera, May Herrera, Sandy and Roger Martinez, and Darlene Lovato; and numerous cousins.
RAWLINS, WY

