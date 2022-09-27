ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

SUV crash and burn, overturned near Carthage

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Just after 5 p.m. Saturday, October 1, 2022 a single vehicle rollover crash was reported near Inca Rd and Imperial Rd alerting Jasper County E-911. Carthage Fire Dept, Jasper County Deputies and Mercy Ambulance responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. On scene we learn...
CARTHAGE, MO
KOLR10 News

3 airlifted to hospital after vehicle crashes, catches fire

LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. — Three people, including a 7-year-old boy, were airlifted to a Springfield hospital after their vehicle crashed and burned in Laclede County. Around 10:08 p.m. Thursday night, Sept. 29, the Missouri State Highway Patrol investigated a crash on Pennington Drive near South Outer Road in Laclede County. According to a crash report, […]
LACLEDE COUNTY, MO
FOX2Now

Man arrested after woman’s body found near Missouri highway

LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. – A man from Camdenton has been charged in the death of a Lebanon woman whose body was found on Sept. 26. The Laclede County Sheriff’s Office said the woman was involved in a deadly crash on the day she was released from a Missouri prison. She was in a car with the stepson of a man she had exchanged letters with while behind bars.
LACLEDE COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Police say auto theft remains an issue in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police in Springfield reported an uptick in auto thefts at the end of August. One recent stolen auto case happened near Kansas and Division Street on Friday, September 23. A 2002 4x4 Dodge Dakota truck owner reported his vehicle stolen after lending it to a family member. Since then, the family has received reports of being spotted 33 miles away in Everton, Missouri.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Neighborhoods come together for a pedestrian safety event in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Five Springfield neighborhoods held lantern walks on October 1. The event promoted pedestrian safety. The pedestrian safety program encourages you to let that light shine in October. ”Everyone as a pedestrian must learn to cross the roadways carefully and appropriately, " said Springfield Mayor Ken McClure.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

CATCH-A-CROOK: $1,800 power tools theft under investigation in southern Greene County

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A crime at a Greene County construction site cost one company nearly $2,000. The thieves targeted expensive power tools. The theft happened at a work site near Farm Road 145 and Josie Way in southern Greene County. The neighborhood is between Cox Road and Kansas Avenue. Detectives only have images from a trail camera on the property. They’re hoping someone has information on a truck seen at the construction site on September 16.
GREENE COUNTY, MO
933kwto.com

Teen Go on Vandalism Run

Vandals have struck in Ozark, Rogersville, and Springfield. The vandals smashed pumpkins, stole decorations, and damaged vehicles. Security video at some of the homes showed teenagers in hoods. Investigators believe the same group of teens are involved in all 3 areas of incidents, which have been going on since September.
ROGERSVILLE, MO
fireapparatusmagazine.com

Firetruck Driver Injured in Crash Near Aurora (MO)

The driver of a firetruck was injured in a single-vehicle crash at 2:20 a.m. Monday on County Road 2200, a mile west of Aurora in Lawrence County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, JoplinGlobe.com reported. Gene L. White, 61, was flown by medical helicopter to Mercy Hospital Springfield with...
AURORA, MO
KYTV

Vandals target multiple neighborhoods around the Ozarks

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - Vandals targeted neighborhoods around the Ozarks. Security video shows the culprits smashing pumpkins. Neighbors accuse the vandals of stealing decorations, damaging cars, and slashing inflatables. Homeowners in Ozark, Rogersville, and Springfield shared Ring camera footage on Facebook of teens in hoods smashing pumpkins. “They came all...
OZARK, MO
KYTV

Power outage impacted the city of Lebanon, Mo. Saturday morning

LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - City leaders in Lebanon reported power has been restored to part of the city. Electric officials say wildlife has caused a power outage Saturday morning. It happened in the Beck Lane area. The outage lasted a few hours. To report a correction or typo, please email...
LEBANON, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Stormy Point Resort offices destroyed by 4-alarm fire near Branson

STONE COUNTY, Mo. — About 8:15 p.m. Thursday evening, September 29, 2022, Southern Stone County Fire were dispatched to 94 Pemberly Lane, Branson. Branson Engine 3 and Battalion Chief Cizek were first on scene to a three-story, approximately 15,000 square feet, residential type structure, owned by Capital Vacations LLC, that currently housed Stormy Point Resort supplies and maintenance facilities.
BRANSON, MO
KYTV

Charges filed in $10,000 vandalism case at Springfield’s Hammons Field

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield police have identified four suspects in the skateboarding vandals case at Hammons Field. Tips from KY3 viewers and the community helped investigators close the case. SPD says all four suspects are juveniles. Two of them now face burglary charges. The vandalism started over the summer,...
SPRINGFIELD, MO

