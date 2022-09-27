Read full article on original website
SUV crash and burn, overturned near Carthage
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Just after 5 p.m. Saturday, October 1, 2022 a single vehicle rollover crash was reported near Inca Rd and Imperial Rd alerting Jasper County E-911. Carthage Fire Dept, Jasper County Deputies and Mercy Ambulance responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. On scene we learn...
Woman killed in leaving scene crash, her body discovered two weeks later
LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. — Robert Eugene Nyman, 39, of Camdenton is charged with Leaving the Scene of a Crash that resulted in Death. Killed in the crash was Hope L. Arnold who had been released the day of the fatal crash from Chillicothe Women’s Prison. Authorities did not know she was unaccounted for.
3 airlifted to hospital after vehicle crashes, catches fire
LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. — Three people, including a 7-year-old boy, were airlifted to a Springfield hospital after their vehicle crashed and burned in Laclede County. Around 10:08 p.m. Thursday night, Sept. 29, the Missouri State Highway Patrol investigated a crash on Pennington Drive near South Outer Road in Laclede County. According to a crash report, […]
Man arrested after woman’s body found near Missouri highway
LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. – A man from Camdenton has been charged in the death of a Lebanon woman whose body was found on Sept. 26. The Laclede County Sheriff’s Office said the woman was involved in a deadly crash on the day she was released from a Missouri prison. She was in a car with the stepson of a man she had exchanged letters with while behind bars.
KYTV
Police say auto theft remains an issue in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police in Springfield reported an uptick in auto thefts at the end of August. One recent stolen auto case happened near Kansas and Division Street on Friday, September 23. A 2002 4x4 Dodge Dakota truck owner reported his vehicle stolen after lending it to a family member. Since then, the family has received reports of being spotted 33 miles away in Everton, Missouri.
KYTV
Neighborhoods come together for a pedestrian safety event in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Five Springfield neighborhoods held lantern walks on October 1. The event promoted pedestrian safety. The pedestrian safety program encourages you to let that light shine in October. ”Everyone as a pedestrian must learn to cross the roadways carefully and appropriately, " said Springfield Mayor Ken McClure.
KYTV
Greene County Sheriff’s Office investigates large fire behind Southwest Missouri Humane Society
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is investigating another large fire that broke out behind the Humane Society of Southwest Missouri. Officials with the Willard Fire Department say they got the call at around 4:30 p.m. for a large fire behind the Humane Society. When they got to the scene, they found a boat on fire.
Tractor trailer loses tire and sparks grassfire along I-44 near Sarcoxie
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Just after 6:30 p.m. Thursday evening, Sept 29, 2022 reports of a grassfire along I-44 near the 23 mile marker alerted Jasper County E-911. Sarcoxie Rural Fire, Jasper County Deputies and Mercy Ambulance responded. Carthage Fire Dept were requested as mutual aid. On the scene...
KYTV
Law enforcement preparing for traffic delays around Garth Brooks concert south of Branson
RIDGEDALE, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Department of Transportation and Missouri State Highway Patrol are preparing for a large influx of traffic around the Garth Brooks concert at Thunder Ridge Arena throughout the weekend. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, it was estimated that 12,000 cars were in the...
KYTV
CATCH-A-CROOK: $1,800 power tools theft under investigation in southern Greene County
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A crime at a Greene County construction site cost one company nearly $2,000. The thieves targeted expensive power tools. The theft happened at a work site near Farm Road 145 and Josie Way in southern Greene County. The neighborhood is between Cox Road and Kansas Avenue. Detectives only have images from a trail camera on the property. They’re hoping someone has information on a truck seen at the construction site on September 16.
KYTV
Family searching for answers 3 years after hit-and-run crash killing a child in Lebanon, Mo.
LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - Police in Lebanon, Mo., say they have followed up on several hundred leads in the investigation of a hit-and-run killing of a 12-year-old child. In 2019, Jailie Luke was playing at her house on State Highway 5 in Lebanon when she went to get a toy that had rolled into the road. The tragedy happened.
933kwto.com
Teen Go on Vandalism Run
Vandals have struck in Ozark, Rogersville, and Springfield. The vandals smashed pumpkins, stole decorations, and damaged vehicles. Security video at some of the homes showed teenagers in hoods. Investigators believe the same group of teens are involved in all 3 areas of incidents, which have been going on since September.
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Firetruck Driver Injured in Crash Near Aurora (MO)
The driver of a firetruck was injured in a single-vehicle crash at 2:20 a.m. Monday on County Road 2200, a mile west of Aurora in Lawrence County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, JoplinGlobe.com reported. Gene L. White, 61, was flown by medical helicopter to Mercy Hospital Springfield with...
KYTV
Vandals target multiple neighborhoods around the Ozarks
OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - Vandals targeted neighborhoods around the Ozarks. Security video shows the culprits smashing pumpkins. Neighbors accuse the vandals of stealing decorations, damaging cars, and slashing inflatables. Homeowners in Ozark, Rogersville, and Springfield shared Ring camera footage on Facebook of teens in hoods smashing pumpkins. “They came all...
KYTV
Springfield Public Works explains grooves along Sunshine Street; drivers say ‘it’s terrible’
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Those driving daily on Sunshine Street in Springfield asked KY3 why a newly paved road has already been roughed up. The stretch of road is between National and Campbell. And the city says it was necessary and done on purpose. ”I can’t imagine why they would...
KYTV
Power outage impacted the city of Lebanon, Mo. Saturday morning
LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - City leaders in Lebanon reported power has been restored to part of the city. Electric officials say wildlife has caused a power outage Saturday morning. It happened in the Beck Lane area. The outage lasted a few hours. To report a correction or typo, please email...
Stormy Point Resort offices destroyed by 4-alarm fire near Branson
STONE COUNTY, Mo. — About 8:15 p.m. Thursday evening, September 29, 2022, Southern Stone County Fire were dispatched to 94 Pemberly Lane, Branson. Branson Engine 3 and Battalion Chief Cizek were first on scene to a three-story, approximately 15,000 square feet, residential type structure, owned by Capital Vacations LLC, that currently housed Stormy Point Resort supplies and maintenance facilities.
Newton County Escapee captured in Joplin, located in a travel trailer
NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — Sheriff Chris Jennings states Newton County escapee Michael Durison, 39, is back in police custody. After following several tips Newton County Detectives and the Joplin Police Department took Durison into custody in a travel trailer located at 1808 West 20th, near 20th and McCoy, in Joplin.
KYTV
Charges filed in $10,000 vandalism case at Springfield’s Hammons Field
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield police have identified four suspects in the skateboarding vandals case at Hammons Field. Tips from KY3 viewers and the community helped investigators close the case. SPD says all four suspects are juveniles. Two of them now face burglary charges. The vandalism started over the summer,...
UPDATE: Camden County woman found safe
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — The Camden County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding a missing 74-year-old woman from Roach, Missouri.
